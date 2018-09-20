Listen To Earnings Beat - Again

When I write this (9/20/2018), 99% of companies in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has published quarterly reports with full comparative data for Q2 2018. 80% has beaten EPS estimates and 73.6% has beaten sales estimates. It is the highest rate since 2013. The next chart plots "beaten and missed" rates by quarter.

Beaten and missed EPS estimates in S&P 500 companies:

More than 90% of companies in healthcare, technology and consumer staples have beaten EPS estimates. The only sector with more missed than beaten estimates is energy:

Sales and margins

Sales per share are up 11.2% Y/Y and hit a new record:

Operating margins also hit a record high at 11.55%:

Yearly estimates are confirmed for 2018 and 2019

Analysts confirm their predictions. The S&P 500 EPS estimate for 2018 has been stable at about 160 since July:

… and the 2019 estimate has been stable above 175 on the same period:

My latest monthly dashboard on the S&P 500 reports a 32% overpricing taking into account 4 valuation ratios (read here). It is a lot but better than at the end of January: the same dashboard pointed to a 39% overpricing (read here). The index has just reached a new all-time high, but valuation metrics have significantly improved since then. In the same time, a quality metric based on median ROE (Return on Equity) has also improved.

Earnings surprises and market timing

Since 2000 the average EPS beat rate is 70%, and investing in SPY only when the rate is above the average would have improved the annualized return by a bit more than 1%, and more important, reduced the maximum drawdown from 55% to 20%. That's interesting, but it was impossible to implement (the average has a look-ahead bias). If you want to know why single binary timing indicators are dangerous, I suggest you read Market Risk Vs. Market Timing: A Case Study.

Earnings surprises and abnormal returns

Calculating statistics on thousands of independent trades is more significant than curve-fitting a timing indicator on a few bear markets. Since 2000, investing every week in equal weight in all companies having beaten their latest EPS estimates would have outperformed SPY by 4.3% annualized and the equal-weight S&P 500 (RSP) by 1%. It is not a recommendable portfolio strategy, but it is statistically significant, especially for a set containing on average 70% of the index components. Investing every week in equal weight in the 10 S&P 500 companies with the largest earnings surprises (measured in percentage) would have outperformed SPY by more than 9% annualized. However, this excess return seems to have disappeared in the recent years. Future will tell if and when it comes back. Below is the current top 10 list. This is not investment advice.

AMZN Amazon.com Inc. DISCRETIONARY CINF Cincinnati Financial FINANCE EA Electronic Arts Inc. TECHNOLOGY EXPE Expedia Group Inc. DISCRETIONARY MAC Macerich Co. REAL ESTATE NOV National Oilwell Varco Inc. ENERGY NRG NRG Energy Inc. UTILITIES PLD Prologis Inc. REAL ESTATE TTWO Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TECHNOLOGY UDR UDR Inc. REAL ESTATE

Conclusion

The market is getting higher and companies are doing better than expected. Good EPS surprises make a questionable timing indicator, but historical data point to excess return at company level. The S&P 500 is expensive compared to historical averages, but overpricing has been reduced since January, despite new highs. This 10-year old bull market is supported by fundamentals. It has already lived longer than most investors thought and may still surprise us. I make no prediction, I just calculate every week an aggregate risk indicator based on technical, fundamental, economic and sentiment data. If you want to know more and see if it may be useful for you, click here for a free trial and read the user's manual. I also provide monthly dashboards with valuation metrics and lists of cheap stocks by sectors. This is 100% free, just click "Follow" to get notifications.

Data from spindices.com, charts by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am net long in stocks.