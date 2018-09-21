Investments In The Booming Marijuana Sector, But Should You Dive In?

The market for cannabis stocks is quite tumultuous and difficult to navigate. But just a year ago, options for ordinary retail investors were extremely limited; there were no ETFs to invest in, and most stocks were listed in Canada. But now, we have many choices as money has poured into stocks and funds in anticipation of Canada’s pending legalization of recreational cannabis on October 17 and growing speculation that other industries will buy in.

Marijuana ETFs don't invest in the local retailers and dispensaries. They usually invest in the biotech and pharmaceutical companies that use cannabis in their research and medicines. These pharmaceuticals can be marijuana-based or even holistic medicines that are much more likely to be approved and accepted in the marketplace. The ETFs even invest in the supply chain of marijuana growers supporting the specific fertilizers and equipment growers use for their crops.

The case against investing in marijuana is the legal issue. It is still illegal in the US at the federal level, however, 8 states have legalized the recreational use of marijuana. So, many ETFs will only invest in stocks that are headquartered elsewhere, such as Canada, to avoid any future crackdown by the Feds on US-domiciled companies. So far, the US DOJ has not said anything one way or the other, allowing these companies to operate in the US. But a new administration in Washington could always come in and shut down the party in an instant.

However, the case for marijuana is more positive than negative. In the US legal (again, at the state level), marijuana is a $7 billion business and rapidly growing. It's an industry in its infancy, and it's rapidly changing as legalization and applications for cannabis, THC-based medicines, and treatments ranging from epilepsy to cancer treatment to non-opioid pain management spreads.

The biggest fund in the sector is the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF). Horizons is a Canadian firm that runs about 90 ETFs, both passive and active. This particular fund mimics the North American Medical Marijuana Index and invests primarily in the growers located mostly in Canada (74%) and the US (16%), with Great Britain rounding out the top 3 (10%). The fund has been operating for over a year now, lists on the TSX, and has accumulated assets of C$1.21 billion (US$929). To be eligible for the index, companies must generally have a market cap in excess of C$75 million and meet some practical liquidity requirements. To make the cut, stocks need to have monthly daily trading volume in excess of 75,000 shares daily and top C$250,000 in average daily trading value. The expenses at 0.75% are rather high for a passive fund, but Horizons probably feels since it is one of the only ones in the sector, it can charge a premium for access to it.

Here is a list of the fund's top 10 holdings (it holds 47 in total):

The largest three growers in Canada account for 44% of the fund, with 85% of the fund made up of the Top 10 holdings.

The fund's performance has been huge - up 40% this year, but up over 60% in just the last month alone!

HMMJ data by YCharts

A US-listed alternative is the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ). MJ tracks the Prime Alternative Harvest Index, designed to measure the performance of companies within the cannabis ecosystem benefiting from global medicinal and recreational cannabis legalization initiatives. The fund still invests primarily in Canadian firms at 62% of its 39 holdings. It also boasts a 0.75% expense ratio and has AUM of $619 million.

The fund holds many of the same firms as HMLSF:

This fund is different than the Horizons fund in that it also invests in tobacco firms like Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI), Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF), Scandinavian Tobacco, Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV), Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF), Altria (NYSE:MO) (previously known as Philip Morris Companies), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR). This is anticipation that federal law will change and legalize cannabis in the US - with the expectation that tobacco companies will jump into the marijuana market. However, until that happens (which it will not for years - if ever), the tobacco firms will either act as a drag on performance or as ballast keeping the large volatile swings of the grower firms in check.

YTD the fund is up over 36%, and 62% in the last month:

MJ data by YCharts

A last quick mention is the AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NASDAQ:ACT), which, as is obvious from its name, invests in the firms associated with "vices" like alcohol, tobacco, and now marijuana-related stocks. Although the firm's holdings of cannabis stocks is only around 20%, it functions much like MJ in that its performance will be more muted until (if) the law is changed and tobacco companies, with their vast infrastructure and cash, delve into the cannabis industry.

Comparing the performance of the three:

HMMJ data by YCharts

You can clearly see the way the alcohol and tobacco stocks, which account for over 80% of ACT's holdings, act as ballast for the fund's performance.

Are We Too Late to the Party?

With the size of these ETFs relative to the sector, the ETFs themselves may be able to move the market. So, are we too late? Considering on Wednesday Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), a Canadian producer, shot up about 40%, perhaps not. The company announced approval from the Drug Enforcement Administration to import marijuana to the United States for medical research. Rivals Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC) and GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) rose 5 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

The applications for cannabis are still growing, and Tilray's CEO put it this way:

"Cannabis is a substitute for prescription painkillers, prescription opioids, and so if you're an investor in a pharmaceutical company or you're a pharmaceutical company, you have to hedge the offset from cannabis substitution," the Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy executive said.

According to CNBC, Tilray's market cap, despite the company posting $9.7 million in revenue as of last quarter, is larger than more than one-quarter of the companies in the S&P 500, and the company's valuation exceeds that of Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC).

"Today's news is a positive for both Tilray and the broader cannabis stock universe, as additional medical applications and improved government support add another domino to future legalization in the U.S.," wrote Cowen analyst Vivien Azer.

That being said, with the large inflows into the funds, the attractiveness may be waning and the better bets may be the smaller producers that weren't large enough or liquid enough that didn't make the cut for holding in the ETF.

To counter this, Horizons has launched new funds focusing on the smaller growers as well, called the Horizons Junior Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HMJR.TO), but the AUMs are very small (C$12 million), so we did not consider it.

Lastly, another point is that with these types of valuations, we could be in bubble territory not seen since the dot.com era. Some of these cannabis companies are valued at over 100 times earnings, meaning speculators are driving up the prices. This is also similar to what we saw this year in the cryptocurrencies, and we all saw how that ended.

We tend to err on the side of caution and think that after such a large run-up, there is bound to be a pullback. People are buying into the euphoria and in a sense "voting with their dollars". We are not adding these investments to the peripheral for now, but it is an alternative investment that we thought we'd highlight for our members, and perhaps we will add cannabis investments in the future if market conditions are right.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.