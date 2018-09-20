TPG Specialty Lending: This 7.7%-Yielding Top-Notch BDC Should Be In Your Income Portfolio

Shares are not cheap, but also not overvalued yet, in my opinion.

The BDC has a promising investment portfolio that is set to produce higher net interest income as the Fed hikes interest rates.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) is a BDC income vehicle for investors that desire high dividend income on a recurring basis. The business development company has a defensively-positioned investment portfolio, stable portfolio yields, and strong dividend coverage stats. In addition, TPG Specialty Lending continues to pay shareholders special dividends on an almost constant basis. Shares have an attractive risk-reward combination at today's valuation point, in my opinion. An investment in TPG Specialty Lending yields 7.7 percent.

TPG Specialty Lending - Portfolio Overview

TPG Specialty Lending predominantly makes investments in secure first and second liens. These liens produce recurring interest income for TPG Specialty Lending which the company passes through to shareholders as dividends. At the end of Q2-2018, a whopping 97 percent of all investments in TPG Specialty Lending's investment portfolio were first or second liens.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending Investor Presentation

TPG Specialty Lending's investment activity remained robust in the first half of 2018. The BDC saw gross originations of $944.4 million in the last quarter.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

The interesting part here is that 100 percent of TPG Specialty Lending's investment portfolio is linked to floating rates, meaning the business development company will see higher net interest income in a rising rate environment.

Companies with floating-rate asset bases (i.e. companies with investments in debt instruments such as first and second liens) are preferred income vehicles to hold as the Fed pushes rates higher.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

As far as TPG Specialty Lending's portfolio diversification is concerned, the BDC is well diversified in terms of its borrower structure - its top ten borrowers represent 35.2 percent of investments - and moderately diversified in terms of industries.

Business and Financial Services are the two most important industries for TPG Specialty Lending, which combined account for 34 percent of the BDC's investments.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending's total yield on debt and income-producing securities has risen slightly in the last five quarters. At the end of Q2-2018, TPG Specialty Lending's total yield on debt and income producing securities reached 11.4 percent, a 5-quarter high.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

Balance Sheet

TPG Specialty Lending has a stable balance sheet with a BBB- credit ratings from Standard & Poor's and Moody's. The BDC's net asset value on a per-share basis has remained fairly stable in the last five quarters.

Here are TPG Specialty Lending's balance sheets for the last five quarters.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

The Dividend Is Quite Safe

I consider TPG Specialty Lending's dividend to have a high degree of dividend safety.

The business development company pulled in an average of $0.51/share in net investment income in the last six quarters. Compare this to an average quarterly total distribution of $0.44/share (including special distributions). The NII-payout ratio averaged 85.6 percent, suggesting that the dividend is indeed quite safe.

See for yourself.

Source: Achilles Research

TPG Specialty Lending regularly distributes excess income in the form of special dividends, too, which has become increasingly frequent in the last several quarters.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

Valuation

TPG Specialty Lending's dividend stream currently costs income investors ~9.0x Q2-2018 run rate net investment income which I consider to be sensible.

TPG Specialty Lending's shares are also priced at a premium to net asset value of ~1.23x. Hence, TSLX is one of the more expensive BDCs in the sector.

TSLX Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

The biggest risk factor - in my opinion - is an economic downturn which would likely trigger an increase in bankruptcies and loan default rates. Hence, income investors need to continuously monitor TPG Specialty Lending's portfolio quality and dividend coverage stats. At the current state of the U.S. economy, however, I am not concerned about a deterioration of TPG Specialty Lending's coverage ratios.

Your Takeaway

TPG Specialty Lending is a high-quality business development company with considerable NII-upside in a rising rate environment. The BDC has a defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio that largely consists of relatively secure first and second liens. In addition, TPG Specialty Lending has above-average dividend coverage stats for an eight percent yielder, and special dividends improve the BDC's value proposition. Shares aren't cheap, but also not overpriced yet, given the strength of the investment proposition. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

