Sirius XM To Get Stability In Royalty Rates - Should Offer Stability In Stock

Sirius XM (SIRI) received some positive news on the issue of royalties this week when the Senate passed the Music Modernization Act. The legislation is not yet law, but it is well on its way to that status. Royalties will increase from 11.5% to 15.5%, which is a negative, but the length of time that the 15.5% will be in effect was extended to 2017, which is a positive. Once passed, the resolution of royalties will allow Sirius XM to better project its costs and therefore better plan its service and bundling.

What we have here is a compromise which allows both sides to have a victory while also allowing both sides to model their respective businesses for a longer term. Royalties for music have been a tough negotiating point for many years. For the most part, royalties are a pass-through cost that is absorbed by the subscribers of the respective service.

Sirius XM contended that certain aspects of the bill were not fair and did not create a level playing field. The satellite radio provider wanted the 801(B) standard to remain in place, wording which ensures royalties it pays for pre-1972 recordings were divided evenly between artists and musicians, and to a desire that satellite and terrestrial radio be treated equally.

Sirius XM has been a stable stock which has seen decent appreciation over the past year. Resolution on royalty rates will not likely create upward momentum in the stock price but does assist things in the longer term. With a much more concrete platform regarding royalties, analysts should be better able to monitor the progress of the company.

What will be very interesting is how this new level of certainty could play in some of the more nuanced dynamics happening with this company. Liberty Media (LSXMA) (LSXMK) owns over 70% of Sirius XM, and Sirius XM owns 20% of Pandora (P). Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA) and Sirius XM are in some level of talks with iHeartMedia (IHRT) about a stake in the major terrestrial radio player in the midst of bankruptcy. With a greater level of royalty certainty, it could be an impetus for Liberty to make a bolder move on Sirius XM, Sirius XM to make a bolder move on Pandora, or even the Liberty Sirius XM combination to get bolder in the iHeartMedia matter.

The bottom line is that there exists a conglomerate of sorts between these companies. Live Nation (LYV) could also be thrown into the mix, as Liberty has a sizable stake in that company. If the companies begin a consolidation of sorts, it could unlock a lot of value. The Liberty media stake in Sirius XM has been trading at a wider discount than normal for a year now. Liberty does not like the inefficiency and has itself begun a share buyback program. In the end, the answer may be combing forces now that the royalty matter appears to have a long-term solution. Stay Tuned!

