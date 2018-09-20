AutoZone: I'm Expecting New Highs

I think the post-earnings sell-off was a 'mistake' and expect the stock to move towards its all-time high.

Comparable store sales accelerated to 2.2% which is much higher compared to the third quarter, but lower than the growth rates of some competitors.

The Memphis TN based auto parts retail giant AutoZone (AZO) just released its fourth quarter earnings of its fiscal year 2018. The company reported accelerating comps growth on top of improved margins and an overall healthy outlook when it comes to the upcoming quarters. Despite the good news, traders punished the stock after earnings which, in my opinion, does not make sense. As long as the consumer is strong, I believe we are going to get a higher stock price.

Source: AutoZone

Another EPS Beat

AutoZone ended its fiscal year with a very strong fourth quarter. EPS came in at $18.54 versus expectations of $17.88. The year-on-year growth rate hit another high at 22% after an already strong earnings beat in the third quarter.

Source: Estimize

Sales came in at $3.56 billion versus expectations of $3.59 billion. Year-on-year sales growth came in at 1.3%.

The good news is that comps did quite well. Fourth quarter comps accelerated 2.2% versus just 0.6% growth in the third quarter. This is also the reason why adjusted net income was able to grow 13.8% compared to its prior-year quarter. The bad news however is that competing companies were able to report higher comps growth during the summer months. Advance Auto Parts (AAP) saw a 2.8% comps improvement which makes the solid performance of AutoZone a bit disappointing.

The bigger trend shows that both sales and net income continued their long-term uptrend after showing no signs of contraction during the recession. The reason for that is the massive expansion of companies like AutoZone after the auto market started to rebound after the recession.

AZO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

It is also good news that this retailer was able to grow gross profit from 52.8% in Q4 of 2017 to 53.6% in the current fourth quarter. This was the result of the sale of two business units completed during the year and higher merchandise margins. Those benefits were partially offset by higher supply chain costs. Not only was the company able to offset higher input prices in an environment of steady inflation acceleration, the company even hit a new gross margin all-time high in its fourth quarter after going sideways between the start of 2016 and the start of 2018 (calendar years).

AZO data by YCharts

That being said, there is one question on everyone's mind.

What's Next?

First and foremost, AutoZone is expanding its store network. Not only did the company open roughly 200 new stores over the past twelve months, the company is also adding extra mega hubs. At this point, the company is operating 24 mega hubs after adding 3 new mega hubs in its fourth quarter. These mega hubs will improve delivery times of the company's network of currently 6,202 stores. They will also support the company's move to higher online sales in the future. At this point, the share of online sales can be neglected. However, over the next few years, this is more than likely going to change dramatically as the company is implementing a next day delivery system across the US.

That being said, even more important than the company's future plans is the state of the economy. AutoZone is a retailer with thousands of stores and a market cap of more than $20 billion, which makes the company extremely prone to economic changes.

According to the CEO, there is no need to worry. The company expects further growth in its fiscal year of 2019.

We remain encouraged by the health of the consumer and the health of our business. We are bullish on our business for the New Year.

Generally speaking, this means that we can expect the company's growth streak to continue.

Total auto parts retail sales are growing steady at roughly 4% as the graph below shows. Even though retail growth has slowed a bit since the start of 2016, there is not nearly enough evidence or reason to start worrying at 4% growth. Especially because the economic outlook as displayed by the ISM manufacturing index hit its highest level since 2004 as I discussed in this article.

Moving over to the stock price, we see that the stock has recovered significantly from its 2017 lows. Even the 2018 sell-off has been bought again. At this point, I believe that the post earnings sell-off is not justified. Yes, the company did underperform when it comes to comps growth, but there is no evidence that the company is unable to benefit from strong economic growth.

Even the valuation is still interesting close to the stock's all-time high. At this point, the company is valued at 17.5 times earnings with a forward PE ratio of 12.3.

I expect the stock to continue its rally to at least $800 on the mid-term. If economic growth stays at above-average levels, I expect the stock to hit its all-time high over the next few months. That said, the downside is a slowing economy and weaker consumer. However, at this point, there is not enough evidence to suggest that the US consumer is weakening.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

