First Bancshares Driving A High-Growth Plan Across The Gulf States

Trading below 15x my 2019 EPS estimate, I believe there's still good return potential relative to the risks from this fast-growing bank.

First Bancshares continues to roll up smaller Gulf Coast banks, with the latest acquisition putting the company just outside the top 5 in the Tallahassee, Florida market.

Although organic loan growth was a little sluggish in the second quarter, the overall pace of growth for First Bancshares remains robust, with healthy spreads from a low deposit beta.

Mississippi’s First Bancshares (FBMS) continues to impress me with its growth strategy, and it would seem that the Street agrees, as the shares are up another 18% from when I last wrote about the bank and up close to 40% from my first article about the company on Seeking Alpha. Both of those figures put First Bancshares well ahead of the typical bank, and the company continues to execute a cogent “buy-and-build” plan that is expanding its footprint across the Gulf Coast.

I believe there are more potential gains from here, though I will say again that this is a high-growth/high-risk story within banking. Although loan growth remains healthy and there’s not nearly the same level of CRE lending competition in the Gulf that there is in areas like New York City, this is still a relatively mature part of the cycle and First Bancshares is likely going to see more competition as it pushes into markets like North Florida.

Another Logical Deal

I had written back in May that I expected First Bancshares wouldn’t wait long to do another deal, even though it had announced the acquisition of Sunshine Financial in December of 2017 and Southwest Banc Shares in the fall of 2017. Sure enough, second-quarter earnings saw the company announce the acquisition of Florida’s FMB Banking, the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank.

First Bancshares is paying $80 million in stock and cash for a bank that is in many ways a smaller clone of itself. First Bancshares does more construction lending and FMB does more C&I lending (as percentages of total loans), but the loan exposures otherwise match up quite closely. Both banks also have very similar overall core deposit profiles, though the make-ups are a little different. First Bancshares is rightly celebrated for its low cost of deposits, but FMB actually enjoys slightly lower deposit costs. The two banks also have very similar net interest margins and loan yields, which leads me to believe that the credit risk profiles are roughly similar.

I don’t believe First Bancshares is overpaying, although the payback period for the tangible book dilution is a little longer than I’d like at over three years. First Bancshares is paying about 2.1x tangible book and a deposit premium of around 12%, both of which I consider to be pretty reasonable.

FMB is a relatively small bank with a little under $500 million in assets, but a 4.5% deposit share in Tallahassee that will help First Bancshares leapfrog over Regions (RF) and BB&T (BBT) to become the sixth-largest bank in that market.

And Next?

Although I think First Bancshares' management may take a little pause at this point to integrate what it has (and rebuild some capital), I don’t think it is done wheeling and dealing. I still believe a larger presence in Jackson, Mississippi, would make sense, and Jacksonville, Florida, and Pensacola, Florida, could also be target communities, though Jacksonville looks like it would be a hard metro area to buy into at this point.

Core Operating Performance Looks Good

I continue to be impressed with the operations at First Bancshares.

Second-quarter results were stronger than expected, led by slight outperformance on the top line as the bank saw a 17bp sequential improvement in core net interest margin. Operating expenses were relatively well-controlled, supporting a very strong 50% sequential growth in core pre-provision profits.

Provision expense was a little high, and that’s a comparative rarity now, but the bank’s credit metrics otherwise look quite sound.

Loan growth was a little sluggish on an organic basis, with a 1.7% improvement from the prior quarter, and overall loan growth exceeded deposit growth. That led to shrinkage in the loan/deposit ratio, but at 82%, First Bancshares is still well-positioned relative to many peer banks (many of which have LDRs of 90% or higher, forcing them to choose between more limited loan growth or more expensive sources of funding).

Maybe most impressive was the company’s spread leverage, as the bank saw core loan yields improve by 19bp, but deposit costs rose only 5bp, with the deposit beta at a shockingly low 14%. Although it’s probably the case that the deposit beta can’t stay that low indefinitely, overall deposit betas across the banking sector have remained lower for longer than in past cycles.

The Opportunity

I continue to expect a lot of growth from First Bancshares, as I believe long-term adjusted earnings could grow from here at a mid-teens rate (including the most recent acquisition). Funding that growth doesn’t look like a problem now, but First Bancshares will definitely need ongoing economic growth in Gulf Coast communities to support the sort of commercial loan growth it will need in the coming years.

As far as valuation goes, the bank still trades below 15x my upgraded 2019 EPS estimate, as well as my discount earnings estimate. The stock looks a little pricey in P/TBV terms, but remember that that metric gives no credit to growth (and isn’t as useful for smaller, faster-growing banks).

The Bottom Line

High-growth companies typically involve more risks and that’s true in banking as well. First Bancshares will need to be careful about managing its capital as well as making sure it has the infrastructure and management bandwidth to support this pace of growth. The funding situation looks quite good, but loan growth has proven disappointing for many banks so far through this cycle and First Bancshares needs healthy loan demand to meet my targets. Even with those risks in play, though, I believe there is worthwhile upside here and this remains a name to consider.

