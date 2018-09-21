What Does The Falling Dollar Mean For Stocks? - Today's Editors' Picks

According to contributor The Heisenberg, U.S. investors should take note of the falling dollar and consider how it may impact risk sentiment toward U.S. stocks. Will a falling dollar decelerate the U.S. economy and force the Fed to ponder rate cuts? If so, will these rate cuts be enough to help prevent major declines in U.S. indices? Let us know your thoughts.

Per usual, a very high quality article. China holds the key to short term trading, as does Trump. The US interest rate hikes are baked, as is the tariff situation from a market psychology perspective. The toss has been so telegraphed even I could intercept such. Tariffs imply slower growth, so to the extent China pedals pro growth policies, interest rates around the world will rise and the US dollar will fall. This redirects capital to the areas of relative growth as measured by divergence, which has been record setting as the author and others have referenced. Can it last? Well think about the effect Trump has had on markets since February, predominately through tariff threats. He’s promoted slow growth trade policies, basically tanking China and other EM markets. Given the level of debt worldwide, slower growth jolts (tariffs) create huge beta in these markets, which results in capital flows to healthier markets, such as the US, which has substantially strengthened the US dollar. With such unprecedented divergence and global credit spreads seemingly contained, any positive measures abroad to spur growth chips away and narrows divergence in the form of a global-equity rising tide. Europe has been the big winner recently. Europe is highly dependent upon China “and” European stocks are highly dependent upon the ECB’s ability to normalize interest rates. Both the recent ECB and multiple positive China news stories (stimulus and tariff cuts) have been very positive for European stocks. Counterintuitively (maybe not), since February, Trump has managed to slow down and restart a market that otherwise may have been killed by a more resolute Fed and unrestrained exuberance. Trump is like a governor on a U-Haul truck. Also credit is due to regulatory threats to Facebook, Google, etc. This has also created a redirection in fund flow, a slowing effect. Let’s face it. Tariffs suck growth out of all economies. They slow economies down. China’s the central target, and when China puts forth pro growth policies all equity boats are lifted, especially those equity boats whose economies float on a sea of supply chains so tied to China and whose economies desperately require central bank normalization. Keep an eye on the Euro.

One of the important causes that the money is not made form paper is that paper wears away very easily and costs more. As a result, in order to retain that, the government insists that the money should be made of proper materials. Also, paper currencies cannot be retained as long as the coins which are both recyclable and has a life span of about 30 years. The life span of a $10 bill is about 4 years.

