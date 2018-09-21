New Relic Playing In A Growth Market, But Challenges Remain

New Relic needs to continue linking application and infrastructure KPI to business goals to show the value of its products.

In its analyst day presentation held in June of 2018, New Relic (NEWR) talked about how by 2021, 50% of the global GDP would be digitized. Smartphone, Internet of Things (IoT), analytics, and the arrival of 5G are some of the drivers of this digitization trend. New Relic has a very large total addressable market, but it needs a much larger scale and scope to consistently deliver on profitability. Monitoring and performance management supplement a broader set of infrastructure and application development solutions, so New Relic can increase its scale and scope by being part of a public or hybrid cloud company.

Exhibit: Monitoring is Central to Business Success in a Digitized World

(Source: New Relic Investor Presentation)

As companies write new applications to automate and digitize business processes and workflow, these applications are becoming mission-critical to the revenue growth and profitability of their businesses.

Right Approach To Capture Hearts and Minds of Developers

In the past, companies did not think about monitoring and management until they got closer to a production deployment. Just imagine, you are building a power plant and you do not think about safety systems, alerts, control systems, and monitoring dashboards until close to the go-live date. It would be disastrous! Likewise, it would be disastrous to think about application monitoring just before going into production. So, companies and developers are beginning to understand the importance of instrumenting your application for monitoring and management from the time they write the first lines of code. This is one of the markets that New Relic is going after.

There’s a certain level of stickiness associated with developers using any software product from a very early stage. There’s also a lot of investment that goes into selecting and using a monitoring tool and once the developers in a company get comfortable using a product, they do not switch easily. Just look at the staying power of programming languages such as Java or data query languages such as SQL.

But a product stickiness cuts both ways. In companies that have already adopted a performance management or monitoring product, they are not going to switch out their product for a new monitoring product. So, New Relic focuses on winning the hearts and minds of middle managers running IT, Operations, and developers who might have a new initiative underway. So, making inroads into new accounts takes a lot of time and effort. And, even when the company wins a deal that deal is very small. So, it takes a lot of effort and time for New Relic to convince a company to standardize on its product.

Exhibit: New Relic's Land & Expand Strategy

(Source: New Relic Investor Presentation)

Hybrid Cloud is Competitive Advantage Against Public Cloud Vendors

As digital applications become central to a company’s operations, it needs a comprehensive understanding of the applications and their use by its customers. In other words, a company needs monitoring and alerting from its data center (or, Cloud provider) running the application to the mobile phone or desktop used by its customers to access its application.

New Relic has been busy building a comprehensive portfolio of products to meet its customer needs. Companies need a way to get a complete view of their application environment. They need to identify the root causes of issues and fix those issues quickly. The New Relic Application Performance Management (New Relic APM) and Monitoring product meets this critical need for companies, their developers, and their operations team. New Relic APM was the first product offered by the company.

Since end-users frequently access various applications on their smartphones, New Relic offers a solution called New Relic Mobile to provide visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on Apple’s (AAPL) iOS devices and Google’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) Android operating system.

The New Relic Browser product offers visibility into the application performance when end-users access the application from a desktop or a mobile browser.

New Relic Infrastructure provides a comprehensive view of the health of the application environment by monitoring the infrastructure on which the application is running. It provides full visibility into the server host by gathering health metrics such as CPU, memory, etc.

Many companies need these capabilities for their applications running on-premise in their own data centers and for applications in a public cloud. Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) have shown that many companies prefer a hybrid, multi-cloud approach to their application deployments. At the very least, the transition of applications to the various public cloud is happening very slowly. Companies also prefer having more than one option for their application deployment on the public cloud. Even though maintaining multiple public clouds is not easy, this gives them flexibility in assessing, negotiating prices, and helps prevent lock-in.

Each of the large cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AMZN), Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure (MSFT) have their own monitoring platforms. New Relic’s biggest competitive advantage may be that it caters to companies that have a multi-cloud and hybrid deployment approach. None of the cloud providers can match its multi-cloud, hybrid cloud expertise.

Diversification of Product Revenue

In 2008, New Relic offered its only product - Application Performance Management (APM) product. Since then it has expanded its product offering and it now includes New Relic Mobile, New Relic Browser, New Relic Synthetics, and New Relic Infrastructure.

Exhibit: New Relic Has Broadened Its Product Offerings and Reach

(Source: New Relic Investor Presentation)

This expanded product set helps New Relic to position its value across the end-to-end application stack, from the end-user to the infrastructure layer. This has allowed the company to expand the deal size from $40K to $60K (see exhibit below) and increase the number of products in each deal to 2.6 on average.

Exhibit: More Relevant Products Lead to Larger Deal sizes

(Source: New Relic Investor Presentation)

Linking Application Monitoring to Business Goals is Key to Success

Applications exist to achieve business goals. So, it’s important for monitoring products to link to business metrics and assess where the business stands with respect to the performance and cost of the applications. But, this is difficult to do. Companies in this space try to achieve that and closely monitor various application modules such as billing service or inventory service, etc. But there’s more to be done in this space. The closer the monitoring products get to connecting the application to revenue and cost numbers of a business, more the value that management can derive from deploying such products. This would make them more willing to see the value in deploying monitoring products.

Costly Sales Process Is a Drag on Profitability

Winning the hearts and minds of large enterprises is a very expensive and time-consuming proposition. So, it’s no wonder that New Relic spends a lot of money on sales and marketing activities to attract new customers. The land-and-expand strategy also yields smaller deals upfront and the company must be persistent and patient in expanding its footprint in each account.

Exhibit: Sales & Marketing Expense as a Percentage of Total Revenue

(Source: New Relic SEC Filings, Author Calculations)

To be fair to New Relic, even long-established companies such as Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) still have very large sales and marketing expenses. In the fiscal year 2018, Salesforce had $10.4 billion in revenues and sales and marketing expenses of $4.8 billion. That’s about 46% of total revenue. Fast-growing new companies such as Nutanix have very large sales and marketing expenses. Companies prioritize revenue growth and product stickiness over cost management and profitability in the hopes of gaining enough scale soon. In the fiscal year 2017, Nutanix had $766 million in revenue and $500 million (65% of revenue) in sales and marketing expenses. In comparison, Microsoft’s sales and marketing expenses were 16% of total revenue in the fiscal year 2018. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) spent about 30% of its revenue on sales and marketing in fiscal 2017.

It’s safe to assume that New Relic will have to continue spending a major portion of its revenue to sales and marketing to gain mindshare and market share and that will have negative consequences for its profitability. But, if the company can increase its average deal size further and sell more products, that could help scale the sales teams and reduce costs.

Can New Relic Be a Standalone Company?

Companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM), Google, and Amazon Web Services offer application and infrastructure performance monitoring as part of their broader product suite. Those companies have a broad array of products that they sell, and they could position application and performance management as supplementary to their existing products. Microsoft, Google, and Amazon can make the case that they understand their products better than anybody else and so can create monitoring products that are closely tied to their offerings. So, they can make the case that a customer gets the most by monitoring the applications by using their native monitoring products.

If monitoring products are supplementary to a broader application product suite, New Relic may be best served by being acquired by a larger player in the software business. It could be someone who needs a stronger presence in monitoring. Cisco (CSCO) acquired AppDynamics for this exact reason that it needed to extend its monitoring capabilities beyond the network and into the application infrastructure.

Conclusion

New Relic has created a name for itself and grown fast. The market is still growing and vast opportunities still remain. But at these current prices, the valuation looks very stretched. The products do have stickiness and may have a long run of growth still left in the marketplace. It may also be an attractive acquisition target for another company looking to deepen its expertise in the monitoring space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.