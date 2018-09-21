Copart: Buying The Post-Earnings Correction

The company has been reporting record sales and earnings (almost) almost every single quarter, while new customers growth continues to be rock-solid.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), a Dallas, TX-based company that operates in the auto dealership industry category, just released its fourth-quarter earnings of its 2018 fiscal year. The company missed earnings estimates for the first time since Q1 2016, but still managed to grow both its top and bottom lines. Personally, I believe the stock deserves much more coverage given that the company has an interesting business model and still has plenty of room left to grow.

Source: Copart

What's Copart?

It is very rare that I start an article by explaining what a company does. Most companies I cover are well-known. In this case, I think it makes sense because the stock is not widely covered. The last article on Seeking Alpha was written at the end of 2017, while Twitter searches as well as a quick Google search do not reveal a lot of information about fundamentals besides the usual reviews from customers.

Even though Copart is a company in the car dealership industry, there is a very important distinction to be made - it is a company that engages in the provision of online auctions as well as vehicle remarketing services.

It offers a full range of services to process and sell vehicles using its platform. Salvaged cars are offered to customers like dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers and the general public. Services include online seller access, estimation services, virtual insurance exchange as well as transportation services.

In other words, Copart benefits both from companies that want to "get rid of" salvaged vehicles as well as companies/customers who see value in buying these kinds of vehicles. This means it is prone to cyclical economic changes, because slow economic growth is generally bad news for total car sales. It also means that the company has found a way to benefit from the car market even in a situation when car sales seem to have peaked.

Earnings Missed, Sales Did Not

That said, Copart is in the midst of a massive growth trend that started more or less when the company was founded in the 1980s in Dallas, TX. The most recent trend shows that EPS has been in a strong growth trend. Fourth-quarter EPS came in at $0.42, versus expectations of $0.47. Nonetheless, this is 20% higher compared to its prior-year quarter. And just as a comparison, fourth-quarter EPS of 2015 has been at a mere $0.20. The real trend started in 2016 (calendar year), when economic growth started to accelerate.

Source: Estimize

The same goes for sales. Sales hit $449.22 million, which is slightly above estimates of $446.33 million. The year-on-year growth rate is at 18.7%. The bigger picture below shows that sales have accelerated in the first half of 2015 (calendar year). The same goes for net income, which has hit a new high after a minor bump.

CPRT Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

But that's not everything. Net income accelerated 56% to $109.7 million. Non-GAAP net income grew 24.5%, which is the effect of tax benefits. Moreover, record quarterly sales were supported by 16.3% service revenue growth and 37.7% purchase car growth. Global unit sales improved 10.2%, while those in the US saw 9.8% growth.

Moreover, selling volume was up across the board, while total volume from non-insurance companies comprised 23.5% of total volume. This is up from 20.2% one year ago. That said, volume growth per segment can be seen below.

Dealers: +26%

Bank and financial institutions: +23%

Rental car companies: +29%

Wholesalers: +99%

Industrial equipment: +122%

Added to that, Copart is benefiting from rising used car prices. The Manheim index is up 4.8%, while the value of crushed car bodies is up 18%. I also discussed the trend of rising used car prices in my article on Hertz (NYSE:HTZ).

On top of that, the number of unique bidders is up 30%, which shows that the company is gaining new customers. This is a very good sign which shows the strength of a business model that is not yet widely used in a way that new customers are hard to gain.

And it's not just that new customers are participating. In the fourth quarter, Copart reported that 40% of all web traffic came from mobile devices while 24% of all winning bids came from these mobile devises.

All things considered, I think the post-earnings sell-off is a blessing in disguise. The company is currently valued at 35 times earnings with a forward P/E ratio of 25.7 and a PEG ratio of 1.54. These numbers perfectly display the above-average growth rate of the company and its high future potential without indicating that the stock is too expensive. I also like the solid liquidity position with a current ratio of 2.3 and a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.27.

Going forward, I expect Copart to further show double-digit EPS and sales growth, as economic growth supports overall demand for cars, while second-hand car prices are likely going to improve further. On top of that, I think the company will remain a winner with a unique business model that still has a strong flow of new customers. I am very positive and will use the current correction to buy a few shares before the next rally takes us to at least $65.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CPRT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.