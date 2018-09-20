Bloom Energy: A Stock About To Wilt

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Another Silicon Valley Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Bloom Energy's (NYSE:BE) IPO has reinvigorated the fuel cell industry. Despite the hype, Bloom is selling a product in need of a market. Meanwhile, existing private equity and venture investors are clamoring to get out of this long term investment. They will drive the price down when the IPO lock-up expires. Don't get stuck long Bloom when insiders run for the exit.

Background

Bloom Energy has received plenty of press lately for its successful IPO. Presenting itself as the hot new fuel cell company, it made waves when it had to walk back comments by its CEO on CNBC on the day it went public.

Bloom Energy makes natural gas fuel cells, dubbed Bloom Boxes or "energy servers" that it markets to companies requiring always-on electricity - think hospitals, data centers, and corporate headquarters. Bloom has been around since 2001, which makes it a dinosaur in Silicon Valley time. Seventeen years from formation to IPO. Keep that fact in mind.

Competitive Environment

Bloom has always defined itself as an alternative energy company. In my view, that is a bit of a misnomer. They use fuel cells to oxidize natural gas. Yes, this happens without combustion, but it's the same fossil fuel the world has used to produce power and heat for decades. Yes, a Bloom Box can use renewable methane, but so can regular combustion. Nothing new there. A Bloom Box also generates a comparable amount of greenhouse gases as a natural gas turbine.

Bloom guarantees the efficiency of its server at 55% whereas a new combined cycle gas turbine can achieve 62-64%, depending on manufacturer. Additionally, a Bloom Box costs $7,100 per kW and is manufactured at a cost of $5,600 per kW. In contrast, a natural gas power plant requires 1/10th the capital at $700 per kW to build.

Bloom is marketing one of the world's most capital intensive ways to produce power against a backdrop of plummeting power prices from renewable sources. The levelized cost of energy for solar is $50 per MWh subsidized, and $63 per MWh unsubsidized; wind power is down to $48 per MWh subsidized, and $59 per MWh unsubsidized. The fossil fuel crowd will always yell, "But wind and solar are not dispatchable." However, battery storage and complementary production profiles between wind and solar continue to allow renewables to gain market share that many didn't think possible only 10 years ago.

So why would anyone buy a Bloom Energy server?

Bloom differentiates itself by producing power at the point of use. The sales pitch is that the grid is fundamentally not reliable enough for today's power consumers, so local production is vastly more resilient. While still dependent on natural gas distribution, the pipeline network has an order of magnitude higher uptime than the electrical grid. It's a persuasive argument, but unfortunately for Bloom, solar, batteries, and/or a cheap diesel generator on standby can solve the same problem.

Let's take a look at an apples to apples comparison. Solar power plus battery backup is onsite, behind the meter and grid independent. Current rooftop solar for commercial and industrial users is estimated to be $3,100 per kW installed while long duration battery storage is $2,500 per kW installed. Solar plus storage is not only cheaper than the selling price of a Bloom Box but also cheaper than the production cost of a Bloom Box. If recent history is a guide, solar and battery costs will continue to fall and become more competitive. I wouldn't bet against those trends.

To summarize, Bloom Energy is selling a greenhouse gas emitting, non-renewable source of power that is more expensive than conventional combustion and more expensive than off-the-shelf, carbon-free solar plus storage. To counter this, Bloom says, "But it's very small." I'm not convinced, and I don't think Bloom's customers will be either.

Bloom Box Under-Performance

Bloom guarantees performance for its Boxes as seen in the excerpt from its S1 below. Note that it guarantees 52% efficiency and 95% output. As of today, its Boxes are delivering 55% efficiency and 91% output, missing their output guarantee by four percentage points. As this is a drop in up-time, and not efficiency, it points to problems in fuel cell stability. Clearly Bloom's fuel cell "stacks" are failing at a rate faster than promised. Additionally, the majority of Bloom's installations are still relatively new. We can expect failure rates to accelerate as the average age of its installed boxes increases.

Source: Excerpt Bloom Energy 10-Q, Q2 2018, Page 51

Underperformance of the core product should be concerning for any investor, but what does it mean for cost? At the low end, the annualized impact of its accrued managed service and warranty liabilities is $21M per year and 5% of annual sales. As its installed base ages, those numbers could easily double or triple to $40-$60M per year, dramatically reducing Bloom's ability to reach cash flow break-even.

The Coming Avalanche of Selling

While it's clear I don't believe in Bloom's long-term business model, it's not the reason I am especially bearish on this stock. Any company can avoid the effects of competition or product underperformance temporarily, especially after raising a couple hundred million in an IPO. No, I'm bearish now because there is a huge number of shares that institutional investors and employees will dump on the market the day the lock-up expires on Jan. 21st, 2019. Generally, lock-up expirations create a slight negative pressure on share prices, but Bloom has a much larger number of shares waiting in the wings, and I do not believe the market has priced in this selling pressure.

From Bloom's final S-1A, the company raised $270M by selling 18M shares of Class A stock. This is reflected by Yahoo Finance in the below table showing a float of 1.3M shares traded among 18M shares outstanding, implying 7% of total shares outstanding are currently tradable. That is not too out of line with other IPOs.

Source: Yahoo Finance, Sept. 17th, 2018

However, Bloom has a two-class share structure with Class B shares having a 10x voting right, keeping the CEO and management in control of all major corporate decisions. Each of those shares is convertible to Class A stock and salable upon the lockup expiration, so the numbers above exclude the 88M shares of Class B stock owned by legacy institutional investors and insiders. Mr. Sridhar the CEO owns 3M of these shares, and has proxy voting rights of an additional 38M, so we can assume he will continue to hold those shares.

However, that leaves a remaining 47M shares spread among Kleiner Perkins, NEA Ventures, Alberta Investment Management, and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board. Those investors have invested in Bloom across seven financing rounds, Series A through G varying in time from 2003 through 2013. Kleiner took its first stake in the company in 2003. The average venture fund lifetime is 10-12 years, meaning this may be the last holding in some of these funds. Once these investors get the chance, they are going to convert to Series A stock and either sell immediately or distribute to limited partners who will liquidate their holdings.

Suddenly, our 1.3M float becomes 65M shares, the vast majority of which are owned by shareholders who have been stuck in this investment for far longer than they intended and are looking to get out. The average volume since the IPO has been a modest 500,000 shares per day, so existing liquidity isn't sufficient to absorb that kind of selling pressure.

I expect the stock price to drop like a rock until it approaches the IPO value at $15 and potentially move even lower until the shareholder base can completely turn over. In the process, mutual fund and retail investors who bought over the last six months are going to get burned.

Source: Excerpt Bloom Energy S1-A, Page 184

Disclosure: I am/we are short BE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.