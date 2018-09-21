CDW Corp.'s Stellar Run Is Just Getting Started

The development presents an opportunity to examine CDW’s past performance and try and predict what the future holds.

Long-serving chairman and CEO Tom Richards is set to step down on Dec. 31, 2018, with current Chief Revenue Officer Christine Leahy replacing him at the helm.

Wednesday, as I was perusing through my email, I came across a news feed from Seeking Alpha that caught my eye. Current CDW Corp. (NASDAQ:CDW) Chief Executive Officer Tom Richards will step down from his role as chairman and CEO at the end of the year with CRO Christine Leahy taking over starting Jan. 1, 2019.

The piece of news caught my attention for a couple of reasons. First, it has presented me with an opportunity to once again become acquainted with a tech company that seems to not only live in the shadows of the internet giants but also one that is woefully undercovered on Seeking Alpha.

I came to learn about CDW’s business about a decade ago while reading a Forbes magazine (the hard copy variety, no less). Later, I started following CDW on stock markets before it gradually fell off my radar after going private. I’m not sure what impressed me most about the company back then, but I think it was the rather unique business model. CDW is an integrated information technology services company that markets, sells, resells and distributes IT and technology products and services to the U.S. and Canadian governments, corporates, educational and healthcare customers.

One thing that distinguishes the company is its heavy reliance on providing high-level customer service to grow the top line and gain whatever market share it can in the cut-throat environment. CDW’s sales are driven through its army of personalized account managers. Given the constantly shrinking PC market, coupled with direct-selling initiatives by some manufacturers, means that the business doesn’t sound like a terribly exciting prospect. Yet somehow, CDW seems to be thriving - sales of $3.6B during Q2 2018, good for 10.7% Y/Y growth. Historically, CDW has relied on strong vendor relationships, speed of delivery, wide breadth of products as well as their high customizability to compete against smaller value-added resellers (VARs). This seems to be giving it the much-desired edge.

And on to my second reason - Christine Leahy is set to become one of a handful women CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, along with Ulta Beauty’s (NASDAQ: ULTA) Mary Dillon. This report suggests that women CEOs tend to outperform the market more often than not.

High ROE driving CDW stock

With a one-year change of 42.2% and an YTD return of 28.5%, CDW stock has easily outpaced the industry and most of its peers including Infosys (NYSE:INFY), DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Amadeus IT Group SA (OTCPK:AMADY).

Source: CNN Money

At first this strikes you as being odd, considering that the company’s net profit margin of 4.1% is just about average for the IT services industry and compares poorly to Infosys’ 20.4%, Amadeus’ 14.3% and DXC’s 4.9%.

But truth be told, CDW’s margins have never been its strong selling point, with 5.1% being a high watermark for the company over the past five-year period.

Source: Y-Charts

CDW’s attraction lies in the way the company’s management is able to efficiently deploy capital to boost shareholder returns. Since coming back from private equity four years ago, CDW’s ROE (Return on Equity) has been outstanding. The metric as of end of last quarter stood at an impressive 71.1% compared to the industry average of just 6.8%. Its peers trail far behind, with Infosys’ ROE clocking in at 23.2% while DXC’s and Amadeus’ readings for the same are 18.7% and 42.2%, respectively.

Readers will perhaps be quick to point out that heavy borrowing can be used to artificially boost ROE. Indeed, that appears to be the case with CDW. The company has a high debt/capital ratio of 75%, more than double the industry average of 30.6%. It is, however, equally important to compare returns to the cost of borrowing to determine the efficiency of capital. CDW’s cost of equity is a mere 10.1%, meaning the company returns enough to cover its own cost of equity with a nice buffer of 61%.

Despite the high leverage, it’s worth noting that CDW’s debt levels remain manageable. During the last quarter, total debt fell $45 million to $3,235.5 million compared to a year ago, while total net leverage ratio fell to 2.5 from 2.7. The company’s goal is to maintain net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage in the 2.5x- 3x range, so it clearly remains in the safe zone.

Source: Simply Wall Street

Further, the company’s cash conversion cycle improved to 17 days vs. 19 days during last year’s corresponding quarter.

IT spending growth

Other than efficient use of capital, there are other reasons why CDW looks like a solid long-term holding. Looking at the company’s latest filings, all key revenue segments recorded positive growth, with small businesses, government and corporate segments growing in double-digits.

Source: CDW Corp. Form 8-K Filing

Source: CDW Corp. Form 10-Q Filing

CDW’s management blamed the lame showing by the pivotal education segment on K-12 customers taking a breather, as they ponder their roadmaps and focus on extending their early Chromebooks' lives.

Though the company did not provide any guidance during its latest earnings call, there are reasons to remain optimistic about the future. CDW expanded its channel partnership with Dell back in 2016. The deal has so far been able to add $200 million (about 150 basis points) to CDW’s top line, implying that it still has ways to go before realizing the full potential of the partnership estimated at around $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, IT secular trends seem to favor CDW. The way businesses consume IT services is undergoing a major transformation due to the evolution of automation leading to rising demand for IT service solutions. Robust adoption of technologies such as workforce analytics, workstream collaboration and video message-oriented middleware (MOM) that enhance the digital workplace is driving growth. Further, increasing IT spending in sectors such as retail, healthcare and transportation among others provides significant growth opportunities for the company. According to Gartner’s latest Global IT Spending report, worldwide IT spending is projected to grow at 6.2% during the current year to hit $3.74 trillion. Notably, CDW’s forté, IT services segment, is expected to expand at a brisk 7.4% clip to reach $1 trillion.

CDW’s customer-end markets and an expanding portfolio have also been driving growth. Further, the company has benefited from the integration of U.K. based IT services provider, Kelway. Meanwhile, zero exposure to the volatile Chinese market minimizes trade war headwinds.

Cheap shares

Despite the nice run-up over the past couple of years, CDW shares still look relatively cheap. The forward P/E reading of 16.3 is considerably lower than the industry average of 20 and the S&P 500’s 17.3.

CDW also performs well on several valuation screeners including James O'Shaughnessy’s Growth/Value screener (100%), Validea Momentum Strategy (89%) and the Peter Lynch methodology (72%).

Overall, CDW Corp. looks like an attractive and somewhat defensive mid-cap play for both growth and value investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.