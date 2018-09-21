New Authors Weekly - 9/21/2018

Please check out the articles below and share your thoughts on their analysis.

Below is a selection of work from recently established authors.

New Authors Weekly

Every week, the Seeking Alpha community welcomes new authors into our forum. After an author has taken the first steps to establish themselves on the site, we share some of their recent work in our weekly digest. Enjoy the work of our new authors below and follow your favorites. Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you are interested in our onboarding process, please see the brief discussion at the end of this digest.

Company Research / Value Approach

Goeasy: Impending Regulatory Changes Could Jeopardize Entire Business Model



Since 2015, GSY has grown its unsecured subprime loan book from under $200mm to $687mm today, charging incredibly high interest rates. Financial statements imply revenue yields of >60%.

GSY’s largest market has engaged in a consultation process to regulate installment lending services by forcing responsible lending standards, prohibiting contact to solicit refinancing, and limiting costs outside of interest.

Ontario has a history of heavily regulating high cost lenders – recently passing legislation which has effectively shuttered the payday loan industry. Impending legislation could have significant impact on GSY.

My analysis indicates that GSY may be under-provisioning for loan losses given that they appear to be amending & extending nearly 100% of initial loans outstanding in recent years.

By my estimates, if less than 2% of the loans amended & extended in 2017 ultimately end up as charge offs, GSY may be in breach of its revolving credit facility financial covenants.

Profile:

Searching for equity special situations where I have a contrarian view. I believe in differentiated deep fundamental research to thoroughly understand a potential investment.

Currencies

How To Read The Commitment Of Traders Report?



The belief that the CoT analysis is lagging is a myth.

The right interpretation of the CoT data offers an edge.

Find out the most useful resources to collect the CoT data.

Learn to join trends in the direction of the smart money.

Profile:



As Head of Market Research at Global Prime with over a decade of experience in capital markets, I focus on providing expert market analysis to Global Prime’s global clients and media outlets, with currencies the area of most expertise and dedication. I unpack Forex market dynamics in a way that is insightful and actionable for traders, connecting the dots to interpret market dynamics and uncover opportunities. I dive into monetary and fiscal policies, economic data, geopolitics & macro fundamentals. My role also includes oversight of Global Prime’s brand reach globally.

Company Research / Value approach

PagSeguro The South American Square, Selling For Way Cheaper



I comprehensively analyse PagSeguro looking at how the business started and what the company has done to establish a competitive advantage.

PagSeguro trades at a massive discount to anything in the stock market. Some of this is due to the risk with investing in Brazil.

I view PagSeguro as an early stage Square; the company has an enormous runway and is already profitable. If it can scale effectively this can become a 10-bagger stock.

Profile:

I run my own private equity fund. My returns have averaged 25+ percent and I have outperformed the S&P 500 by at least 10 points every year. I take high conviction positions, as well engaging in special situation investing-risk arbitrage, liquidations and corporate restructurings.

Seeking Alpha Onboarding

New authors have to undergo a period of establishment on Seeking Alpha. Assuming an author is able to communicate their ideas clearly, they enter a period of close observation and additional training, if necessary.

In this period, we carefully review an author's work, probe for errors, and give tips for their development. In addition, we closely monitor the reaction of our community to new authors. Once we believe we understand the author's strengths and weaknesses, the author enters our normal editorial channels. If you have any suggestions for our process, we are always happy to hear them.

Interested in becoming a contributor? Find out more here.