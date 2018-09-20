Red Hat: Not Exactly A Warning

Don't rush into the story until the forward PE multiple returns to more normalized levels below 30x.

The problem with a stock trading at a rich valuation is that minimal problems can hit the price. Following mixed FQ2 results, Red Hat (RHT) is down about $10 despite a solid EPS beat. Whether due to legitimate currency hits or not, my previous investment thesis warned back in June that weaker sales growth would hurt the stock. The dip now provides the opportunity in due time.

Image Source: Red Hat website

Trough Sales Growth

Red Hat is down mostly due to the company missing revenue targets and guiding down for the year because of currency impacts. For FQ2, the software company missed revenue estimates by nearly $7 million while the company guided down revenue estimates for the year by $15 million.

With annual revenue estimates in the $3.34 billion range, a few million here and there doesn't and shouldn't alter the valuation. What alters the equation in the stock market and makes for wild price swings is the extrapolation of sales trends. The market thought 22.8% sales growth in FQ4 last year would last forever and now only 13.7% growth in the last quarter has the market concerned.

RHT data by YCharts

The crazy part is that growth is highly impacted by currency. The tailwinds last year are now leading to headwinds. Red Hat still forecasts constant currency growth for the year in the 16%-17% range.

...we are adjusting our full-year total revenue guidance in dollars by approximately $15 million, solely to account for the change in FX rates.

As in the past, the stock still trades based on this sales trend. The biggest rallies occurred during the time periods when reported sales growth accelerated. Red Hat has solid 31% growth in the App Development division that will ultimately help ensure solid long-term numbers.

Source: Red Hat FQ2'18 presentation

Where The Story Gets Interesting

At $133, Red Hat is now down about $34 since the June high. The big question is when the stock gets interesting considering the software company has solid growth in the 16%-plus range.

The company slightly guided down on EPS estimates for FY19 to about $3.47. The FY20 numbers are up at $3.96 per share placing the PE multiple still at 33.5x.

If one goes back to 2017 when Red Hat traded around $80 at the start of FY18, the stock had a roughly 27x PE multiple. A similar multiple would place the stock at roughly $107 to start 2019 looking at FY20 targets.

Whether Red Hat trades down to those levels is a completely different story. Clearly entering the stock until a dip to $125 isn't ideal, but the growth just doesn't justify being too aggressive at that level either.

The company continues to make stock repurchases that help juice the EPS growth above revenue growth, but the impact is too minimal with the valuation so high. Buybacks of 1.7 million shares in the last quarter only reduces the share count by about 1% when the market cap was upwards of $30 billion at the highs in the quarter.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Red Hat is slumping on quarterly results and guidance that wasn't exactly a warning due to uncontrollable currency issues. The whole problem with paying expensive multiples of stocks is that such scenarios can easily happen were 20% dips from the highs doesn't even make the stock cheap.

The suggestion is that investors don't rush into Red Hat while not losing interest in the story due to the solid constant currency growth. The problem here isn't the company's execution, but the wild valuation assigned by the market. Patience should pay off as the price dips into the end of the year.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.