Lamprell PLC (LMPRF) CEO Christopher McDonald on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lamprell PLC (OTCPK:LMPRF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call September 20, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Christopher McDonald - Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Antony Wright - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

Analysts

Dan Slater - Arden Partners

Malcolm Graham-Wood - Hydrocarbon Capital

James Hubbard - Numis

Thomas Rands - Investec

Christopher McDonald

Good morning, and welcome to Lamprell's 2018 Half Year Results Presentation. My name is Christopher McDonald, and I'm the CEO. With me today is our CFO, Tony Wright.

The agenda for this morning is as follows. I will first provide the summary highlights for the first six months of the year, followed by an update on our operations in bid pipeline. I'll then hand it off to Tony, who will walk you through the numbers. I will then conclude with an update on our strategic initiatives, and then end with a few words on our outlook at which we will open up the Q&A.

The picture on Slide 4 is of the installation activities on the Master Marine project in Norway, which was successfully completed in the period. The image captures the installation of the top leg sections using the [indiscernible] vessel Asian Hercules III. [Indiscernible] is also the installation contractor we have partnered with in pursuit of the LTA.

In summary, our performance during the period of transition was in line with expectations. The first half was characterized by overall lower levels of activities in our yards combined with zero margin contribution from the East Anglia One project. These factors resulted in an EBITDA of negative $6.2 million and a net loss of $21.9 million on revenues of $155 million. While we saw an upmarket uptick in our rig refurbishment business, we did not see any material awards. This has a direct impact on our backlog for the half year.

However, I am pleased to report today that we are preferred bidder on nearly $500 million worth of projects in both of our end markets of oil and gas and renewables. We expect these projects to be progressively booked into backlog over the coming weeks and months subject to client final investment decision.

Construction of the IMI yard in Saudi Arabia is progressing with the first two rigs scheduled for award later this year. Our portion of this work is included in the $500 million of pending work, figure mentioned earlier. The group maintains a robust balance sheet and a strong net cash position of $167.8 million as of 30 June. Our balance sheet has allowed us to make the necessary changes during this downturn to position the company for future growth and has underpinned our disciplined bidding philosophy. Our bid pipeline now stands at $4.1 billion, up from $3.6 billion at 31 December, as a result of implementation of our strategic initiatives and general improvement in market conditions.

Safety as always continues to be a focus for us. And I'm pleased to report our best safety performance, since becoming public, with a total recordable injury rate, or TRIR, currently at 0.21.

Turning to Slide 7. Operationally, our focus on safety remains unchanged and commitment to the well-being and safety of our employees is a top priority. We had our best safety performance in our history during the period, and zero recordables on the Master Marine project. Speaking of which, the Master Marine project was completed on time and on budget, and now is operating offshore Norway.

We are encouraged with the significant uptake in the rig refurbishment business with 21 projects completed to date. We currently have 12 rigs stacked in our yards and two undergoing refurbishment.

Our backlog, as of 30 June, stood at $61.7 million, which we believe marks the bottom of this cycle, given the nearly of $500 million in pending awards mentioned a few minutes ago.

With respect to East Anglia One, we've achieved approximately 92% progress on the project to date as all UAE work is complete and focus is now on European activities. 42 jackets have been delivered to the clients Marshalling Yard in Vlissingen, where they are undergoing final inspection and takeover protocols. The remaining 18 jackets are in Belfast and in final assembly, and will be progressively delivered throughout the remainder of 2018. Forecasted project costs are within guidance. Turning to Page 8.

Our bid pipeline has increased to $4.1 billion from $3.6 billion at the end of 2017, and we are seeing a significant increase in bidding activity. Consistent with our strategy, we are focusing on renewables, EPC and EPCI opportunities. During the period, we were contacted by a number of clients in the renewable space. In fact, our renewable bid pipeline grew $600 million year-on-year. These projects include opportunities similar to East Anglia One Foundation’s project as well as high-voltage platforms and new build jackup installation vessels for the new generation of larger wind turbines.

It is an emerging-market with lessons learned across the Board. Given our experience, we were able to assess opportunity is much better now, given our knowledge of project costs and risks, and we'll price new business accordingly. I will talk more about the market from our viewpoint in the strategic section of our presentation.

The two outsourced new build jackup rigs from Saudi Maritime Yard are included in the bid pipeline. We expect these to be converted into backlog later this year. It is important to note that our bid pipeline does not make any allowance for the LTA. Should we be fortunate enough to ascend to the LTA, this would add approximately $3 billion per year to the pipeline.

Throughout the bottom of this cycle, we have been very disciplined in the work we choose to pursue. As a result, the $500 million of pending awards represents high quality backlog consistent with our desired risk reward profile.

With that, I’d like to hand it over to Tony to walk you through the numbers.

Antony Wright

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for coming to our presentation today. My name is Tony Wright and I am the CFO to the Lamprell Group. The photo on the screen is of the Rowan Mississippi jackup rig on which we performed upgrade works in our Hamriyah facility in the first half of the year. We have seen encouraging signs of increasing rig refurbishment works as rigs are being reactivated. But the scope of these works is still not quite back to the levels we've seen previously.

So moving on to Slide 10 which shows the key numbers for the first half of 2018. Our revenue for the first half of 2018 is $155.1 million, which is in line with our expectations and broadly in line with the previous year. Reduction in our backlog will result in our revenues in the second half being lower as our major projects are either completed or nearing completion.

We report a net loss for the first half of the year of $21.9 million, a movement of $23 million on the same period last year. Our EBITDAR in the period is negative $6.2 million. The anticipated loss on the East Anglia One project remains at $80 million. This loss was accounted for in full in 2017, but has resulted in nearly 50% of our revenue in the first half of 2018 being at zero margin, and therefore, making no contribution to recovering our overheads.

The table on the right shows how our revenue mix has changed towards the EPCI segment and away from rigs. As I referred to earlier, the rig segment has seen an improvement in refurbishment projects. And this is offset in part the lack of revenues from the new build jackup rig projects. As revenue levels reach a trough, we continue to focus on keeping our overheads under control whilst continuing our investment in upskilling our team.

Our net cash position has reduced as expected, decreasing from $257 million at the end of 2017 to $167.8 million at 30th of June. I expect our net cash to trend down with moderately in the second half of the year although securing advance payments on the projects, where we have preferred bidder status, will naturally improve this position.

So moving to Slide 11, I would now like to take you through the key movements in the income statement. This multiple chart shows how our profitability in the first half of 2018 has been impacted by the zero margin on the East Anglia One project coupled with not having contingency releases from new build jackup rig projects that were completed in the first half of 2017. Offsetting this in part is our O&M manpower and rig refurbishment businesses, which have delivered improved profitability in the first half of this year on improving revenues.

Our successful delivery of the Master Marine project allowed us to release the provisions held for the complex installation phase in Norway, and we also recovered some old debtors for which we held bad debt reserves. The IMI has incurred the startup costs in line with expectations in the first half of the year.

As I mentioned earlier, we have invested in upskilling our teams and made strong efforts to keep other costs within the group under control. We've been able to reduce our net finance costs by reducing our debt and managing our commitment fee levels.

As I said in March, we now believe we have reduced our overhead as far as we can. But we continue to target new initiatives to improve the productivity and efficiency of our current resources that implemented a Lean Six Sigma program to focus the delivery of these improvements. Further losses and negative EBITDA delivered in the first half of the year has impacted our net cash position, which leads me to Slide 12.

So, against a backdrop of low activity, it is encouraging that we retain strong levels of net cash within the business. As we said in our July update, our net cash has reduced to $167.8 million at 30th June from $257 million at the end of 2017. As I said in March, we funded $50 million at the East Anglia One loss in 2017 and the balance of the loss has been funded in the first half of 2018. In fact, there will be a small improvement of the cash position on this project as it runs through to its completion.

The major movements of working capital include UK import VAT paid on the East Anglia One project, the cost to provide stock to support the IMI, and the O&M business, which grew working capital during the period. All of these items were reversed through the second half of the year.

We paid $19.1 million to Cameron LeTourneau for the inventory Super 116E rig kits when they were shipped from the U.S. Our focus on maintaining our strong net cash position has resulted in thus making only modest, but necessary investments in our yard maintenance CapEx of just under $6 million. The pie chart is still in its final commissioning phase, and we expect that to be fully operational before the end of 2018.

Within other cash outflows, we have settled $4 million of UAE end of service gratuities and funded just under $2 million of operational outflows. I expect our net cash position to reduce further in the second half of 2018, as we continue our investment into the IMI and the Super 116E rig kit inventory. As I mentioned earlier, new awards can impact our cash position materially if we secure advance payments.

So moving to Slide 13, our balance sheet remains strong with intangible net assets in excess of $400 million. Our levels of gearing and debt remained at low levels and well below 10%. As I've said previously, I remain confident that we will be able to increase our leverage where we need to as the business to grow once again. The relationships with our syndicate of banks remain strong. Whilst our debt facilities are not due for renewal into the August 2019, we have started early discussions with our banks to be around the front foot.

Our outstanding debt has reduced to $30 million at the end of June, and we have retained $50 million of working capital facilities, which gives us flexibility to support the business and pursue new work.

We have continued to target reductions and our borrowing cost during the first half of the year. To achieve this, we have canceled a $50 million committed bonding facility and a $100 million revolver, which were designed to support 2018 project financing. When it became clear they would not be utilized. We remain comfortable that the levels of bilateral bonding lines, we already have available, are sufficient to meet the requirements of the business when new projects are awarded.

We have continued our investment and strategic assets. And that have detailed in the table on the right-hand side of the slide. We will take delivery of the inventory rig kits in the second half of the year and are actively pursuing opportunities to utilize and monetize these assets.

As the market and our backlog recover, we will see increased utilization of our project evolution assets and the new pipe shop. The IMI investment of $16 million on the balance sheet reflects our initial investment in 2017 of $20 million plus our share of the JV losses incurred in 2017 in the first half of 2018.

So turning to Slide 14. And in summary our financial performance in the first half was in line with our expectations. As I said earlier, we have strong support from our banks, and are in early discussions of renewing our debt facilities and brining appropriate leverage levels on to our balance sheet.

We have worked very hard to reduce our overheads to increase our competitiveness. And this has demonstrated in the chart on the right hand side of the slide. For clarity overhead includes SG&A, operational support and the yard costs. Our efficiencies in systems will enable us to maintain current levels of overheads throughout our growth journey, and we do not expect them to increase until we reach revenue levels of over $1 billion.

Whilst we do not guide on profitability and much will depend on the mix of projects we secure in the future, this chart recaps our past performance. This is a useful summary of profitability ahead of our anticipated return to growth.

Our net cash will continue to reduce in the second half of 2018, as we make investments into the IMI of $39 million, slightly higher than our original guidance, which is simply a small timing difference, and has no impact on our overall commitment of $140 million.

We will take final delivery of the rig kits from Cameron LeTourneau and make the final payments of $22 million. Whilst it is difficult to give clear guidance on what our net cash will be at the end of 2018 due to the timing of new project awards, our low revenue levels in the second half of 2018 will result in operational cash flows being negative, which will draw more cash from the business. Nevertheless, Lamprell retains the balance sheet that has low levels of gearing, which can be increased to support our growth strategy in 2019 and beyond.

Many thanks for your time. And I’ll now hand you back to Chris to talk more about the strategy.

Christopher McDonald

Thanks, Tony. I now want to turn your attention to our strategic priorities and update you to the progress we're making with each.

To provide you some context, the Group was overly reliant on the new build jackup market when the broader market collapsed in 2014. And in the current environment, our strategic focus is to diversify our customer base and position the group for long-term sustainable growth regardless of where we are in the cycle. We are doing this by: one, strengthening our position in core markets; two, implementing our EPCI strategy; and three, expanding into new markets and geographies.

Firstly, with respect to our core markets: our investment in the Saudi Maritime Yard has strengthened our position in the new build jackup market and in the region for the foreseeable future. As previously announced, the IMI has offtake agreement for 20 new build jackup rigs over the next 10 years. Significant portions of those first two rigs are expected to be subcontracted to our yard in Hamriyah with the first two rigs being awarded later this year, which will be based on Lamprell’s LJ43 proprietary design. We are also continuing to invest in our facilities, including the newly automated pipe shop and new rolling machines.

The second area of focus is implementing our EPCI strategy. We see this as a two-pronged approach. Firstly, we’re actively pursuing prequalification for the LTA with Aramco in partnership with [indiscernible]. Secondly, we’re looking to partner with selected contractors to access EPC and EPCI opportunities in the North and Baltic seas. Doing so will allow us to tap into a pool of large-scale projects we could not previously address. In parallel, we are upgrading our project execution capability and competency, including recruitment of key staff.

And lastly, we are expanding into new markets and geographies, and in particular renewables. The renewables market diversifies our customer base, and is much less sensitive to the ups and downs of the oil market.

Moving to Slide 17. Renewables and, in particular offshore wins is underpinned by strong fundamentals in policy. The EA One project has put Lamprell on the renewables map, and we are seeing opportunities and foundations, high-voltage platforms and new build jackup installation vessels. In total, we believe the addressable market for us could ultimately be in the $3 billion a year range. In order to capture this business, we intend to dedicate about a third of our yard capacity to this market. Foundation projects require considerable space to produce jackets in a relatively short period of time. In fact, we believe there could be a shortage of premium fabrication space as we are now seeing multiple projects competing for the same space at the same time. This puts Lamprell in a very good position to pick and chose those projects that best fit our desired risk and reward profile.

With respect to EPCI, we are actively pursuing the LTA, and separately looking to partner with others to access higher value EPCI projects outside the Middle East. We estimate that this market exclusive of the LTA, could add another $3 billion a year to our bid pipeline. We are investing and upgrading our capability, particularly around project management, commercial and engineering.

Turning to Slide 18, and to Saudi Arabia. Construction continues to pace on the yard with the final completion date in 2022 as planned. Meanwhile, we are in the process of completing the basic engineering for the first two rigs with full release later this year. These are likely to become the first two new build jackup rigs constructed post oil price collapse. Meanwhile, we see very limited interest outside the region.

As the second-largest shareholder behind Aramco, our participation provides Lamprell with the unique inroad into one of the world's largest oil and gas markets, which we believe will lead to the other opportunities.

To that end, we continue to progress our prequalification for the long-term agreement, the LTA, which we expect to be decided this year. Given the importance of the In-Kingdom Total Value Added, otherwise known as IKTVA program, we announced earlier this year the formation of Lamprell Arabia, and Incorporated 50-50 joint venture with local Saudi partners to pursue non-IMI related business. The kingdom continues to provide the strongest growth fundamentals in the sector, and we are strongly committed to securing our foothold there.

Moving to Slide 19. There are many facets to our transformation, and one of these is technology and innovation. Earlier this year, we were pleased to announce that our proprietary rig design, the LJ43, had been selected by ARO for the basis of the 20 rig offtake agreement with the IMI. The rig was developed in collaboration with MSC Gusto, and we are already marking the design to our customers.

We've been fortunate to retain a strong financial position to enable our growth as the market recovers, and we want to make sure we match this strength with technical expertise. We are therefore proactively addressing the rapid development of technology in the market, and we have formed a dedicated team to assess how digital technology and big data can improve our operational efficiency and competitiveness.

So in summary, market conditions continue to be challenging, and giving the slow pace of awards this year, we expect 2018 revenues to be in the $225 million to $250 million range. A key focus of ours for the remainder of the year is to successfully complete The East Anglia One project and to rebuild our backlog. To this end, we are very encouraged by the significant uptake in bidding activity with our bid pipeline increasing to $4.1 billion, a $1 billion increase year-on-year. If we are successful in implementing all of our strategic initiatives, we expect the bid pipeline to grow to $10 billion plus overtime. This will not happen overnight, but over a period of time and, therefore, we believe that the best measure of our progress will be reflected in the rate of growth of our bid pipeline and ultimately conversion into backlog.

We are confident that 2018 marks the trough in this cycle, and that in 2019, we will return the growth. We have approximately $500 million in pending awards and, therefore, expect revenues in 2019 to be in the $250 million to $400 million range.

In the meantime, our strong net cash position allows us to continue to implement our strategic initiatives. We have made significant inroads into addressing the renewables market, continued to strengthen our position in the largest regional market with our joint venture in Saudi Arabia with Aramco and have taken steps to reach the broader EPC market.

With that, I would like to thank you and open it up for Q&A. If you're listening remotely, please log your questions via the webcast or the telephone lines, and we'll try to answer them as best we can.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Dan Slater

Dan Slater from Arden Partners. Just sort of three questions. Number one, on the two rigs coming from the Saudi Yard early on, how does the pricing of those sort of compare to how Lamprell might have traditionally been pricing jackups? I think in the past, it was sort of $180 million, $200 million per jackup. So sort of how does it compare to that? Two, on the revenue guidance for 2019, what needs to happen for you to get up towards that $400 million kind of level? Obviously, you've got the $500 million and -- of contracts that should hopefully be coming in, but I'm assuming they're not all falling in the same year. And so what else needs to maybe happen to get to that $400 million if anything at all? And also any sort of way we can think about where in that $250 million to $400 million range revenue needs to be sort of EBITDA breakeven and how we might kind of think about that?

Christopher McDonald

I'll take the first two questions, and Tony, maybe you can take the third. With the two rigs and an overall pricing, I mean that's something that we are working through now. But I think its surprise to say that the LJ43, and given the technical requirements that we're working with, with ARO and the IMI, it's probably a 35% to 40% bigger rate than the 116's. So if you look at our historical numbers, I think, doing those ratios, you probably get to somewhere that's close. So it is a much bigger rig, much more capable rig. So that's one aspect. And in terms of what needs to happen in order to get to the upper end of the $400 million, clearly we're not in the control of timing of new awards. We believe that if we were able to book these $500 million awards this year, then you start getting towards that. And then if the walk-in work continues to be at the pace that it is this year, then maybe perhaps we get towards the $400. And Tony, on the …

Antony Wright

Yes. On sort of EBITDA breakeven, it's obviously downward, we never give guidance on sort of margins as it goes. And you look back at the historical data though and again, that depends on the mix of projects that we have. But, yes, I mean, at the top end of that range, if everything comes together, yes, it could be close.

Malcolm Graham-Wood

Malcolm Graham-Wood from Hydrocarbon Capital. I've also got three questions. First question is, out of the $500 million tools worth of preferred biggest -- bidders stages risk, I’d like to know how much of that is Saudi business, and how much is everything else? Second question is, you are focusing incredibly on renewables and so and you say that the third of the yard will be dedicated to that, that’s pretty confident. And I am just wondering what -- sort of third question is, what -- where you think the -- you assume that out of the Saudi Arabia and renewables there is very little business in your historic refurbishment business and so on. And therefore, I assume you think that is sort of history for Lamprell. Is that correct?

Christopher McDonald

Yes. So, of the $500 million, it’s roughly half related to Saudi and half others. With respect to the new build, our traditional business of new build jackup rigs and refurbishment, we’re -- we were encouraged by the level of uptake in rig refurbishment. So some of these warm-stacked rigs that have been sitting there for a couple years are now going back to work, driven by the increased rig count in the region, particularly, driven by UAE and Saudi, in particular. What we’re seeing though, is that our traditional clients in the drilling space are still challenged in terms of their cash flow. So they're spending the absolute minimum when they go ahead with those rig refurbishments. But they’re at least -- they’re starting to spend money again, which is encouraging.

In the new build jackup market, we still think it's like a few years away before supply and demand come back into balance. There is still a cyclical overhang. But again, we are encouraged that we see early signs, the deal that Borr bought Paragon, basically scrapped 29 rigs in [indiscernible] swoop. I think it’s encouraging. But there's a lot more needs to happen before it becomes into balance. We are seeing a little bifurcation in the new build jackup market, higher spec and low spec. In the higher spec, we’re starting to see much better utilization rates. And, so I think, we are encouraged. And this is why over the past few years, we've been through this transformation process to diversify away from just solely relying on new build jackup rigs, because apart from the IMI, we don't really see many huge build jackup awards in the next couple of years. There may be a niche opportunity here and there, but any full-scale rebound in that is years away.

James Hubbard

Hi, James Hubbard from Numis. Also, three questions. On your pipeline pie chart, it seems to be about $1.4 billion, $1.5 billion of what’s called rigged in the oil and gas pie. And I can see there’s a few $100 million potentially with the IMI. But then I'm wondering where the rest -- what is making up the rest of that not specifically, obviously, but just where does the other $1 billion or so of rigs come from in that pipeline? And then, the two IMI rigs assuming they -- those get subcontracted or large parts that can get subcontracted. Could you just outline what the working capital profile is? I am just looking at the ins and outs of how the cash might move into the second half of the year? Yes, how that works? And then finally, just maybe, this is a silly question. But what is rig kits inventory, I mean, stuff coming from Cameron? But actually building any new rigs, so what’s that for?

Christopher McDonald

Yes. Thanks for those. Thanks for that. So, for rigs, we’re looking at rigs. It’s not just drilling rigs. There are couple of live opportunities with respect to a combination units that are also jackup. We've got a history of that sort of business. We started the two IMI rigs in there. And there are, I would say, a niche opportunity to monetize the 116 kits that we will take delivery this year, that we are working with a particular client on. It's early days yet. So that is also included in the bid pipeline. So you add all those up you get to the figure that you asked about. I think the other two questions with the working cap and the 116.

Antony Wright

So I told that two of my rigs, clearly, we're still working through, how the mass down payments will be fully finalized. So -- but, and it's not going to have much impact on the second half of 2018 because it's going to be awarded this year, but there won't be much activity. So there might be a -- if the first milestone comes in, it could be positive for us for 2018. As you move through as the rigs are built then we will be looking for, as we always do that, broadly neutral milestones as we move forward. In terms of the rig kits that we have, you have to go back to 2015 when Keppel actually acquired LeTourneau from Cameron and at that point in time there were still -- there seemed to be broader demand for rigs. So we took the decision back then that in order to sure the slots in the LeTourneau build program that we acquire those 2 kits predominantly as well because there was indications that ADNOC was still going to continue there. Their acquisition cycle, of course things changed post that. But as Chris alluded to, there are niche opportunities, and that's where we'll be looking to utilize those kits.

James Hubbard

So -- and if I can just follow up. The rig kit, what -- is this like the top drive, the mud motors, the draw works, the whole thing?

Christopher McDonald

These are the legs.

James Hubbard

Oh, it's the leg. The jacking system in the leg.

Antony Wright

It's the jacking system in the legs. That's a proprietary LeTourneau piece of the design.

Thomas Rands

Thomas Rands from Investec. Just two questions. Just following up on James' question. So you're not expecting any prepayments on the 2 Saudi rigs. Have I misunderstood that on the working capital? You're talking about milestones, I don't know if you're still in negotiations, but is there an expectation of prepayments? Or is that...

Antony Wright

That would be the normal profile on the rig. So the first milestone would be a prepayment and advanced payments. Yes.

Thomas Rands

Great. And could you just talk about this digitization team you've put together. Who's in there? Where they come from? What you see that -- how you see that progressing over the next few years? And what you see from the, kind of, wider industry? Because it's being talked about more and more about automation of offshore activities. So be interested to hear that.

Christopher McDonald

Yes. It's a big topic. And when we think about digitalization, we think about the Internet of things, this is monitoring. How we do our work in real time? We have artificial intelligence and robotics. And so, how do we collect that big data, run it through an algorithm and figure out how to be more efficient? Whether it's placing wells more efficiently, moving things to the yard, the safety of our people, all these things, we have the ability today to understand and get data in real time. So there's 2 aspects of it: One is, how do we become more efficient in the way we do things and move into the next cycle of industrialization as we call it. And then there's the things that we can do to make our relationships with our customers more sticky. You know the whole, as we're building things we are in the best position to what people refer to as a digital twin. So all the data, the material, the inspection records, the design calculations, are all within a real time digital twin of the actual operating asset. And then you can also apply that methodology to the actually performance, and operation and ultimately, maintenance. So if we're able to position ourselves in that market, we think it'll be fantastic. It'll be differentiated services that we can provide. So we're very excited about it. It's early days, there are lot of people trying to figure out how best to position and that's where we are now. We are talking to a number of potential partners in this space that could help us implement this strategy. And hopefully, over the next few months, as we make progress on it, we can give you more details.

Christopher McDonald

Okay. Thank you, everyone. Okay, great. Thank you very much.