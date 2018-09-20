Iamgold: Looking At Rebound Potential

IAMGOLD shares will likely be sensitive to the gold price and look like a good momentum buy if gold prices finally have upside from the $1,200 level.

Just like shares of most other gold miners, IAMGOLD (IAG) shares took a big hit in August along with gold prices. While the gold price sits around $1,200 per ounce, I'm searching for rebound candidates - I've evaluated Barrick Gold (ABX) (here), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) (here), Newmont Mining (NEM) (here), Yamana Gold (AUY) (here), Eldorado Gold (EGO) (here), Goldcorp (GG) (here), Kinross Gold (KGC) (here), Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) (here) - and now I'm looking into IAMGOLD.

Earlier this year, I had an idea for an IAMGOLD support level play at $4.80-5.00.

Due to gold price decline and a massive sell-off in the majority of gold mining stocks, the stock has gone through this support level just like a knife goes through butter and settled below $4.00 at the moment of writing this article.

On the one hand, IAMGOLD is very stable financially. The company finished the second quarter with $775 million of cash and short-term investments and debt of just $394 million. In addition, the company will receive $95 million in cash related to Sumitomo's (OTCPK:SMMYY) purchase of a 30% stake in Cote Gold project, further solidifying its financial position.

On the other hand, IAMGOLD is a rather low-grade company which puts a certain pressure on the company's cost performance. In the second quarter, the company reported all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,077 per ounce. Together with the necessity to invest for growth, higher costs put obvious pressure on the company's performance in the $1,200 gold world. At the same time, they make the company's valuation (and therefore, the company's shares) sensitive to changes in gold price so that IAMGOLD shares should have material upside if gold price cooperates.

The key long-term proposition is production growth from the current 850,000-900,000 ounces (current guidance for this year) to 1.2-1.3 million ounces by 2022:

Source: IAMGOLD presentation

The key risk here is that the flagship growth project, Cote Gold, requires substantial investment and its pre-feasibility study has been done using the gold price of $1,250 per ounce. You probably should not touch any gold miner if you believe that gold goes lower than $1,200 in the longer term, but short-term market reaction for IAMGOLD with its higher costs and expansionary project whose financials were done using a price that currently does not exist is understandable. For Cote, the feasibility study is expected to be completed in the first half of 2019 while commercial production is expected to begin in the first half of 2021. It's also worth noting that Cote is a low-grade project (0.9 g/t) and the initial capex (now shared with Sumitomo) is ~$1 billion.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, IAMGOLD provides sufficient leverage to gold price and its shares will definitely enjoy upside once the gold price increases. At the same time, the company trades at 22 forward P/E and 0.65 P/B, not the cheapest valuations among gold mining stocks. In my opinion, IAMGOLD may be a good momentum play above $4.10 and a value buy from the major support at $3.30-3.60.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUY, EGO, HMY, GG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.