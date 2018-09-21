The Safer High-Yield LNG Play: Hoegh LNG Partners

The LNG sector companies has taken a beating recently, and this company's price has too.

This MLP provides a 1099 at tax time, no K-1 here.

Investment Thesis

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) is an extremely safe, high-yielding liquid natural gas investment. Its distribution is well-covered for many years due to long term and it has a strong future growth pipeline.

Company Overview

HMLP owns and operates 5 vessels. These are regasification vessels for liquid natural gas - LGN. Currently, HMLP wholly owns 3 of the vessels and owns 50% of two of them with their sponsor. Floating Storage and Regasification units, or FSRUs, are able to ship LNG or - more profitably - re-gasify LNG to be burned for power on land.

Source: HMLP Presentation

HMLP has been actively taking full control of the vessels it jointly owns - allowing them to capture the full profits from them. These vessels are connected to long-term contracts, allowing solid financial strength looking forward.

Source: HMLP Presentation

Currently, HMLP has its financial situation locked up until 2026, when it faces its earliest expiring contract. As far as potential growth from dropdowns, HMLP's sponsor - HLNG (which is not publicly traded) - has no immediately viable ships. They are working on securing long-term contracts on three vessels; if contracted, they would be perfect candidates for HMLP to acquire and continue its growth.

It would be wiser for HMLP to wait and see if these contracts materialize rather than purchase the vessels in the hope they do.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) is a perfect example of what happens to a company when a vessel (or vessels) fail to secure a contract. The Golar Spirit is an FSRU - exactly the same type of vessel that HMLP operates exclusively - but has fail to secure a new contract, pulling down heavily GMLP's financial strength.

Demand for FSRUs is increasing, but it takes a long time from when a project needing an FSRU is planned, and when it is vessel-ready.

Source: GMLP Presentation

GMLP investors and HMLP investors have a bright future for demand for these companies' vessels, but patience is the name of the game currently.

Distribution and Coverage

HMLP currently sports a 9.28% yield and pays it quarterly.

HMLP Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

HMLP has increased its distribution the last two years, due to their conservative approach. This follows a larger increase in 2015.

Source: HMLP Presentation

HMLP has consistently raised its distribution while simultaneously seeing strong and rising coverage. Meanwhile, HMLP's yield has increased due to the market's overall outlook on LNG stocks.

GMLP data by YCharts

HMLP has outperformed its peers, GMLP and Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG). DNLG cut its distribution in April of this year and GMLP is trending downward in fear of a distribution cut.

Source: HMLP 20-F

HMLP's management is incentivized to continue to see strong coverage and distribution growth. Currently, HMLP's distribution is sending 15% to its general partner. Once its quarterly payout hits above $0.50625 - the GP will get as much cash as all the limited partners combined. I would expect distribution growth to slow once this threshold is crossed - due to the increased cost to raise it, essentially increases at that time takes twice the distributable cash flow to cover it.

Investor Takeaway

HMLP is a safe bet in the LNG shipping/Gasification sector. Unlike its competitors, HMLP still has a strong, growing distribution with no concerns over a possible cut. The LNG market is improving and shows strong potential future growth with HMLP is well positioned to capture a large share of.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.