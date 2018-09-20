American Express Company (AXP) Autonomous Research Future of Commerce Symposium Brokers Conference (Transcript)

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Autonomous Research Future of Commerce Symposium Conference September 20, 2018 2:05 PM ET

Executives

Doug Buckminster - Group President of Global Consumer Services, American Express

Craig Maurer - Autonomous Research

Analysts

Craig Maurer

All right. We'll get going with our final discussion of the day. And for those of you on the webcast, again Craig Maurer, I run the payments team at Autonomous. And this is our third annual Future of Commerce Symposium. We're lucky again to have Doug Buckminster join us, President of Global Consumer Services at American Express. Thank you.

Doug Buckminster

Great to be here. Thank you.

Craig Maurer

So jumping with the softball, since from your perspective has much changed in the transition of the CEO role at American Express?

Doug Buckminster

Yes, I mean its good question. I mean I don't think our core values or culture or mission has changed. But you know there is no question for a lot of folks at Amex. Ken was the only CEO that I ever knew, he was there 17 years and you know when you lose truly an iconic CEO like that, everybody's got kind of give themselves a new job, step up a little bit. And I see that happening. I see very good energy in the company. I don’t see a loss of confidence associated with Ken's departure. I see people stepping up. I see us playing a little bit more of a team sport and maybe a little bit faster on the decision side of the business which I think is a good thing.

Craig Maurer

It sounds good. So one thing that is really struck me is the consistency of growth in U.S. consumer services over the last call it, I'm not sure exactly six to eight quarters? You've been remarkably stable in that low teens loan growth area, build businesses has remained around that 10% level. What's enabled you to do that because what we've seen is not much growth from a lot of your issuing competitors?

Doug Buckminster

Yes, well I mean I think it's a - at the headline level it's better focus with our investments I would say perhaps we had two or three years ago. You can look at our investment line and you can see we've been relatively stable over the last couple of years but we’re getting much greater investment efficiencies out of our marketing dollars some of that has to do with quality of product investments we made. I think the platinum cards are great example of that, look we consumed a fair amount of margin with that relaunch and then we recovered it basically by pricing per value and then accelerating growth from where it was to a much higher level. And that higher level has sustained 18 months into that relaunch.

So its investments in product, its focus of investments, it's - I would say on the acquisition side there's a lot of innovation in our digital channels, in the customer experience and in the distribution mechanisms. I know you've heard me talk about this before, but we love this member referral program that we have going right where members recommend the friend, family member or colleague for membership. We're getting a sizable portion of our new customer volume through that mechanism. They tend to be low risk. They tend to be loyal. They tend to be high spending.

And you're investing your advertising and promotion in your existing customers that's doing the referral and in your new customer, not to Credit Karma or some other sales intermediary. We love that. And of course lending is a big part of the story, right? We have - we've good wallet share from a spend point of view with our customers in the mid-40s, and we have half of that penetration of their borrowing wallet. And we have been focused on better serving the borrowing needs and whether that's with introduction of installment products, it's putting the Pay It Plan It functionality to allow you to term out individual transactions, things of that nature.

We've drove, you know you've seen it, sort of 2x market growth rates on the loan side and those growth rates have been coming disproportionately from existing customers. About 60% of our loan growth comes from customers with 12 months or more and tenure. So it's kind of these ingredients and the final thing I would say is, let's face facts Q4 last year Tax Act, little bit a bump for everybody I would say.

Craig Maurer

When you - that discussion around growing loans with the existing base. When you look at the information you have on that consumer, can you identify that that additional receivable is being taken from another issuer? Or is that additional credit that that consumer is adding to that level?

Doug Buckminster

Yes. You can identify, it's not always. The way we like to look at it is not say, when we issue an installment loan, what happens to the debt level like that month or the next month you kind of look and see where it regrows to over a period of time. And as you would expect it's a mix, right, it's a blend. It's not entirely retiring debt and it's not entirely incremental.

Craig Maurer

So you're partially at fault for the slow growth than other issuers?

Doug Buckminster

Like to think so.

Craig Maurer

Okay. Can you talk a little bit about the demographical shift that you've seen especially since the relaunch of Platinum? Amex was always typically not viewed as the card for the young consumer?

Doug Buckminster

I think Platinum and other experiential offerings like that have played a role in increasing the level of Millennial or NexGen penetration. Our distribution channels have played a role as well. You know, if you look - if you went back three or four years you would have seen the percent of applications coming from the mobile phone in the teens. As we exit this year it is our largest single source of applications is phone-based application. People applying on the web, on their mobile phone, and those customers are disproportionately, the majority of them are under the age of 35.

So, we've seen a substantial shift to under 35. The good news is when you look at the population we still see super prime credit scores. We see spend that's typically a little bit lower. We see balance carrying about on par with older customers. But the Platinum example is an interesting. I think that was a sort of a big aha, I think for folks in our company who always thought, we're going to go get people who are under 35, I know I'm going to have to have mobile payments and I know I'm going to have that digital servicing, but people also thought it's going to need to be stripped down an inexpensive, otherwise I'm not going to get in the wallets of younger consumers.

And we put Platinum out there and granted it's a great value proposition in terms of the Uber credit, in terms of the airline fee credit, in terms of the rewards proposition. But since launch 18 months approximately 50% of the new customers are 35 or younger. And that I have to say surprised us and I think it embolden us to invest in a product line that is rich in value both like financial and experiential value and believe that if you have the right partners like Uber, the right servicing experience that you can actually attract younger consumers.

Craig Maurer

The annual fee on the Platinum card saw an increase so anyway it was 4.75 to 5.50.

Doug Buckminster

4.50 to 5.50.

Craig Maurer

Okay. Did that slow anything down, I mean that it was a meaningful jump I think it's ahead of where chases these days in terms of Sapphire reserve so was that impediment at all?

Doug Buckminster

We had a lot of debate about raising the price on platinum when we did. I manage the international business before I took a global role on the consumer side and it's a regular practice for us outside the U.S. to kind of renovate these top of the pyramid products with new value and then price for that value. We hadn't done it for a while in the U.S. partially maybe because of the competitive environment partially because it's a very large mission-critical portfolio for the company.

We had a lot of debate and what I would say is we raised the price, raising the price is important to me both in terms of being able to fund the value proposition but also from a signaling point of view. In my mind it's a better product than the Chase Sapphire products, it’s a better product than Citi Prestige and the price should reflect that. The ironic thing is we've acquired more customers per quarter since we relaunched it and raised the fee then we did in any quarter previously.

And our attrition rate has been lower since we refreshed the product and raised the fee than it was in the 12 months preceding. So I'm sure would have grown even faster if we left it at 4.50 but I sometimes only half jokingly say to my guys, we didn't raise the fee enough.

Craig Maurer

Can you talk about where we are in terms of the U.S. in terms of the competitive intensity. It seems that it has backed off to some degree that you are seeing some newer product launches like Savor from Cap One which seems more of a midmarket product than necessarily top of the pyramid product?

Doug Buckminster

Yes, I mean I think my general sense is other than some type of credit correction or economic event, it's going to be competitive. I mean this a great industry, it's an industry that's growing both from economic expansion but also from electronification of payments, the returns in this industry are much stronger than other product lines within our competitors businesses. So I expect it is going to be intense, but yes, I would agree that sum of the froth has come off the competitive environment.

And you know the first place you see that is typically like in promotional offers right like sign-on incentives, things of that nature. And there's no question it reached its Apex at the Sapphire Reserve launch and as Chase kind of I think realized what they had there and kind of dialed it back, I think we've seen some rationality enter the industry on the promotional side. I think we see a little bit of it on the underwriting side as well. In segments that aren't as important to us but saying the subprime segment, I think you see folks kind of moderating their practices there which both of those things I think are good, healthy things for the industry.

Craig Maurer

I think one thing everybody at least the question I always get about the steadiness of growth, the acceleration that occurred two years ago, it's always the same question. Are we going to see a repeat of what happened to Amex in 2007 in terms of the credit decisioning leading to some significant losses? And you talked about earlier the younger consumers driving a lot of platinum growth - those would just by happenstances are thinner files because they haven't been around long enough longer so on so forth. So could you talk about is - what the profile from a credit perspective is of the new customers?

Doug Buckminster

Yes, I mean one thing I'll say is we - so first of all and you heard me say this at Investor Day and such in the past not only we’re sourcing 60% of our growth from existing customers who are tenured who we know better who we believe will experience less volatility than new customers as we go through a cycle. But our point of departure of portfolio metrics are very different than they were in 2007 right in terms of folks with high balances, folks with sub 700 FICO scores, the amount of balance transfer on the books, the amount of low tenure on the books.

Even despite the fact we’ve been growing as you said low double-digits, we still have a smaller percentage of our book that's less than 24 months than we had in the past because 60% of that growth is coming from tenured customers. Are we going to be immune to the next credit downturn certainly not and we’re - I would say we’re constantly planning for that. We doubled the amount of investment we make in credit and risk technology last year to get ahead of it especially implementing a number of kind of work out type processes and products for consumers, as well as upgrading a lot of our collection both phone-based and digital collection technology.

And I’d also noted in the middle of last year we made a decision to build a bigger margin of comfort into our business where we actually when Edmund here was the CFO on the case at the time. We basically said we expect these customer segments to be fully profitable through the cycle, but we also know it's these segments that are going to create disproportionate volatility in the cycle.

And we want to be in a position number one, to be able to answer this question on the other side of the cycle differently than we did this time and also to compete effectively in the cycle right. Growth is expensive now, growth is going to be cheaper when things turn a little bit. We want to make sure we minimize volatility have the resources to compete.

Craig Maurer

Doug underwriting as you guys have evolved and you've attracted this younger subset underwriting has also evolved right it's no longer just simply a FICO score but it does remain a relative scale right, as opposed to loss rate, which are absolute. And so are you thinking that part of the advantage now is a younger may be lower balance per account so that your unit battery it looks more like your loss rate you don't have that sort of severity dynamic that has been a problem probably a decade ago?

Doug Buckminster

Yes, well I mean I think super prime lenders do have that dynamic that you described right, I mean subprime lenders have very high utilization rate. So when unit loss rates go up kind of goes up proportionally, whereas for super prime you have two levers the unit rate goes up and the utilization rate goes up. And I would just say that we keep a very careful eye on not just what we’re doing with consumers but it's a - consumer lending is, I said outside to you mistakes are contagious right so we’re keeping a very careful eye on total indebtedness and we are - we have in addition to changing our acquisition underwriting.

We've kind of pivoted our line management philosophy a little bit as well to kind of identify more vulnerable segments and take actions now before trouble starts to make sure that we can we can manage contingent liability more aggressively on those segments.

Craig Maurer

Just staying on U.S. credit for a minute, you guys have reemphasized or newly emphasized I don’t remember the full history of the product, but the personal loan I've seen some surprisingly sizable offers come through my email. What's your thought process on that product now because the general view on the personal loan product is that, it's a not well - would you characterize a last resort product for people because they say they do it for debt consolidation but they never really consolidate?

Doug Buckminster

We're talking about that outside as well, I mean and this is part of the - when you do personal loans that are debt consolidation type offers which function sort of like balance transfer offers, you can look at the level of debt at the time of the execution you have to look 12 months later and look much is rebuilt, right. And I would say lower FICO score bands have much higher rebuilt rates than higher FICO score bands. Our personal loan strategy is focused entirely on existing tenured customers.

We don't offer it in the prospect environment. We don't think we have a competitive advantage in the prospect environment. And a lot of the folks that are out there, wondering around marketing term loans stone cold prospects, I think are putting themselves in a challenged position. They may be willing to accept lower ROEs than ours. They may be willing. They may not be in love with 25% ROEs, because that's not what the institution requires, but we're entirely focused on a select group of tenured customers for whom we believe we have under penetrated not won our fair share of their lending wallet.

And we're happy with the results, that we make adjustments all the time. But it remains a small portion of our book. I don't think we talk about exactly how much, but the small portion of our book, it's entirely focused on existing customers and it will remain so.

Craig Maurer

The line blurs often between small business and consumer customers. So hoping this question is in balance with you, but I was hoping you could talk a little bit about the Amazon relationship that Amex sign, because to me know when I think about your history with Costco, that's a ton of small business that masqueraded as consumer. And secondly, your experience there was that 70 plus percent of the volume on those cards came outside of Costco at full economics versus the less than 30% in Costco at discount economic. So it could be very profitable. So what are your thoughts on that product? How -- what's Amazon looking to get out of it? Amex, how you're going about?

Doug Buckminster

Yes. Well, I mean, I think we bring all of the learnings that we had from Costco, all the learnings and there were many to the Amazon relationship. Look, I think, it's hard not to be intrigued by a partnership opportunity with the number one online retailer and the U.S. who is really setting the pace. What they see in us is clear. I mean we are - they are attracted to our expertise as a small business issuer, right. I mean, we in the U.S. our small business portfolio is bigger than the next five largest combined, right?

So I mean we have a material share there in the expertise that goes along with that. And I think Amazon like Marriott - was attracted as Marriott look to kind of carve up their co-brand portfolio between Chase and I. They said, okay, what's Amex really great and they say, dealing with the high-end affluent consumer and small businesses and we ended up with those two portfolios.

But I think - so I think it brings the strengths of the two companies together and I think further innovation around the data partnership, it's been done there that will allow our customers to benefit from data analysis and tools, that skew level on Amazon I think will also be a powerful differentiator. So we'll see how it goes. I'm not intimate with the product development details and sections that managed out of the corporate segment, but we're pretty excited about it.

Craig Maurer

Doug, on technology we were talking earlier about the new SPG luxury card and I noticed when I went for my upgrade that it has the contactless symbol on it which I think is one of -- maybe not the first but one of the more recent cards that I've seen from you guys with that. Maybe you could help fill in for the decision behind to kind of timeframe, obviously we had the EMV migration in couple of years back, but that didn't see in the web contactless but now is it safe to say it starting to come and this could be kind of a tipping point at the momentum?

Doug Buckminster

I think it safe to say. I think the U.S. from a POS standard and such, marches to sort of its own beat, right. I mean, one of the EMV market, it's been one of the slower developed market to adopt contactless at scale. If you look at the UK or Australia or Canada much deeper contactless penetration, a number of issuers had contactless products out in market a few years ago. And it was really out there before there was a mature kind of NFC POS infrastructure, right.

And I think the frequency of use, the customer experience of use was challenged, lot of folks including ourselves kind of pulled back from it. But I think the same turnover of the POS's state that is going to drive mobile payments growth and is driving mobile payment growth from a small base in the U.S. but at relatively rapid level. I think that's going to drive issuers to accelerate their contactless capabilities as well and that includes us for sure.

Craig Maurer

And cost is probably also kind of come down in the interim as well?

Doug Buckminster

Yes. Cost has come down. Again, I think, when you look at the range of benefits that you can provide a consumer often we underestimate convenience and ease-of-use, so I'm not talking about like the cool factor. I'm talking about just ease-of-use. I think it's an investment that as long as the experience is frequent and consistent at the point-of-sale is a very high leverage investment.

Craig Maurer

Can you - moving outside the U.S. can you talk about the markets that have been most exciting? What's driving those markets? Because your international consumer has been surprisingly robust in terms of growth recently?

Doug Buckminster

Yes. Well, I worked in the international business for long time. It's a business I know and love as well. We're different company in many international markets than we are in the U.S. We're more of a challenge organization. I mean here we have a huge brand presence and I think are viewed as a market leader. And I think you we're still in many markets with a little bit more niche outside the U.S., but we have one of the great things about managing a global consumer business is you can move investments to where the best returns are.

And I think we've funded our international markets are really strategically important once a little bit better they are also benefiting from - I would say out of necessity we built a very strong investment optimization programs and international wide capabilities, digital technologies that referral marketing program I described which is driving a lot of strength in the U.S., was pioneered outside the U.S. And I think it's really hitting its stride.

So in the markets that are big and exciting for us outside the U.S. are not surprising to you, right? The U.K. has been growing at a multiple of the industry for four or five years. I mean people will say well it's the result of regulation in Europe than you weren't fully in the regulation.

Our differential growth rate in the UK precedes that. It comes from a incredibly strong partnership with BA, a very strong proprietary products and really great digital marketing tools and capabilities. I would say the same thing about Japan. Japan is a market which while GDP growth is slow, electrification of payment still quite low in Japan. Japan can grow in mid-high single digits the industry overall for an extended period of time even if the economy is still kind of flattish 1% or - and you know, interestingly in Japan which is a market where brands matter a ton, you know our brand resonates.

Our big breakthrough there recently has been moving from the sales dependent distribution model to one that's much more balanced between sales and digital particularly in mobile distribution and that's kept us in the multiple of the market there.

Mexico is very important market for us. Canada has bounced back from the Costco issue. Probably the most interesting dynamic outside the U.S. playing out in Australia right now where further regulatory change has put pressure on some of our competitors and some of competitors previously participated this GNS issuers, we've had to exit that business and we have one of the large banks there who is actually working with us on a co-branded product.

So they market our product to their customer base with their rewards currency and we've seen that drive some very nice growth as well. So we feel good about the growth rates and sustainability and we're still - in most markets we're still 5%, 7%, 10% player, right. It's not like we're kind of maxing out there.

Craig Maurer

Doug, is the others sort of unsung hero here on the acceptance side, we had these conversations five, 10 years ago even in the U.S. there's a large Delta by internationally we're still closing that gap?

Doug Buckminster

I think it's one of the unsung heroes of the U.S. growth rate.

Craig Maurer

I was about to ask OptBlue is contributing as well, right?

Doug Buckminster

Yes. It is contributing. Although you know it's always hard for us to tell exactly how much, right. We can track new merchant volume, but how much of it substituting for another restaurant that you would've gone to what have you it's hard to say. And I personally believe that while we are just relentlessly hammering away at acceptance messaging from the point of acquisition through to existing customers reminding them of new location that have been signed near them.

I think we’re in the early innings of getting the payback from increased acceptance in the U.S. which as you know we committed to parity in 2019, Anre and the team are working like crazy against that.

Outside the U.S. we haven't signed up for such lofty goals but I think the U.S. experience gives us confidence that we can and will invest more heavily in targeted key city coverage outside the U.S.

Craig Maurer

Can you talk a little bit about that cobrand in Australia because that one surprised me and was a little confusing and we’ll have cobrand with a bank?

Doug Buckminster

Yes, well you know you end up in a situation where banks in Australia have their interchange limited to circa 50 bps, right. And for high-end affluent consumers in small businesses for whom you have little revolving revenue, it's hard to build a meaningful reward’s driven proposition for those consumers right. And so I think Westpac our partner in Australia came to grips with this and said you know what, while I don't love partnering with Amex on this, the fear level of partnering with Amex given the fact they're not offering checking accounts and mortgages and so on and so forth is somewhat limited. And I see the opportunity to have a competitive advantage in terms of my affluent payments offering.

And so that's what we've done. They distribute, we underwrite, we service, we are the issuer of record and we essentially - it's a cobrand because we buy their currency from them to give to our common customers.

And that helps solidify the banking relationship because that currency cuts across all of Westpac products, take out of mortgage get this currency, open a current account get this currency, keep a balance over this level get this currency. So we’re excited about, I don't think it's one of these things that's like replicable in multiple markets around the world. It's kind of an opportunistic move there, but one that's working out well.

Craig Maurer

Staying outside the U.S. for a minute, how does nationalism, regulations like GDPR - does have any impact on your business?

Doug Buckminster

Yes, I mean the nationalism and trade issues they can't help right. I will say that it's not easy now to discern impacts on our business and I often get this question you know does having American in your name hurt you at times like this outside of the U.S. The segment we do business with I think is a little less susceptible to these nationalist tendencies and quite comfortable dealing in a global world with global brands including ourselves. Things like GDPR are, yes they increase the degree of difficulty right, they increase the operational risk within a business, they increase the cost within a business.

But I would say that we better get used to it because that is the way the world is going which is giving consumers much more explicit rights over their data, you see it in GDPR, you see it in open banking regulation in the EU that's the way the world's going. Whether the U.S. is its own special place, but more broadly whether it's Australia, whether it's Canada, whether it's the EU it's the way the world is going. And we’re going to need to figure out not only how to do that well operationally but how to make it a competitive advantage.

Craig Maurer

If we can return back to some of the cobrand discussion, only recently I have learned about your - what I think you call internally your enterprise level of cobrand relationships Delta strategic partnership. Could you talk about that a little bit because it seems that's unique to Amex, it doesn't seem like your bank competitors go that deep with some of their cobrand partners?

Doug Buckminster

I mean I suppose they could, they could say they bring certain relationships like treasury to bear and transaction banking and such. As we went through renegotiations with Delta, with Hilton, with Marriott and one of the reasons I think we’re so successful in retaining and broadening those relationships is the breath of assets we bring to bear on those partnerships. So everything from our consumer travel operations, to our business travel operations both of which are very important to the core businesses of those travel related partners.

Our card operations, our membership rewards program, our merchant pricing in terms right and often those are - we do jet fuel financing for selected airlines right. Those are corporate card relationships, those are all managed in different - we have three major business lines right and those relationships get spread around and are we always bringing them back together in a way that that satisfies the needs of partner, maybe a partner once value in terms of us paying more per point, maybe they want the value in the form of a lower merchant fee so that they can pass it on to the property owners within their hotel network.

We have the flexibility to raise the value the way they want it, and when we kind of managed it in silos, we weren’t quite as responsive and quite as good at doing that. Now I think when you look at the Marriott renewal, when you look at the Hilton consolidation of issuing, you know when you look at the great success we've had with Delta I mean just listen to their earnings calls right to get their take on it, I think it's working.

Craig Maurer

Yes, I mean I think people forget that with Delta the Amex actually kept them out of bankruptcy 12 years ago buying 1 billion in SkyMiles in advance.

Doug Buckminster

Delta doesn't forget that.

Craig Maurer

So I wanted to open it up to questions as I keep rambling, so there are any questions in the room? Okay, then I'm happy - no that’s fine with me, it tells me I'm doing okay job right. When we think about cobrands and the airlines where you’ve been remarkably successful with Delta, is there any chance you ever see another one of the big three in the U.S. move, I mean it almost seems like there lockdown and Chase with United and with American and Citi?

Doug Buckminster

Yes, I mean - I certainly don't take our relationship with Delta for granted right. We are very focused on helping them meet their core targets both on the cobrand, as well as a travel sales and a range of other ambitions they have. We’re very focused on integrating well into their network, whether it's Air France, KLM, Alitalia, Aeromexico. And we're constantly figuring out how we can co-innovate together and get more kind of Amex D&A into that Delta relationship.

We feel fortunate, we've been with them for 21 years, I think many people would say they're the best U.S. airline operating right now. I definitely think they have the best management team, but is it - so it's tricky right because these contracts expire at different times, there’s a lot of antipathy between these players they probably don't want to be able single bank, but we don't take it for granted that's for sure. I'm sure Chase or Citi might like to switch places.

Craig Maurer

I mean how do you manage internal when you have competing cobrands internally like for instance Starwood and Hilton. And you have a large travel business that directs business toward - theoretically one or the other.

Doug Buckminster

Yes, well I think we have - I think we've managed the dynamic between Starwood and Hilton and now Marriott and Hilton relatively well with Hilton we are all in managing their whole cobrand product suite. With Marriott obviously we have a more specialized role right in the small business and premium segment. What's interesting is the travel relationship that you cite is actually an advantage I believe right because they want access to that distribution network right.

They want the ability to move share, they want to have the ability to participate in some of our key programs like fine hotels and resorts or the international airline program. So, I would say that our travel operations and our ability to market and distribute for partners has been a key advantage actually and making those cobrands work. Now could we have like a third hotel program or something and still make that work? Probably not. It would get challenging.

Craig Maurer

If we can return to credit for a minute, there's been discussion of FICO creep of other issues. So, when you look at your own book, I know you have some subprime. I don't think it starts at subprime, but you have some subprime. Could you talk about how that progression works? How quickly people wind up moving down the ladder? And what - usually what portion of your business might disappoint on the credit side so to speak?

Doug Buckminster

Yes. I mean I don't think - what I can say is this, I can say that there is - as you look at prime or super prime migrating to FICO - to our subprime post acquisition, it's kind of a lot of it happens in like six months. And when I say a lot, if you took a 24 month window, half of it happens in the first six months, it happens quite quickly. The rest of it happens sort of more episodically as life events happen such and more of steady state. But there is a bubble in those first six months where folks probably sense an impending issue and know they need credit, right. So you do see that.

In terms of FICO creep, we retrack both what you just talked about which we refer to as FICO migration and we track FICO correlation to delinquency and write-off lag FICO. And I would say, if I look back a year I would say, I saw some things that might indicate some FICO creep right in those relationships got a little bit weaker. I would say in the last six months I see a stabilization or strengthening there. So I don't feel of all the things that make me nervous and there are plenty of things. Lack of fidelity or volatility of FICO is not one of them right now.

Craig Maurer

Okay. And just out of curiosity. How well this initial FICO score at the time of inception? How old is that track in general with the lifetime of the relationship?

Doug Buckminster

Well, I mean I think as you said earlier, it tracks quite well, but there are a few things you can throw in there that helped a lot with it, right, whether it's the tenure of the file, the thickness of the file right, that help estimate if there's likely to be a trajectory to that FICO and how much volatility there will be to that FICO.

Craig Maurer

Doug, maybe I could ask you about the funding side of the business and deposits that became sort of newer leg of the stool a number of years ago probably in the last six, 12 months and first time we actually seeing rates since it's been a more material part of your funding metrics? Any sort of industry level observations that are unique attributes to Amex within that as rates rise?

Doug Buckminster

No, I mean I think we're committed to maintaining and growing the deposit component of our funding. One thing I think we've done and in a rising rate environment we think that's going to be an attractive funding source and at times of more challenge liquidity we think it will be an advantage as well.

I would say that one thing we have not done as good a job as we could have and we're focused on, it is integrating the deposit product itself a little bit better into the membership experience. A large portion of our deposits whether they come direct or come through brokers tend to be Amex customers. Not surprisingly they trust the brand and are attracted to that particular asset. And we haven't done as good a job kind of using our own direct marketing channels, adjusting pricing, changing the customer experience to really kind - we we've used it as a funding play not as much of a relationship device as we could and we're focused on evolving that for sure.

Craig Maurer

Do you have a view on sort of the upfront offer versus the sort of top of stack rate dynamic?

Doug Buckminster

Yes. I don't I think we're looking at upfront offer and promotional levers as kind of where we're headed here.

Craig Maurer

I was hoping we could talk about your marketing little bit. We use to meet with John on a semi-regular basis. It's always struck me as completely different Amex versus their competitors in terms of your - the tenure of your marketing messages, the consistency of it. You've recently launched a new campaign. Could you talk about the decisions around moving on from your last how you think about this? What the right timing is to short of rebrand or reimage the company?

Doug Buckminster

Well, I think some of the key moving pieces of that where we wanted a campaign that supported both our business and personal product sets, and wanted to recognize that there's a blurring out there in the environment between when you travel on business there's also personal component to that. So that's why I think you see sort of the positioning of don't live life without it, don't do business without it. It's also the first time we've ever had a global campaign, a truly global campaign.

For the last 10 years we've been running one campaign in international and we've churned through a few different ones in the U.S. And for a brand like ours that has such a consistent offering and deals with such a global customer base at consistent demographic across the world, we felt that was not only miss trick but confusing, you are in Canada one day and you see one brand expression from American Express, you land at JFK you see a totally different one and it doesn't make sense. It's also expensive in terms of - it just duplicates production costs in a big way.

But I think we were trying to stay authentic to who we are which is a trusted provider, a service oriented company that has your back that can not only provide access, but provide you with the support to kind of push forward and explore but modernize some of the language in the images as well and its early. But the feedback both statistical and personal and that's been quite good.

Craig Maurer

Speaking again of your competition, it seems to me that Amex might be the only issuer in the market right now in the U.S. at least that has a product portfolio that's essentially been refreshed top to bottom over the last 18 months, call it, 24 months. Do you see a wave of competitor sort of refreshes coming like we talked about Chase's product, it's getting, it's gotten stale and they've actually started pulling back on some of the more expensive services in a way that they're not publicizing, but the papers are picking up on?

Doug Buckminster

Yes. It's much easier to change promotional offers acquisition incentives and interest-free periods than it is to actually go in there and monkey with a portfolio especially if it's a sizable portfolio, right. I've seen some of the things they've done around the terms of bonus earn and priority pass in such. You got to believe that those are not very important things to people, because they're not huge, they don't like big savers to me, right?

So you've really got to believe. And the only way we do things like that is if we're subtracting something that we think is less valued, has less leverage so that we can invest back in something else, the simply take it without a put is not kind of our traditional customer friendly approach to things.

I don't know if I - there certainly was a ton of activity whether it's Double Cash, Prestige, Sapphire Reserve all the new co-brand refreshes out there, it feels like we might be in for a kind of quieter period but not on our side. We have a range of product elevations domestically and internationally in the works right now and you should expect to see what you saw on the Platinum product, right, which is a mix of financial incentives like rewards and airline fee credits what have you, price and financial based inducements because we have super sophisticated customer base.

We can't play them for fools you got to give them the rational value but increasingly we’re looking to invest in places where we think there's an enduring competitive advantage and some economic leverage right. So, it’s going to be things like partner funded value like fine hotels and resorts for the Saks credit we just put on platinum, our lounge offering, right, it is our number one rated premium product benefit has very high satisfaction scores.

Although I will say preemptively we have some work to do on capacity management and in some of our lounges, but it's kind of we’re going to make sure that we retain the right balance between those kind of threshold items like rewards and the real differentiators like experiential value in our mobile product and in lounges and elsewhere.

Craig Maurer

So I'm going to ask you a question that typically is forbidden but I’m going to ask anyway. Centurion it's never talked about but it remains out there as - first of all I see some Centurion users behaving absolutely ridiculously like I saw someone use a black card to pay $20 to the PTO in a recent student event, it was a little out of place to me, but anyway you're getting smaller tickets on that card.

Doug Buckminster

I’m glad to hear the PTO accepts that.

Craig Maurer

But regardless that product it's somewhat cloaked you have to be invited to it. Can you talk in general terms how meaningful that product is for the company?

Doug Buckminster

I think it is very meaningful for our brand in terms of how meaningful it is from like a scale or financial point of view. Obviously that's going to be more limited but I think it's very important for our brand and I get lots of letters and phone calls from owners of professional sports teams or their offices and elsewhere wanting a Centurion product, I mean, the allure of it, the mystique of it is still alive and well.

I personally think there is a ton more we should do with it, I think there needs to be more clear blue water between that and platinum and the rest of the platinum wannabes out there. I think it's less important to our financials and more important to our brand and to people within the company in terms of giving them a Northstar about who were about when we’re at our very best.

Craig Maurer

What’s the headline feature of that product these days because it used to be go back 15 years ago, you could easily figure it out what is fly the Concorde right that was the great benefit of Centurion at the time right?

Doug Buckminster

Yes, it's the service provision model right, its dedicated relationship managers in travel and lifestyle areas, as well as a few other benefits that we could not scale to the level of the platinum base. As well as I would also say the badge itself is a benefit and is a benefit not only kind of psychically for some people but it also causes merchants whether they’re hoteliers and others to go out of their way to provide a different service level to that customer.

Craig Maurer

So I'll just finish up by just asking in terms of the current run rates that we’re seeing right now, should we expect that to be consistent? Are grow-overs going to start to bring that in a bit how do you feel about the next call it four quarters?

Doug Buckminster

Well I mean I think the big unknown is the macro environment, right. So it's always going to be macro environment whether it's credit or billings volumes. I think you've seen relatively consistent investment levels from us. I think we’re making those investments work really hard. But I think - I don't myself see any meaningful grow-overs to possible exception being platinum although as I said that has gone from strength to strength for us.

But the macro economy is always a watch out. If you looked at just sort of network growth rates kind of in the fourth quarter and then into the first quarter, you can tell that around tax plan time last year the industry got a bit of a bump right. So will it last, will that produce a little bit of grow-over as we’re going to Q4, I don't know but what I will say is I like what we’re doing. I like the fact that we’re investing it consistently, high levels and that we’re making those investments you know every quarter work harder for us.

Craig Maurer

Okay. I think we’ll wrap there.

Doug Buckminster

That's great, thanks.

Craig Maurer

Thank you so much.

Doug Buckminster

You bet Craig. It was pleasure.

Craig Maurer

Thanks.

