Molecular Templates Could Be The Real Deal

While there are risks to consider, Molecular Templates is making the right moves early on and showing promise.

The company had a decent amount of funding at the end of the last quarter.

Molecular Templates saw gains on Wednesday after announcing that it has extended its partnership with Takeda.

Molecular Templates (MTEM) gained more than 50% in the trading session on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, after announcing that it has expanded its partnership with Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY). The two companies will work together in the development of CD38-targeted engineered toxin bodies (ETBs) in an attempt to treat serious illnesses, starting with multiple myeloma.

Before the announcement, the company's balance sheet was decent. Now, with the funds generated through the extended partnership, the company's balance sheet has become impressive.

The company also announced a public offering of common stock that is intended to raise an additional $30 million. While I've never been a fan of dilutive moves, I believe that this strategic transaction will play a role in the long-term opportunity here, and in this case, I think it was the right move.

Although there are always risks to consider when making an investment, I believe that the strong balance sheet, combined with a promising candidate and a great partner to have in the space will lead to gains in the long run for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates Expands Its Partnership With Takeda

On Wednesday, September 19, Molecular Templates issued a press release announcing that it had expanded its partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

While the companies have been working together since October of 2016 (according to a quote from Molecular Templates' CEO in Wednesday's press release), the relationship wasn't public knowledge until August 3, 2017, when the companies announced a research and licensing collaboration.

That research and licensing collaboration has led to the discovery of specific CD38-targeted engineered toxin bodies (ETBs) that the companies believe will be integral in the fight against devastating diseases like multiple myeloma. Now, that relationship is growing by leaps and bounds.

The two companies announced on Wednesday that they have entered into a joint development agreement that is based on the continued development of ETBs targeting CD38.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Takeda will be making an upfront payment of $30 million to Molecular Templates. As the treatment makes it through the different stages of development, there's more funding up for grabs. The agreement outlines between $337.5 million and $632.5 million in development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments that have the potential to find their way to Molecular Templates. The range is based on whether or not Molecular Templates exercises a co-development option. Takeda has also agreed to pay royalties on the sales of the commercial product, should it make it through regulatory approval and to commercialization.

Molecular Templates Announces Fund Raise

After the stock rose throughout the day on Wednesday, Molecular Templates took the opportunity to move forward with a fundraising transaction.

Shortly after the close, the company announced a proposed offering of common stock. In the press release, the company said that it intends to offer $30 million of its shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering. The company also said that it would grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered through the offering at the same terms.

Although in most cases, I view dilutive offerings like this as negative, but in this particular case, I think that the company made the right move at the right time. The truth of the matter is that Molecular Templates is an early-stage biotechnology company that has a long way to go to get to commercialization.

The company's balance sheet (which we'll discuss shortly) was positive at the end of the most recent quarter, and the injection of $30 million from the Takeda deal gives the company plenty of money to last a while, but it wouldn't get the company to commercialization, and at some point in time, the company would likely need to move forward with a dilutive offering anyway as we often see from clinical-stage biotechnology companies.

In the case of Molecular Templates, the company chose a great time. The positive news led to large gains, which the company was able to capitalize on through the offering, having to give up fewer shares to reach its $30 million target and setting its finances on a solid foundation for future growth. Sure it will hurt, and the stock will likely see declines as a result, but it won't be quite as painful as many of the offerings we see and the funds will get the company through a long period of time that could be jam-packed with positive catalysts.

Looking At The Balance Sheet

According to the company's most recent financial report, released on August 09, 2018, the company had approximately $41.65 million in cash on hand. Adding in all current assets, including cash, prepaid expenses, accounts receivable, and other assets, total current assets come to $44.15 million. Bring in the $30 million from the Takeda deal and $27 million from the proposed offering ($30 million minus an estimated 10% in expenses) and should all go well with the offering, the company will have approximately $101.15 million in current assets.

During the most recent quarter, Molecular Templates had approximately $9.7 million in net loss. Considering the $101.15 million current assets figure we came to above, that means that barring any future payments under the Takeda deal, Molecular Templates will have enough money to get through about 2 years and 7 months of operations.

The company is currently in the midst of Phase 1 clinical trials for its MT-3274 candidate and approaching the submission of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA for its MT-4019 and MT-5111 candidates. With this in mind, within the next 2 years and several months that the company has the funds to make it through, I believe that we will see the following catalysts:

Clinical data from MT-3274.

IND submissions for both MT-4019 and MT-5111.

Clinical trial initiations for MT-4019 and MT-5111.

Potential catalysts: It may be stretching it, but if the company executes well, we may end up seeing results from MT-4019 and MT-5111 Phase 1 clinical trials. We could also see news with regard to a Phase 2 clinical trial of MT-3274.

The Molecular Templates Pipeline

Although Molecular Templates' pipeline is in early phases, it is an impressive one. It includes:

MT-3274

MT-3274 is the company's lead candidate for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. It is estimated that the B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market will grow to be worth $5.4 billion by the year 2024.

MT-4019

MT-4019 is the asset that is at the heart of the agreement with Takeda. The asset is first being designed as a treatment for multiple myeloma but other indications could come down the line in the future. The asset is pre-clinical, but given the news released on Wednesday, the Phase 1 clinical trial may be coming down the line very soon.

MT-5111

MT-5111 is Molecular Templates' breast cancer treatment candidate. This candidate is also pre-clinical, but nearing its IND and the trial could start relatively soon.

MT-5050

MT-5050 is the company's melanoma treatment candidate. The candidate is currently in early pre-clinical stages.

MT-6868

Finally, MT-6868 is another asset in early pre-clinical stages. The treatment is being assessed as a possible answer for slow cognitive tempo or SCT.

There Are Always Risks To Consider

Whenever an investor makes an investment, there is a level risk that the investor is deciding to take on. As with any other investment, Molecular Templates comes with its own set of risk. In my view, the largest risks to consider are:

Clinical Failures - It is not uncommon for biotechnology companies to announce that a clinical trial has failed. When this happens, we tend to see large declines in the company's stock value. With assets in early stages, there is a very real possibility that clinical trial could result in failure, leading to declines.

Borrowed Time - Molecular Templates, like most clinical-stage biotechnology companies, is running on borrowed time. Although the financial foundation is a relatively strong one, it's not enough to get the company through the 6 years or more that it may take to get to regulatory approval and commercialization. Therefore, the company may need to access public funds again in the future. On the other hand, there is a saving grace here. Should the company's MT-4019 candidate move quickly through early phases of clinical development, the company could reach key development milestones, triggering payments from Takeda that could further strengthen its financial foundation.

Regulatory Risks - Finally, even if the company produces what appears to be positive clinical data through every step of the development process, the final say as to whether or not a treatment can be commercialized lies with regulatory authorities. Often times, companies with data that is perceived to be positive receive Complete Response Letters (a nice way to say rejections) from the FDA after submitting New Drug Applications. So, there is always a very real risk that regulatory authorities could reject treatments being developed by Molecular Templates, which would lead to drastic declines in value.

The Takeaway

Molecular Templates is a company that, for the time being, has a lot going for it. The company is sitting on a strong financial foundation and an opportunity to further strengthen its balance sheet. At the same time, the company has teamed up with Takeda, another biotech company with more experience that will prove to be invaluable in the development, regulatory, and commercialization processes. Moreover, the company is targeting large markets and has an impressive pipeline as far as early-stage opportunities are considered.

Due to the fact that Molecular Templates is in early stages, there is a heightened level of risk and more modest investors may want to steer clear. However, I believe that the potential benefits far outweigh the risk, and taking advantage of the dip after the offering could prove to be a great long-run opportunity for the more aggressive, risk-tolerant investor. This investment isn't one that's a good fit for everyone, but it's well worth taking a look at!

