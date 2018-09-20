Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Management Presents at Autonomous Future of Commerce Symposium Conference (Transcript)

Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE:MA) Autonomous Future of Commerce Symposium Conference September 20, 2018 12:30 PM ET

Executives

Craig Vosburg - President, North America

Analysts

Craig Maurer - Autonomous Research

Craig Maurer

So we are going to get started, again. For those joining us on the webcast, again, I’m Craig Maurer of Anonymous. I run the Payments team here. We are lucky today to have Craig Vosburg from Mastercard. He is President of North America for the company. Thanks for joining us.

Craig Vosburg

Happy to be here.

Craig Maurer

Just to get started, so people get to know you a little bit. You’ve had a lot of different roles at Mastercard, you’ve had a lot different experiences. So maybe you can walk us through your journey to your current …?

Craig Vosburg

Sure. I would happy to. I will do it quickly, so as not to bore you all, but I’ve been in Mastercard for a little over 12 years. In that time, I’ve had the pleasure really, I mean, opportunity at five different roles at the company. I joined the company in Singapore, having been out in the Asia-Pacific region for a number of years before -- both before and during my time at Mastercard was in Asia for a decade.

I joined Mastercard to run the Mastercard Advisors business at the time in Southeast Asia and that expanded to become most of Asia and Middle East, Africa, which I did for a couple of years. And then moved back to the States to run the Mastercard Advisors business in North America and that for a couple of years, and then moved into the core of the business as part of the U.S region at the time working with merchants and acquirers, managing that part of the business then was our Chief Product Officer running our core products organization for a little while and now have been the President of North America for 2.5 years.

So it's been a great opportunity to just get to know our business from a number of different perspectives, from different geographies, from value-added service part of the business like Advisors to Product Organization, running a P&L in the region. So I’ve got working with different stakeholders, banks, merchants, acquirers, etcetera, getting to get a good understanding what their particular needs are, and how best to serve them. So it's been a nice way to get a good perspective on the business in our industry.

Craig Maurer

Okay. So, now that you've been in the job for a little while, how is your strategy to approach the North American market evolved over the last few years coming from Visa has always been a much larger player in the region. And on a credit volume basis, Mastercard is actually similar in size to Amex. So how things evolved over time?

Craig Vosburg

Well, I would say our strategy has been, it's been pretty consistent in the last couple of years and its consistent with our global strategy that revolves around looking for opportunities to grow our core business, diversify our revenue streams and build new businesses that will help to expand the reach of the franchise. What that translates into for what we're doing in North America and the U.S., in particular, revolves around the same five pillars that I talked about at our Investor Day last year.

It's really about ensuring that we’re growing our distribution of our product and winning share with issuers who are the sort of the first step in getting product into the marketplace. That's been a particular area of focus and particularly with respect to consumer credit where we had over the years had a bit of erosion in some market share, and we needed to reverse that and we feel good about the trajectory there and have had some nice wins in various parts of the business with issuers and their proprietary books with co-brands, which I would be happy to elaborate on.

But that's one part of the strategy. The second part really revolves around continuing to expand acceptance. The acceptance network and the reach of the network is a strategic asset to us. It's difficult to overstate in terms of its importance and one that we continue to invest into grow and expand the reach and the number of endpoints that we have in the network, while also continuing to enhance the quality of the acceptance network, with things in this market like EMV enablement over the last couple of years and now as we begin to turn our attention more towards contactless and the potential that, that has as a next step in the evolution of acceptance infrastructure.

Managing the whole migration to digital from multiple perspectives, both in terms of engaging with digital players in the marketplace and make sure that we've got the right partners and that we’re having the right conversations with parties who are helping to create the different kinds of consumer experiences that we all engage in through digital technology. Partnering with them to take advantage of our technology of our assets and capabilities and working with them to execute our own digital strategy, to ensure that we remain prominent and an important part of consumer activity in the digital space services which you hear us talk about frequently and the importance of the -- of our services business, both as means of growing our core by differentiating what we do as well as delivering new revenue streams.

And then finally looking for opportunities to expand into areas that have traditionally been beyond our reach. And that includes areas like B2B, B2C, P2P. All of those have been and continue to be fundamental to our strategy in the U.S and our -- each areas that are very important to continuing to build on the strength of our franchise to drive our revenue growth going forward.

Craig Maurer

Your focus on relationships seems to have allowed Mastercard to have some nice competitive takeaways recently in the more affluent credit space. Maybe you could elaborate a little bit on what BofA, for example, saw that was different in Mastercard's offering that drove them to change a significant amount of their issuance going forward to Mastercard from your competitor?

Craig Vosburg

Yes. Well, we have had some nice successes which as I mentioned were important for us to ensure that we had our market share moving in the right direction and growing in important parts of the business. You mentioned Bank of America and the win we had with them on their Cash 123 business. We've had some nice wins with Capital One and launching an affluent dining oriented product, the Savor Card. We had a number of good wins in the co-brand space. 30 wins over the last three or four years of co-brand program that we've brought over to Mastercard, some of which were takeaways from other networks, some are de novo programs.

I think the formula around that is similar regardless of the particular opportunity that we’re talking about. It has to be predicated on a valuable relationship for that partner that -- then how you define value for that partner revolves around a couple of things. Obviously, economics matter. Generally there's not going to be a tremendous amount of difference in the economic side of things. But beyond the economics themselves, there's the question of how do we as a partner enable that partner to be more successful in executing their strategy? They all have individual goals and objectives. They have their own strategies and how they are aiming to serve the market, which segments of the market they’re targeting and the ways in which they want to differentiate from their own competitor.

So a lot of that focus on those relationships. It's not rocket science. It's kind of good blocking and tackling and working with these partners to understand those things, understand what their objectives and strategies and priorities are, and making sure they were doing a good job of supporting them with our technology, with our products, with value-added services and solutions that we can package and configure in different ways to create the right sort of bundle of capabilities and services that they need to win. And what winning means for them, it's different in each case. Well, in all cases it means for them kind of delivering on their numbers and they all manage P&Ls and they all need to get paid -- they need to hit their targets to get paid. So that’s sort of the first win helping them be successful.

But there's also then a longer-term view of helping them be successful over time. It's a dynamic industry. Technology is having an impact and the extent to which we as a partner can help them, future proof their business against changes in the environment and changes in technology. It is also a very important component of this and it's hard to anticipate or articulate to any individual partner exactly what those changes are going to be, but ensuring that there is a good degree of strategic alignment and sort of a like-minded view of where things are going, and importantly within that frame the role that we see us playing versus the role that they play and having a good understanding of those swim lanes, if you will, is important in building that degree of confidence that we can navigate a dynamic environment in a way that's good for both of us.

Craig Maurer

So, you've mentioned value-added services a number of times. Clearly, the services business has been a point of emphasis from management recently. And if you could talk to me about what parts of services, what parts of your offering have been most attractive? And whether or not that services infrastructure that you have is as important to the largest of banks as it might be to a middle-market bank or a smaller assurer?

Craig Vosburg

Yes, let me start a little bit just by touching on kind of the key components of that services portfolio, and then I will address the segment question. Services, I look at our services business as kind of starting with -- the kernel of services for us is data. And we sit in the middle of a transaction, massive transaction flows that have data flowing across the network in very significant volumes. That enables us to do a variety of things in using that data or in introducing additional data to enhance the quality of what we do. So what does that mean? A lot of the services that we provide to partners both banks, merchants alike revolve around managing fraud, and helping to authenticate cardholder identities more effectively, helping to understand user behaviors to help improve the ability to authorize and approve good transactions and identify and decline bad transactions. There's a whole stream of activity that we engage in around that both at the transaction level to inject intelligence into a transaction in real time as well as kind of the network level to be able to look for anomalies or abnormalities that could suggest there's something happening more at a --- in the realm of a hacker or a cyber security breach with one of our partners, for example, if we see strange spikes and transaction behaviors.

There's a whole realm of things that revolve around safety and security and ensuring the integrity of transactions and helping to manage and helping to validate the identity of users and products. There's a whole realm of things that revolve around taking data not as part of the real-time transaction flow, but as a -- as an after effect to analyze that data to understand behaviors and patterns and usage and how those learnings can be used to optimize the performance of a portfolio, so an issuer can get greater traction with their customer base and drive top of wallet behaviors and acquire more cardholders and manage attrition more effectively. There's a whole series of things we can do with merchant partners to help them not just from a card perspective, but in understanding trends within their core business and in terms of how successfully they’re competing within their core business and things they might be able to do to sell more of what it is that they sell. So there's a whole range of things around that. Loyalty is an important area that aligns with both of those leveraging the data to enable loyalty solutions, again, both for issuers and merchants.

So there's a variety of things in that area. There's wrapped around that, I would say, a whole bundle of things related to innovation and using data and using technology and using our products and platforms and capabilities to help our partners innovate more quickly. Whether that's a big bank, whether that's a big merchant, whether it's an acquirer, and sort of methodologies and approaches we have to introduce accelerated innovation, so ideas can be prototyped and commercialized in compressed time frames is an important part of how we think about services and where we compete.

So you think about that breadth of things, it really is applicable to each of the segments that you mentioned. It's going to be applicable in different ways. Big banks have invested a lot in analytics and they've got good analytics shops. They don't need someone to do the analytics for them necessarily, although in some cases they do work with us to do the analytics for them. But they might need help with the day-to-day, they might need help with cleansing the data, getting the data in a usable format, injecting additional sources of data to make their analytics more robust similarly on the merchant side. But as you work your way down, midmarket and smaller sized companies, those are things they just don't have the resources necessarily to do themselves.

So it applies across the board. The innovation angle, I think is particularly relevant at the top of the pyramid. Large institution sometimes struggle to innovate and move quickly, particularly, with things that involve technology. And that's an area where I think we've done a good job of being able to distinguish ourselves, and as a partner who can help to deliver commercially actionable innovation.

Craig Maurer

Over the years, management has made several comments from time to time about how the network architecture Mastercard is different from that at your main competition in terms of the network that Bob Selander built before leaving with the edge -- with the MIPs and the edge servers and all that. Does that ever come into play when you're talking to issuers or merchants and you're looking to either when a co-brand or the initiative with the MTA or anywhere along those lines?

Craig Vosburg

It does. It does come into play, not always, but there are certain use cases, you mentioned transit as one. And that's an area where the distributed architecture of our network enables us to -- has enabled us to see transaction times in extremely high speed environments like transit where milliseconds matter, has enabled us to differentiate ourselves and in a number of instances position ourselves as the network partner of choice. So, it is advantageous for us in a number of respects in some instances like those. I wouldn’t say in every instance does a partner want to get into network architecture and understand how ours compares to others. But particularly those where that kind of speed matters. We've seen benefits in that.

Craig Maurer

Okay. Shifting focus a little bit, everybody in the industry has been making a lot of noise about B2B recently, which as our prior speaker pointed out and something I’ve seen over time, that was part of the industry that was essentially dead for quite a number of years after a little bit of a flurry at the end of last decade. So can you talk about your focus on that right now?

Craig Vosburg

Sure. You've heard us talk at the global level about the opportunity that new payments flows and specifically B2B represents at the global level $225 trillion inflows that are -- that exists in the form of cash check and ACH around the world, that haven't been addressable with a pure cards network driven proposition. Of the $225 trillion, I think $125 trillion, globally is B2B. You dial that back to the U.S., its $25 trillion roughly. A $25 trillion pool of payments which is a multiple of the flows of payments that we participate in what you would think of as being our core business around enabling consumers to buy things from merchants. So we're talking about a pool of payments that's 3x-ish the size. So it's a big pool, massively underpenetrated from a network perspective. We probably got 4% to 5% penetration of that with carded solutions, which is a nice business for us. And you’ve heard us talk about the kind of revenues that commercial drives for us globally and that’s similar to what we see in the U.S., it's a nice business and it continues to grow. The solutions that we’ve had in that marketplace going after those flows aren't necessarily fit for purpose to go after the $25 trillion. They’re fit for purpose to go after the sliver of B2B payments, that kind of look and feel like a consumer payment. If an employee is traveling and they need to buy a plane ticket or check into a hotel, if somebody is buying office supplies, these are things that T&E cards and procurement cards facilitate, and it's a great business. But the lion share of that $25 trillion is comprised of payments that don't look like that. It's comprised of payments where businesses are paying their suppliers accounts payable transactions and there's a different set of needs that are associated with those kinds of transactions than we see with a lot of carded solutions. The issue of knowing who the counterparty is, which is a key -- not knowing that counterparty is a key part of the value proposition for card solution because there's a payment guarantee put on top of the transaction, and they’re chargeback rights and things like that. In most B2B accounts payable situations, they know the counterparty. They've already assessed to an extent the level of risk that they want to take from a credit perspective, and it's a different set of needs to drive the adequacy of a solution. It's around -- largely around data and the ability to have invoice information accompany the payment to reconcile that transaction more effectively. It's about efficiency to help take costs out of the back office and it's about control. So the companies can apply controls and ensure there is adherence to policy and compliance and all those kinds of things that really drive that -- drive the needs in the marketplace. So the suite of solutions that we're developing to go after that are aligned with those needs. And we are expanding beyond what I've mentioned T&E and procurement cards and virtual cards begin to straddle into that area and have also been really important driver of growth for us. But there's more things coming that will help us get after that.

Craig Maurer

How is faster payments playing into this, the capability required with VocaLink?

Craig Vosburg

Yes. Faster payments will be one of those capabilities that will enable us I think to go after that in a different way. Again, while it's easy to think about B2B in this -- as this $25 trillion mass of payments, there's really lots of different subtypes of payments that exist within there and I think the faster payments kinds of capabilities enabled by VocaLink's technology will be helpful in addressing some of those sub-segments of payment. So there are certain use cases where speed will matter. There are certain use cases where speed won't matter and the industry is kind of adapted itself to two or three or four day sort of settlement window. In those cases the fact that VocaLink's technology enables a faster payment isn't necessarily the most relevant thing. With VocaLink's technology also enables a Richer data set, because of the standard through which the message is transacted. And that's where even if speed isn't necessarily, the critical driver of making a decision to use that rail to make a payment, the ability to transmit a much richer data set, with much more detail that is more of a free-form sort of data configuration will enable that to help address one of those most critical paying points, which is reconciling a payment with an invoice. So that -- we see that as something that’s going to help begin to get after some of these flows that have been moving by ACH and Check and begin to migrate those into an environment where we can participate.

Craig Maurer

Mastercard Send, Visa Direct, are they also part of the B2B discussion?

Craig Vosburg

They will have applications in B2B. Mastercard Send, it's interesting. I kind of think about there are these big buckets of payments. There's consumers paying merchants, there's businesses paying businesses, people paying people, businesses paying consumers. And then there are these -- there are solutions that we’re developing, products that -- in some cases span across those buckets. They’re not necessarily confined neatly to one of those flows. And in fact further some of these solutions are not necessarily mutually exclusive from each other. They overlap each other a little bit. So Mastercard Send is an example of that. Where there are applications for Mastercard Send to be used in a B2B environment to push a payment to a -- it could be to a supplier domestically or internationally, but it also spans into some of these other types of payments. And the use cases are really quite broad with something like Mastercard Send. We are using it in business applications very actively today for corporate disbursements, whether that’s payroll. And the examples you've heard us talk about on many occasions are Uber and Lift paying their drivers multiple times a day with Mastercard Send capability rather than having the drivers wait for two weeks to get a check. We are using it with insurance companies like Allstate to make claims disbursements in effectively real-time to get money into the hands of people who need it. We are using it for things like disaster relief and the Red Cross uses Mastercard Send, something we stood up with them last year this time of year during hurricane season with the storms in Texas and the Southeast, and we're very active with them again as we speak in the wake of Florence. So there is a breadth of use cases for Mastercard Send and it's a capability we're pretty excited about and one that we think has some nice potential.

Craig Maurer

Okay. I wanted to open it up for questions. If there's any questions in the audience? I will just -- yes.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Just reflecting on what you’re talking about there, can you elaborate a little bit more on what makes the instantaneous proportion of that, let's say, Mastercard Send disbursement so attractive in comparison to, say a two day wait over ACH. So I understand that like for some gig economy workers, like they really want the money that day, but for what -- to help us understand why did that part of the use case is so broad?

Craig Vosburg

So if you think about just even in a couple of examples I mentioned, with a driver for Uber or Lift as an example, they’re incurring expenses right now. They're buying gas potentially a few times a day. They're paying tolls. They’re paying maintenance on their car, they probably got a car payment. So they’re incurring those expenses real time. And if there is a multi-day or multi week lag between when they actually get paid, some -- a number of gig economy workers are they’re operating with a fine enough relatively thin margin of error as far as their personal liquidity goes, right? So being able this to get paid multiple times a day enables them to get basically pay for gas if they need to buy gas with the earnings that they’ve just earned that morning for example, instead of waiting couple of weeks. Disaster relief is also or insurance claims disbursements, similar examples where time really matters. If your house burn down and you called your insurance company and said I’ve got no place to stay, for an insurance company to be able to get money into your account within a matter of minutes, so you can get a hotel that night matters. If you're a disaster relief recipient having someone say I will send you a check, doesn't really help because you've got no mailbox left. The bank is probably closed, because they are also suffering from the same natural disaster. And so the logistics of doing something with that become very complicated and we saw this in places like Puerto Rico with the storm there, the infrastructure was just so compromised that it can't rely on some of those means of moving money around. So in use cases like that, and again, it's I think this whole conversation around getting into new payments flows as I said, like -- it's easy to focus on the top line number of trillions and trillions of dollars, but if you have to kind of break it down into these use cases where you have a finer point and a finer understanding on what specifically it is that matters to the consumer or the business, and how some of these products can help banks or others meet those needs more effectively. And there certainly are instances not all of which are related to disasters where speed matters and getting the money right now matters.

Unidentified Analyst

How much of what Mastercard Advisors does is not replicated at peers? And then have you looked at or do you work with a lot of issuers that may be you don't work with on the network side. You just work it with through Mastercard Advisors? I know you’ve seen that lead to a pipeline sort of wins and conversions?

Craig Vosburg

I can't really speak to your first question because I don't have enough insight into what our peers actually offer. I know what we do and I know that the breadth of what we do within Mastercard Advisors is, I think is -- I think it's unparallel, but I can't say that with certainty. We are working with data on leveraging data in ways that I mentioned, helping issuers, merchants understand the performance of their business. How to optimize the performance of a portfolio, how to manage things like fraud more effectively, some things that are very much around -- very closely connected to cards and payments. But also more broadly if you look on the merchant side and things that we are doing with them to help them understand how to manage and run their core business more effectively, understanding how they’re performing within their category and what’s their share of spend among consumers within their category and bringing in capabilities through -- like those that we acquired through APT when we bought APT a couple of years ago to have a platform for being able to hypothesize changes that could help improve the performance of a merchant or of a bank. And then having a very sophisticated testing platform that we can use to learn the effectiveness of that before its rolled out system-wide, recognizing that in some cases a system-wide implementation might be expensive and risky. And it's better to get some really precise test results before making the investment to do that. That's a -- I think that’s a breadth of capability that I think is unparalleled with respect to data. We’ve got a large team of consultants with payments industry expertise that work on what you would see is kind of traditional everything from payment strategy kinds of questions, what's the future of fast -- faster payments and where is that going and how does that matter, down to very specific areas of expertise around managing a portfolio, right? I've got a fraud problem. My fraud is 2 basis points higher than the industry average, how do I get that lower? And then a range of capabilities to help partners execute on things. So, once opportunities are identified to help improve performance, how do you execute? And we can support execution, which is something we tend to do for more of our midsize and smaller partners who don't have again the resources to execute on their own to conduct campaigns and actually put those initiatives into the marketplace. So -- was there a second part to your question?

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] work with a lot of issuers, of the Mastercard Advisors [indiscernible] that lead to pipeline of conversion kind of [indiscernible]?

Craig Vosburg

In some cases advisors can be a -- kind of a leading capability for us. More often than not, it's -- we are working with issuers with whom we have some relationship with a cards base and Advisors can be very helpful for us in expanding our share of that. But there have been instances where we’ve worked on -- with Advisors as kind of a lead in to help define opportunities for us than to drive better results for that particular partner, and then that -- the cards program follows.

Craig Maurer

I’m getting stuck on his chair in a very strange way [ph]. So with -- we’ve time for one more question. So I thought I would take it. With your -- anything we should be looking out for over the next few years in the North American market? We know that Chase is up for renewal in 2023. Anything that we should be thinking about before then? It seems that BofA was a surprising win for you guys, considering how hard it's been to get large bank flips in North America.

Craig Vosburg

Surprising for you, maybe. I don’t know. We had -- I shouldn't sound over confident. Look, this -- it's a competitive space. We are out there fighting hard. We are going to continue to fight hard. And I guess the thing, some of where we are fighting obviously is in the trenches, the hand-to-hand combat in some of these kinds of partners that you reference. And of course big banks matter. Big banks control a lot of market share in this market, particularly, with respect to consumer credit. And they’re big drivers of growth and debit. So they matter and that’s an area where we’re going to continue to focus and work hard and do our best to make sure we’re getting more than our share. But there's a lot of other things that are going to drive our growth and the secular shift is alive and well in this market as much as it is in markets around the world. That's going to continue to be driven by expansion and acceptance. That's going to continue to be driven by the growth in digital. That's going to continue to be driven by things like the ongoing proliferation of contactless, that’s going to help us displace cash and particularly in small ticket transactions. And so, a lot of our focus is going to continue to be on doing what we can to accelerate that shift and make sure that we’re very well positioned with respect to benefiting from the secular shift. And a lot of the focus is going to be on building out some of these new opportunities and there's a lot of excitement around things like B2B. They’re big numbers and it's easy to get excited about. I’m optimistic because we have a broadening suite of capabilities that we talked about the B2B opportunity a few years ago, but we were fighting with products that addressed this much of it. Now we are fighting with products that address consistently more and more of those flows, and that's going to continue to expand. And as this portfolio of products and capabilities and technologies enables us to go after more of that, some of it's going to work, some of it may not work, but we are going to have a lot of dogs in the hunt that we didn’t have before. And I’m excited about the potential that that will provide for our future.

Craig Maurer

All right. Thank you so much for joining us today.

Craig Vosburg

Sure. My pleasure.