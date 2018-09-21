Goldman Sachs To Buy A Large Asset Manager?

One issue is that investment management has lower operating margins than other segments. However, I believe it is worth it in order to get more stable revenues and profits.

Looking at three scenarios – buying a large, medium or small asset manager – it’s clear that Goldman Sachs would have to go big in order to achieve this priority.

One of the top priorities for incoming CEO David Solomon is to expand the investment management business, as its stable revenues would offset the more volatile trading business.

News emerged last week about Fidelity rebuffing interest over a merger, with Goldman Sachs (GS) suggested as a potential suitor. Growing revenues at the investment management business is one of incoming CEO David Solomon’s key priorities. This likely means either a major acquisition or major internal investment.

The need to build the investment management business

It’s first important to understand how Goldman Sachs generates its revenue. We can split it into four business segments:

Investment banking

Institutional client services (generally referred to as trading)

Investing and lending

Investment management

What’s clear from the chart below is that quarterly revenues are volatile, and it’s mainly driven by institutional client services – an inherently volatile business.

Quarterly revenues split into business segments. Units: $ billions. Source: Goldman Sachs investor relations

Of the three other business segments, they are all roughly equal in size. However, the investing and lending business is also very volatile. In order for the firm to stabilize its revenues, there is a necessity to build out one of the remaining two segments – investment banking and investment management. Looking at the quarterly revenue growth rates of these two, investment management is visibly more stable.

QoQ revenue growth rates of the investment banking and investment management businesses. Source: Goldman Sachs investor relations

Making a major investment – either externally or internally – in its investment management business would likely be able to stabilize revenues going forward. This investment would most likely focus on its retail business, which is struggling to make headway.

Goldman’s ETF business

Goldman has been building up its retail asset management business recently, and has seen tangible market share gains in the US ETF business, growing from 0.19% to 0.25% this year. While small, it’s a market where BlackRock (BLK), Vanguard and State Street (STT) have a combined 81.3% market share; there’s not much for others to compete for.

US market share of ETF providers. Source: ETF.com

Even so, Goldman’s progress in the ETF business has been consistently steady, particularly when compared to its investment banking peers. DWS (formerly Deutsche Bank’s (DB) asset management arm) has been more prominent in the ETF business, particularly in Europe, but has seen its US market share fall over 2018. UBS (UBS) has made little progress throughout the year, but the interesting story is JP Morgan (JPM). Its market share spiked in July after large inflows into its BetaBuilders funds. That being said, its market share is only 0.4%.

While this is just the ETF market in the US, it is clear that in order to build out an investment management business, an acquisition is the most effective way to do so.

What effect would an acquisition have on revenues and profitability?

Let’s look at three possible scenarios, where Goldman acquires one of three asset managers, with AUM considered large, medium and small. I will use the following three firms as AUM proxies:

Small AUM : WisdomTree (WETF) ($60bn)

: WisdomTree (WETF) ($60bn) Medium AUM : AllianceBernstein (AB) ($540bn)

: AllianceBernstein (AB) ($540bn) Large AUM: Invesco (IVZ) ($963bn)

Note: I’m not saying these are likely targets, it’s just that these three firms are good proxies for the three AUM sizes.

For the purpose of the analysis, I will make the assumption that Goldman Sachs acquires 100% of the proxy manager. In order to see how this might affect revenue stability going forward, I’ve included revenues and operating expenses for the acquired manager from 1Q15 to 2Q18.

Small AUM

ETF manager WisdomTree is a good example to use here because it posts relatively-consistent operating margins between 20% and 30% every quarter. However, if added to Goldman’s investment management business, the effect would be negligible. The business segment would claim a slightly higher proportion of total revenues, while total net revenue volatility would be essentially unchanged. It’s a similar story for operating profits, although the decrease in volatility is slightly more noticeable.

Segment revenues and profits are based on 2Q18 figures. Volatility data is based on the range of 1Q15 to 2Q18. Source: Goldman Sachs investor relations and WisdomTree investor relations

From this, buying a small manager with $100bn or less in AUM wouldn’t make much of a difference to Goldman’s investment management business.

Medium AUM

With over $500bn in AUM, AllianceBernstein is on the larger side of a mid-sized manager. This is evident when we look at the effect it would have on Goldman’s investment management business. Revenue volatility (coefficient of variation) would drop by 1% while profit volatility would drop by 1.8%. While the changes are more tangible than the small manager, it likely wouldn’t have the effect that Goldman would be looking for.

Segment revenues and profits are based on 2Q18 figures. Volatility data is based on the range of 1Q15 to 2Q18. Source: Goldman Sachs investor relations and AllianceBernstein investor relations

Large AUM

Finally, let’s consider a large manager as one with $750bn or more in AUM. Invesco is a good example here as it is closing in on $1tr in AUM. Understandably, adding Invesco to Goldman’s investment management business would have a notable effect. It would be consistently vying with the volatile institutional client services business as the largest contributor of revenues, and would decrease the volatility (coefficient of variation) of total net revenues by 2.1%. What’s more is that it would have an even bigger effect on profit volatility, which would decrease 3.5%.

Segment revenues and profits are based on 2Q18 figures. Volatility data is based on the range of 1Q15 to 2Q18. Source: Goldman Sachs investor relations and Invesco investor relations

The acquisition of a small manager essentially makes no difference to the investment management business, and a medium-sized manager having only a small effect. It’s evident that if Goldman Sachs wants to acquire an asset manager in order to make revenues and profits more stable, it is going to have to look big; and that means spending a lot of capital. As a crude estimation, Amundi acquired Pioneer at the end of 2016 for a P/AUM ratio of 1.6%. Applying that to Invesco would imply a value of $15.4bn – a 60% premium on its market cap. However, this doesn’t account for Invesco’s AUM being four times the size of Pioneer’s.

Given the likely cost of an acquisition, Goldman could look to invest in its internal capabilities. That would require a much longer time frame before we start to see tangible declines in revenue and profit volatility.

The outlook for revenues and profitability

Whether Goldman makes an acquisition or invests internally, the result will likely be the same. In regards to revenues, investors should expect to see a little less volatility paired with a stronger growth trend. However, the downside is that investment management has the lowest operating profit margin of the four business segments.

Operating profits and the company-wide operating margin. Units: $ millions. Source: Goldman Sachs investor relations

As such, the quest for more stable revenue and profit growth will come at the expense of a slightly lower company-wide profit margin. Nevertheless, my opinion is that for the coming few years, that’s a trade-off worth taking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.