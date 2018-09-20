Sanchez Midstream Tagged 'Safer' Dividend Follower Favorite Per Stockbroker September Surveys

Payout-ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios further quantified the 20 "safer" financial dividend cushions. Nine of the 40 FoFa/Ro equities were disqualified due to their negative 1-year returns, four paid no dividends, and three were funds whose accounting makes them incomparable by free-cash-flow measures.

Top ten "safer" dividend yields ranged 5.83-22.97% from CJR.B.TO, VOD, SXCP, CHMI, CIM, KWH.UN.TO, ORC, GMLP, DF.TO, and were led by SNMP. Their free cash flow yields ranged 10.61-40.92%.

Ten "safer" dividend broker-target-augured top-net-gain follower-favorites, CVX, INTC, AVGO, SXCP VOD, CJR.B.TO, GMLP, KWH. UN.TO, and CZZ, were led by SNMP to an average 47% net.

20 of 40 most-mentioned equities achieved "safer" dividend status by showing positive annual returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

From 8/15/18-9/17/18, Fredrik Arnold dividend "followers" commented on 40 equities and funds. Some comments were bad news, so some rogues mixed in to create a FollowerFavorite/Rogue (FoFa/Ro) list.

The FoFa/Ro Selection Process

Any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail, or comment to the author is fair game for a listing in this article. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued or dreadful dividend issues may appear. Lately, readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, and validity of my daily stock lists. Some readers get upset and know more or better. Best of all, readers catch errors in my data or calculations and warn of pending mergers and acquisitions, Yes, it's all a friendly effort to find more money in safer stocks.

Here are the top gain "Safer" Dividend Follower Favorites & Rogues per closing YChart data September 17, 2018.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 24.25% To 101.59% Net Gains From Top Ten "Safer" Dividend FoFa/Ro Mentions To September 2019

Six of ten top "safer" dividend-yielding FoFa/Ro stocks were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (The six names are tinted in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the "safer" dividend FoFa/Ros was graded 60% accurate as gauged by Wall Street Stockbroker calculations.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each highest yielding stock. The dividend along with aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-2019 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 17, 2019, were:

Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) was projected to net $1015.89 based on dividends plus a median target upside estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% opposite the market as a whole.

Cosan Ltd. (CZZ) was projected to net $699.43 based on dividends and median target price from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 123% more than the market as a whole.

Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF) [KWH.UN.TO] was projected to net $530.49 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% opposite the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) was projected to net $508.29 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [CJR.B.TO] was projected to net $480.29 based on a median target price estimate from ten Toronto brokers plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) netted $384.81 per the median of twenty-seven analysts' estimates plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% under the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) netted $329.74 based on a median target price estimate from 4 analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% more than the market as a whole.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) was projected to net $261.56 based on a median of target price estimates from thirty-three analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Intel Corp. (INTC) was projected to net $249.36 based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-eight analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% under the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $242.49 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from twenty-two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 47% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" distinction was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

Nine Sectors Were Represented By "Safer" September Dividend FoFa/Ro Stocks

Of eleven sectors, nine were represented by the 20 stocks with past year positive returns and current cash margins greater than their announced annual dividends. The count of 20 "safer" dividend FoFa/Ro by sector showed: energy (3), financial services (2), real estate (4), utilities (3), basic materials (2), communication services (1), consumer cyclical (2), technology (2), industrials (1), consumer defensive (0), healthcare (0).

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 40 FoFa/Ro stocks and funds from which these twenty were sorted. You see below the tinted green list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 20 FoFa/Ro stocks report positive annual returns and sufficient cash flow yield to cover their anticipated dividend yield, the margin of cash flow excess being shown in the boldface "Safety Margin" column. Nine of the 40 FoFa/Ro equities were disqualified by negative 1-year returns, four FoFa/Ros paid no dividends, and three funds can't measure dividend safety by free cash flow yield.

Corporate financial cash flow, however, is easily redirected by any board of directors managing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCPK:AWLCF) on the list above abruptly suspended its quarterly dividend as of August 14th, stating "[The Board] will resume [the dividend] when the Company again reaches an appropriate free cash flow situation."

Three additional columns of reported cash data listed after the Safety Margin figures reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. The one-year total returns column above showed nine stocks exhibiting tumbling prices.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Substantial Lower Price Bargains For 5 FoFa/Ro "Safer" Dividend Stocks To September 2019

Ten "Safer" dividend top FoFa/Ro for September 17 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Ten top "Safer" FoFa/Ro dividend-paying stocks were culled by Yield (dividend/price). Results were verified by Yahoo Finance.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Concluded 5 Lowest-Priced of Top Ten High Yield FoFa/Ro "Safer" Dividend Stocks Would Deliver (11) 46.33% Vs. (12) 37.82% Net Gains for All Ten by September 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten "follower favorite" September kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one- year targets to deliver 22.49% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten.

The fifth lowest-priced Sanchez Midstream Partners LP was projected to deliver the best net gain of 101.59%.

Ten FoFa/Ro "Safer" Dividend Picks Saw 22.49% More Gain From 5 Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced Stocks

Lowest-priced five FoFa/Ro "safer" dividend stocks as of September 17 were: Corus Entertainment, Dividend 15 Split Corp II (OTC:DVDDF) [DF.TO], Crius Energy Trust [KRH.UN.TO], Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC), Sanchez Midstream Partners LP, with prices ranging from $4.12 to $7.85.

Higher priced five follower favorite "safer" dividend dogs for September 17 were: Golar LNG Partners LP, SunCoke Energy Partners LP, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI), Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM), Vodafone Group PLC, whose prices ranged from $12.85 to $22.36.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for a follower favorite "safer" dividend dog stock purchase/sale research process in mid-August 2018. These were not recommendations.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFa/Ro "safer" dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from ycharts.com, www.indexarb.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from picsymag.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.