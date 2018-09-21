Equinox Gold: The Broken Slot Machine Buys The Mesquite Mine Near Las Vegas

Mesquite and Castle Mountain are both ROM operations and they are very similar in size.

The acquisition will be financed through debt and equity, the terms of the Scotiabank facility look impressive.

Deal and funding

Equinox Gold (OTCPK:EQXFF) is led by mining legend Ross Beaty, who’s been nicknamed "the broken slot machine" for his remarkable consistency at making shareholders rich. With an acquisition of another mine close to Las Vegas, I find this very fitting.

On 19 September, Equinox announced that it has agreed to acquire the Mesquite gold mine of New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) for $158 million and Equinox is estimating that its enterprise value will increase by around $165 million.





Source: Equinox Gold

For calculation purposes, I will take the purchase price as $163 million (announced price plus transaction costs) and I expect the deal to close at the end of October.

To fund the acquisition, Equinox is raising $75 million of equity at C$0.95 per share, which I consider a bit low, but at least the company won’t issue warrants. I’m impressed with the $100 million Scotiabank facility that the company managed to secure as its interest rate is only LIBOR + 3.75%. This is an extremely low level for a gold miner. For comparison, in January 2017 Continental Gold arranged a $250 million secured project debt facility at LIBOR + 8%.

There will be a dilution of below 20%, and reserves and M&I resources will increase by 25% and 40%, respectively. Also, Equinox will boost its cash reserves to $97 million, thus keeping net debt at manageable levels:

Source: Equinox Gold

Mesquite and Castle Mountain

Mesquite is an open-pit, run-of-mine (ROM) heap leach gold mine, which started operations in 1985 and was restarted a decade ago. Over the past 10 years the mine had an average annual production of 135,000 ounces of gold.

Mining at Mesquite is performed using a conventional truck/shovel open-pit mining method and ROM ore is hauled directly to the leach pad for processing. In 2017, Mesquite produced 168,889 ounces of gold at an operating expense per ounce of gold sold of $727 and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $817 per ounce. In 2018, the mine is expected to produce between 140,000 and 150,000 ounces of gold at operating expense per gold ounce sold of between $890 and $930 per ounce and AISC of between $1,005 and $1,045 per ounce.

Source: New Gold

Based on current reserves, Mesquite should operate through 2021, followed by several years of residual leaching. There will be probably two or three years of residual leaching, so the current runway is around six years. I think that the mine has a decent exploration potential as it had 1.18 million ounces of resources in the measured and indicated categories as of the end of 2017:

Source: New Gold

However, with New Gold focusing on Rainy River, there is no growth capital allocated for Mesquite for 2018. And sustaining capital expenditures are around $10 million, the lowest for New Gold's three operating mines:

Source: New Gold

I think that Equinox has the funds to start an aggressive exploration program at the mine and thus boost its life by a couple of years. As a whole, the $163 million price tag seems fair and the deal looks like a win-win. New Gold can monetize a non-core asset and focus its efforts on Rainy River while Equinox is buying a decent project with a good exploration potential at $144 per ounce of 2P reserves and $71 per ounce of 2P reserves plus M&I resources.

As an Equinox shareholder, what I really like about this purchase are the synergy opportunities with the Castle Mountain gold project. Mesquite is located just 200 miles to the north:

Source: Mining Data Online

Source. Equinox Gold

It’s an operation that will be very similar to Mesquite and Equinox can benefit from regulatory, social, permitting, operating and administrative synergies. As of 31 December 2017, Mesquite had 297 employees.

I’m optimistic about the possibility to save funds on mine equipment, considering that this item alone accounts for a third of the total initial capex for Castle Mountain:

Source. Equinox Gold

Conclusion

The sale of Mesquite shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone considering that Reuters reported a week ago that the company was exploring its options.

Equinox was the logical buyer after taking into account that the company has been trying to find a +100,000 ounce per year gold mine to buy since the end of 2017. While as a shareholder I would’ve preferred the company to acquire the Yanfolila mine in Mali or the Tucano project in Brazil, Mesquite is a very good fit as it provides a lot of opportunities for synergies with Castle Mountain. The dilution for shareholders is bearable – the share count is rising by less than 20% dilution, while reserves are growing by a quarter and M&I resources by 40%. Furthermore, the company will issue only shares - no warrants.

Equinox plans to eventually reach an annual production rate of over 500,000 ounces with four-five mines which should make it similar to Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF). I expect Equinox to acquire one or two more mines over the next few years, probably in the Latin America or West Africa.

With Mesquite already in operation and Aurizona scheduled to enter into production at the end of 2018, Equinox will become an intermediate gold producer in the very near future:

Source: Equinox Gold

With the enterprise value of Equinox growing to over $500 million through Mesquite, I expect the company to finally move from the TSXV to the TSX and make its way into some indexes.

One of the things that I look for in a mining company is the management, and I think that the "the broken slot machine" is executing very well yet again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQXFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.