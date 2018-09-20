Innospec Seeing A Hiccup In Margins, But The Core Business Looks On Track

Innospec looks a little undervalued now, but it will probably take better second half margins to get the shares moving again.

Some of the margin pressure is tied to normal lags between input cost inflation (particularly oil prices) and pricing actions, but higher expenses in the Oilfield business need work.

Innospec has fallen a bit behind other specialty chemical companies serving the fuel additive, personal care, and energy markets, as investors didn't like the margin pressures they saw in Q2.

Specialty chemical companies have continued to do alright this year, as volumes and pricing have helped partly offset increasing raw material pressures. Innospec (IOSP) has been a bit of a laggard since May, though, with the company’s second quarter report hurting the share price as investors didn’t like the weaker than expected margins in the business. I had thought Innospec looked a little pricey when I last wrote about the company, but I do see some upside here as I expect the company to benefit from some lagging pricing actions. If Innospec can get the Oilfield business in better shape, there could be more meaningful upside.

Oilfield Needs To Be Better

While Innospec reported 25% growth in the Oilfield segment in the second quarter on a 17% improvement in volume, gross margin declined eight points. The company was able to recoup some of this through operating leverage and the year-over-year decline in operating margin was only 60bp, but this remains an underperforming business.

Pure-plays are relatively limited, as companies like Baker Hughes (BHI) and Halliburton (HAL) don’t really give useful comparable data, but Ecolab (ECL) is, I believe, a worthwhile comparison. Ecolab is far larger, with about 9x Innospec’s quarterly revenue in its Global Energy business, but it is also much more profitable. While Ecolab doesn’t break out its gross margin data, the company did talk about higher material costs in the energy business, but still managed a double-digit segment-level margin that was more than double Innospec’s.

Scale certainly matters, and Innospec is a tiny player with only about 2% to 3% market share in its target markets (fracking/stimulation and production). Even so, the company is seeing strong demand in the higher-margin fracking/stim business but is struggling to overcome input cost inflation, transport costs, and higher labor costs. Management is working on getting the expenses back under better control, and this remains a key item on the to-do list. Current margins aren’t all that out of line with where management had guided in the past (near-term margins in the mid-single-digits, with double-digit margins possible over time), but this is still a noticeable drag on overall results.

Performance Chemicals Continues To Perform

Although competitors in the performance chemicals space like Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNY) have also been reporting higher input cost pressures, Innospec continues to do well in this business. Constant currency revenue growth was driven by a 6% volume improvement in the second quarter and demand continues to look healthy across end-markets, while segment margin improved by two points.

Personal care product companies like Unilever (UN) and Procter & Gamble continue to reinvest in new formulations designed to give the company marketable hooks. This includes everything from shampoos that lather better to antiperspirants that dry faster and feel better on the skin to better transparency and water resistance for sunscreens. It’s a highly competitive market, one where Innospec has to go up against large companies like Clariant, BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), and DowDuPont (DWDP), but Innospec has been doing well here and this is a business where I’d like to see management try to add scale through M&A (something that is more easily said than done given where valuations are).

Fuel Specialties Should Improve From Here

Fuel Specialties had a decent second quarter, with mid-single-digit (5%) constant-currency revenue growth above the company’s long-term target growth range. The business took a hit from a double-digit decline in price/mix in the Americas, as well as delays in passing on higher oil prices, but the segment-level margin remains fairly strong (just under 18%, down two points) all the same.

I expect gross margin to improve from the 33% level of the second quarter back toward the 34%-35% range as the company recoups some of the higher oil prices and as the mix shifts. Management will be starting customer trials of new drag reducer products later this year, a $400 million to $500 million market that extends across Fuel Specialties and into Oilfield as well, and there are longer-term drivers in play like the move to cut the sulfur content of marine diesel fuel (IMO 2020) and products to support the growing use of gasoline direct injection in passenger autos.

The Opportunity

“Steady as she goes” may be boring for action-oriented traders, but I think it suits a company like Innospec well. Clearly there’s work to do on the gross margins, but lagging cost pass-throughs are a normal part of the business. The Oilfield business needs work, and the transport and labor costs were an unexpected bump in the road, but the limited drop-through of the gross margin declines to operating margin give me a certain degree of confidence that they’ll get these cost issues in line.

I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the 4% to 5% range, with both Performance Chemicals and Oilfield driving an expanding revenue base. I do still believe that company-wide gross margin can get back above 30% and that operating margin can get back above 10%, but it will take slightly longer than I’d expected. I’m still expecting high single-digit EBITDA growth, with high single-digit to low double-digit FCF margins (with a positive D&A/capex spread boosting FCF).

The Bottom Line

Both discounted cash flow and EV/EBTIDA suggest that Innospec is undervalued, though not to a tremendous degree. I believe the shares are priced for a high single-digit to low double-digit long-term annualized return on cash flow, while a double-digit multiple to my 12-month EBTIDA estimate supports a fair value a bit above $80. Innospec could be worth more to a seller (who could strip costs out), and I also see Innospec as a willing buyer provided it can identify targets with reasonable sale prices (something that’s been an issue for the last year or more).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.