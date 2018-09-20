Obsidian Energy: A Leveraged Bet On Oil And Gas Prices

With the debt and the costs structure, the company is a leveraged bet on the oil and gas prices.

The company can't operate at a profit at current oil and gas prices. Despite the operating costs reduction, the situation will not improve for the rest of the year.

During Q2 2018, Obisidan (OBE) generated negative cash flow from operations. The exposure to depressed natural gas and heavy oil prices are not the only causes. The company's costs structure is high. And the debt is increasing risks.

As the company needs higher oil and gas prices to generate a profit and to sustain its debt, I am not interested in investing in the company.

The market gives a lower flowing barrel valuation compared to other oil and gas producers. But the barrels the company produce don't generate a profit at these prices.

Image source: skeeze via Pixabay

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 2018 results

As highlighted in the table below, the production has been decreasing over the last few years. And it continued to decrease during Q2 2018.

Source: Q2 2018 results

More than half of the production is exposed to depressed gas and heavy oil prices.

Source: Q2 2018 results

And because of its hedging position, the company did not benefit from the improved light oil prices. The table below shows the important light oil hedge losses of C$22.7/boe.

Source: Q2 2018 results

Taking into account the gas and heavy oil production, the total loss from hedges is still important at C$7.28/boe.

Operating costs stay high during Q2 2018, as shown below.

Source: Q2 2018 results

As a result, operating netback amount to only C$16.51/boe. Even without the hedge loss of C$7.25/boe, operating netbacks are too low to generate a profit.

The table below indicates depletion and depreciation expenses at C$26.69/boe. This amount is way above the C$16.51/boe + C$7.25/boe = C$23.76/boe the company realizes without the hedges. And we did not take into account the G&A and interests costs.

Source: Q2 2018 results

And on top of the expenses listed above, the company's transformation increased the costs structure during Q2 2018.

Source: Q2 2018 results

Although these costs are temporary per nature, they still drain some cash while the company operates at losses at these oil and gas prices.

The cash flow statement confirms the difficulties the company is facing. During H1 2018, the company generated only C$37 million of cash flow from operations. But the company spent C$86 million in capex. For Q2 2018 only, the company did not even generate a positive cash flow from operations.

Source: Q2 2018 results

Will the results improve?

For the next quarters, the hedges are still low but they are covering a decreasing part of the production. The table below summarizes the current hedging position. At current oil prices, hedges will still generate losses.

Source: Q2 2018 Earnings press release

The management has provided the guidance below.

Source: Q2 2018 results

The production for H2 2018 will stop declining compared to H1. The operating costs will decrease to less than C$13.50 but this improvement will not be enough for the company to become profitable.

With a capital expenditure of C$190 million for 2018 and C$37 million of cash flow generated during H1 2018, the company will again operate at losses for the full year.

As the company is generating losses, the structure of the C$408 million net debt is an important aspect to consider. The table below details the structure of the debt.

Source: Q2 2018 results

At the end of Q2 2018, 80 percent of the company's long-term debt instruments are exposed to short-term interest rates.

In the context of rising interest rates, this high exposure to short-term interest rates is an extra risk. Usually, prudent oil and gas companies target a net debt to cash flow between 0.5 and 1.5. But in the case of Obsidian, this ratio is way higher and fluctuating by a wide margin because of the weakness of the company's cash flow.

Considering the exposure to gas and heavy oil combined with a high costs structure, the company can't operate at profit at current oil and gas prices. With the extra risk of the debt, the company is actually a leveraged bet on the oil and gas prices.

Valuation

I am not interested in investing in Obsidian - even at a low valuation - because of the company's risk profile. Obsidian needs higher oil and gas prices to sustain its debt and generate a profit.

For comparison purpose, the table below shows the market values the flowing barrel at C$34,803/boe. This valuation is lower than some oil and gas producers.

But these barrels don't generate a profit at these prices while some other producers like Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) or Crescent Point (CPG) generate total netbacks above C$10/boe.

Conclusion

While other oil and gas producers generate a profit at current oil and gas prices, Obsidian is still struggling. Even without taking into account the negative hedging position, the company can't generate a profit at these prices.

Also, the structure of the debt, with short-term interest exposure, increases risks for the shareholder.

As the company needs higher oil and gas prices, investing in the company represents a leveraged bet on the oil and gas prices.

Even at a lower flowing barrel valuation compared to other oil and gas producers, I am not interested in investing in the company.

Note: To receive real-time alerts about my articles, click on the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPG, BNEFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.