3 Reasons Verizon Investors Should Expect Something Special

Who will lead the way in 5G? It seems likely the leader in 3G and 4G is a good candidate.

Investors in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) may wonder why the company’s 12th consecutive dividend increase was only a 2% increase. There are several factors that suggest the company has bigger things in store for stockholders. In fact, there is a growing possibility that a special dividend could be coming. Each quarter that passes, Verizon is promising significant savings, and investors should be excited for what’s next.

A strong core

Before considering whether Verizon will pay a special dividend or take some other action, we need to look at its cash flow. The company’s revenue increased by 2.6% annually last quarter. Novice investors might believe that a company growing its top line at a slow pace couldn't generate much cash flow growth.

However, looking at Verizon’s cash flow statement, its core operating cash flow (net income + depreciation) over the past six months increased by 8% annually. As a quick comparison, in the last three months, AT&T’s (NYSE:T) operating cash flow increased by just 1.1%. On the other hand, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), which operates in a slightly higher-margin business, generated an increase of 11% year over year.

In a similar manner, Verizon’s yield sits right in the middle of its competition. AT&T’s payout equates to a yield of nearly 6%, whereas Comcast’s yield is currently right around 2%. Verizon investors are being paid a yield north of 4%.

Another way to compare Verizon to its competition is by looking at how efficiently each company produces free cash flow. For an apples-to-apples comparison, looking at core free cash flow per dollar of revenue evens the playing field. In the past six months, both Verizon and Comcast generated $0.15 of core free cash flow per $1 of revenue. AT&T’s more diverse business model allowed the company to generate $0.23 per $1 of revenue over the past three months.

We can see that Verizon may not have the highest yield or the highest free cash flow, but overall, the company has a solid mix of yield, cash flow and cash flow growth.

A promising future

The promise of a 5G future has a lot of people excited about the possibility that real broadband competition is coming. In many areas of the country, customers who want reliable, high-speed Internet service have essentially one choice... their local cable company. The push toward 5G makes sense based on where technology is heading.

Customers today are streaming video more than ever. The ability to connect our homes and control them by voice is here. Companies are looking for more ways to connect vehicles, devices, appliances and more. Investors are trying to figure out which company will take the lead in 5G. While it’s always possible that the 5G leader could come from an unexpected part of the industry, it seems more likely that the past could be a decent predictor of the future.

Though some CEOs and investors may debate the claim, Verizon has been the leader in the wireless industry for years. In fact, going back to 2009, studies concluded that Verizon was the best network for 3G. Heading toward 4G (aka LTE) deployment, multiple companies said they would lead the way. However, at the beginning of 2018, Verizon took a clean sweep of RootMetrics’ testing of the best network for the “ninth time in a row.” In fact, Verizon was found to be the best network in overall performance, reliability, speed, data, call quality and text.

Whether Verizon takes the lead in 5G is yet to be seen, yet from an investment perspective, 5G offers tremendous potential and advantages. First, the company’s cost to build its network, in particular the last 1,000 feet, should drop tremendously because of 5G deployments. Verizon’s FiOS offering cost the company about $700-1,000 per home to connect the last 1,000 feet. By comparison, the company’s 5G small cell network costs about $100-200 per home.

Second, a massive opportunity awaits Verizon once 5G is more widely available to customers. In the past three months, Comcast generated over $4 billion in sales from high-speed Internet. AT&T’s U-Verse, high-speed Internet and video produced nearly $12 billion in sales. Verizon has unveiled that, “caps for 5G will be consistent with other fixed broadband, such as 1 TB per month.” This helps to alleviate a concern, as Verizon and other wireless carriers have been strict on data caps for wireless service. The benefit of 5G can only be realized if customers can utilize the services without having to worry about hitting a data cap.

With billions in potential new revenue available for Verizon to take with competitive 5G offerings, the “wireless carrier” in the future could be much more.

A $650 million secret is now over $670 million

A significant and growing reason to expect much more from Verizon in the future has to do with the company’s comments on its cash savings initiatives. Last quarter, Verizon said it was making progress on a four-year plan to cut about $10 billion in expenses. In July, I wrote that the company stated it still had about $9.8 billion in expected savings available over the next 15 quarters.

As of its most recent earnings report, and with 14 quarters left on this plan, Verizon said it has “yielded approximately $500 million of cumulative cash savings on a year-to-date basis.” For investors, the company’s progress is easy to track, and suggests savings of about $678 million per quarter is the target.

In the past six months, the payout ratio was just under 50%. Verizon has shown a habit of increasing its dividend, yet even with billions in savings expected, the most recent increase of 2% was relatively commonplace. The company has been improving its balance sheet, as net long-term debt dropped year over year by over $2 billion. With the regular dividend increase out of the way and an improving balance sheet, it seems possible that Verizon could set aside some of these cost savings for a special dividend.

With roughly 4.1 billion shares outstanding, using the remaining savings from this year alone would work out to over $1.3 billion available for a special dividend. Using this figure would suggest a special dividend of about $0.32 per share this year, bringing the company’s effective yield to nearly 5%. Keep in mind, this doesn’t account for the billions in savings that it should be able to generate over the next few years as well.

In the end, Verizon has strong core metrics today. The company’s 5G aspirations should open a significant number of opportunities worth billions in revenue in the future. While waiting for these opportunities, investors are already collecting a yield of over 4%. If the company uses its cash savings on a special dividend, this yield could rise easily to 5% or more. Investors who think they are getting a stodgy, dividend-paying company could be pleasantly surprised by how much growth and income Verizon will bring to the table.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ, CMCSA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.