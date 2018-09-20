Are Gold Miners About To Print Their Yearly Cycle Low?

The precious metals market has been in a downtrend for practically most of the trading year. The mining complex GDX has been the one sector that has been really beaten up. In fact, whereas gold has not moved lower as of yet below its August lows, the gold mining ETF (GDX) certainly did and actually dipped to $17.28 at its lows in last week's trading.

Trading has changed a lot, though, in GDX since printing its lows of $17.28 on the 11th of September. At the time of writing (20th September), GDX is now trading at $18.90, which means the ETF has gained almost 9% over the past 9 days alone. These types of moves we usually see at potential yearly cycle lows. A condition of a yearly cycle low is an intermediate cycle bottom. Although we now have a weekly swing low in place by GDX's strong rally over the past week or so, we still need to take out the 10-week moving average of 19.56. If this level was breached, I would be prepared to call an intermediate bottom for the miners.

I would say, though, that if we can take out the above levels, there is a high probability chance that we will also get our yearly cycle low. Why? because GDX has gone long past its timing band for printing its yearly cycle low. In fact, the last YCL was in December 2016, meaning we are now 20 months waiting for a fresh yearly cycle low. Obviously, we first would need a monthly swing low and a break of the 10-month moving average.

Now, obviously, there are still many precious metals investors who sit in the bear camp. Although gold has not made a lower yearly cycle low, the September lows in the mining complex did drop below their most previous YCL in December of 2016. Silver also has been making lower lows which has damaged the technicals.

However, as mentioned, as long as Gold's August lows hold, this would mean that gold remains in a pattern of higher yearly cycle low highs. This is being missed by the bears somewhat as we firmly believe that gold drives this sector forward. How the yellow metal trades is usually what dictates what transpires in this sector.

However, with respect to the miners, how best can we construct a high probability trade? Many times we go to debit spreads as an alternative to buying stock outright especially before we have confirmation of a new trend. The issue now is that an intermediate low has not been 100% established yet which obviously brings added risk to the table.

The problem, though, is that many times, traders wait fair too long before entering a trending move which can result in the lion's share of the gains being missed. Therefore, to alleviate some of that present risk, we could use something like a debit spread, which is a defined risk trade meaning our potential/gain is known from the outset. What we like about these setups is that

The return on capital is much better than buying stock or an ETF outright

The risk is defined

So, for example, with GDX trading up around the $19 handle at present, we could potentially buy the regular December $17/$19 vertical call spread for around $1.30 per contract. What does this do for us? Well, because it is a spread that is tilted more in the money, the probability of having success on the trade is a good bit more than 50/50. In fact, as long as the price of GDX stays above ($17 + $1.30 = $18.30), we would make $70 per debit spread contract as shown below.

Source: Interactive Brokers.com

Now (keeping the contract number to 1 for simplicity purposes), spending $130 and making $70 gives a possible return on investment of 54%. It is actually far more when annualized over a 12-month period. Now, for GDX to give a similar return, the ETF would need to rally to well over $29 from the $19 level it currently trades at.

Trades like these (before confirmation of a possible new trend) are advantageous as one can use less capital but still make handsome returns. Once, we have confirmation of a trend, one can be more aggressive but until then, it should be "steady as she goes"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.