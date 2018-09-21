Disney's Dividend Growth Is About To Pick Up

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has been a somewhat frustrating stock for investors who bought shares this year. The shares have traded in a relatively tight range between about $100 and $110. Though Disney has raised its dividend consistently, income investors aren’t going to salivate over the share’s 1.5% yield. However, taking the longer-term view, Disney’s stock has nearly doubled from five years ago, and investors who bought in 2013, are sitting on an effective yield of almost 2.5%. Disney represents a decent value, and the company has unique competitive advantages. In fact, there are three reasons to believe this long-term run will continue.

$1.5 billion in losses and it’s OK

Hulu has been a big topic of conversation since Disney made its original offer for Fox (NASDAQ:FOX). With Fox controlling 33%, and Disney holding another 33%, this combination would have the keys to Hulu’s future. The good news for Disney shareholders is that the Hulu story is in the early innings of a very long ballgame.

To understand where Hulu is presently means looking at one of its chief competitors Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). However, a comparison of Hulu to Netflix today isn’t instructive, as Hulu counts about 20 million subscribers, yet Netflix is sitting on over 57 million subscribers domestically. A more informative comparison is to look at where Netflix was in 2011 when the company had about 20 million subscribers.

It’s difficult to remember now, but in 2011 Netflix was still a combined streaming and DVD rental service. Customers were just beginning to understand the value of the service, and Netflix originals didn’t command most of the content spending. Netflix made two changes during 2011, that were lampooned as damaging its reputation. The company increased prices in the summer, and by the fall, the company split its streaming and DVD services into two plans.

Soon after these steps, Netflix announced it lost 800,000 subscribers, representing the first decline in years. The stock was crushed losing as much as 30% as investors tried to figure out if Netflix was being bold or stupid.

Hulu is in a similar spot to Netflix years ago. The company just cracked 20 million subscribers, and a large piece (as much as 3 million) came on since January of this year. With ownership divided between trying to support the television networks that still dominate Hulu’s offerings, and figuring out which original shows might take off, the subscriber growth is pretty impressive. According to what we can piece together from Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Fox, and Disney’s reports, Hulu lost about $1.5 billion this year.

Keep in mind, Netflix in 2011 did have a positive operating profit margin of roughly 12% versus Hulu’s losses. However, what Hulu has going forward is something Netflix is going to have to spend a lot of money on… content. At this point, Disney is planning on offering its own service, and ESPN+ is already offered as a standalone option. Given Hulu’s established brand name, and the costs of marketing and developing a stand-alone service, it seems likely Disney will wise up and fold its service into the Hulu offering.

Giving customers the choice of the existing Hulu lineup or a “premium” subscription with the additional Disney content would seem to be the most effective plan. This idea was even kicked around by CEO Bob Iger saying, “I don’t think you should really look at [Hulu vs. Disney’s own streaming service] as necessarily individual businesses.” He went further to say if customers want everything Disney has to offer, “obviously there will be an opportunity for a consumer to buy them in their entirety.”

Netflix’s domestic streaming profit margin is larger than any division at Disney. Once the deal for Fox is completed, Disney should be able to start driving profitability at Hulu. A high-margin streaming service that can take advantage of day-after or live TV through Hulu, with the ability to gain access to Disney’s vast catalog, sounds like a service that can give Netflix a run for its money.

One studio to rule them all

One of the annual challenges for Disney is to create enough movie releases to grow revenue from the studio year-over-year. Looking forward to 2019, Disney is going to have some tough comparisons, but if any studio can generate enough revenue to top titles like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War, it’s Disney.

This year has been a banner year for Disney’s studio division. Revenue jumped more than 20%, mainly on the back of the success of Avengers: Infinity War. The remainder of 2018 looks strong as well. Incredibles 2 has already been well received, and Ralph Breaks the Internet (the Wreck It Ralph sequel) comes out later in the year. Next year, looks to do even better with sequels to multiple huge hits on the docket.

In 2019, there will be another Avengers Movie, and Captain Marvel as well, to try and keep superhero fans entertained. Star Wars fans get Episode IX, which will conclude the current trilogy. Toy Story will be back with a fourth movie, and Frozen’s sequel will be released. With movies appealing to fans young and old, sequels and new stories, 2019 should be another great year for Disney Studios. With this division representing nearly 20% of revenue last quarter, the Studios’ performance may determine if Disney has earnings and revenue surprises to the upside next year.

A dividend with plenty of room to grow

Long-term Disney shareholders may wonder why the company is being relatively stingy with its dividend payout. Admittedly the company is no stranger to acquisitions, and these transactions seem to be getting bigger over time. However, if we look at where Disney is today, even with the effect of the Fox merger, the company seems to be swimming in cash.

The deal for Fox has Disney paying just under $36 million in cash, issuing shares, and taking on about $13.8 billion in net debt. When I analyzed the Fox deal a few months ago, I figured that Disney would gain roughly $1.2 billion in unadjusted free cash flow from Fox, with additional dividends and interest costing the combined company about $570 million. Without any cost savings or unexpected divestitures, Disney comes out the other side with more free cash flow than today.

Subtracting the additional interest cost, in the last quarter, Disney’s total free cash flow would have been about $800 million higher. Given Disney generated about $3.2 billion of core free cash flow on its own, the new total would be roughly $4 billion. By comparison, the combined company would pay about $550 million per quarter in combined dividends.

If we look at Disney’s dividend increases going back a few years, it seems shareholders have a right to expect bigger increases in the future.

After the Fox deal, Disney’s core free cash flow payout ratio should be right about 13%. This is lower than Comcast, which was the company’s main competition for Fox. Last quarter, Comcast reported a payout ratio of 23%. In the last nine months, Disney paid its dividends, bought back over $3.5 billion in stock, and still had nearly nearly $5 billion in free cash flow left over. Though Disney prefers to do its acquisitions in cash, it’s hard to argue that the company can’t afford a more aggressive dividend policy.

Disney’s operating cash flow increased more than 30% annually in the last nine months. With a strong lineup of movies coming out next year, plus the addition of valuable Fox assets, Disney seems poised to be stronger than ever. If the company can guide Hulu to profitability that is even close to Netflix’s domestic business, this will be just another cog in the Disney machine.

Prior to 2016, Disney’s dividend increases fell between 15% and 34%. Once the Fox deal is finalized, it seems reasonable to expect that Disney could get back to increases of around 15% annually. Shareholders who have been frustrated by Disney’s performance this year should be patient. Long-term investors know that Disney is an iconic company; the Fox deal just widens the competitive moat even further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.