Short And Sharp: Trump Ups The Pressure On Global Markets

By Seema Shah, Global Investment Strategist, Principal Global Investors

Trump's latest round of tariffs, 10% on an additional $200 billion of U.S. imports from China and rising to 25% in the new year, considerably ups the ante in this trade war and pushes China against a brick wall. While market reaction has been subdued, the announcement has cast a shadow over the Chinese economy - and on emerging markets more generally.

True, China's GDP data has not broken a sweat. Under the surface, however, there are worrying signs. Investment growth in the first eight months of 2018 fell to the slowest pace since at least 1999, and infrastructure investment rose just 4.2%; the weakest expansion since the data series started in 2014. The Shanghai Composite Index has also fallen to its lowest level since 2014.

What can China do? The renminbi has already depreciated almost 10% and while further market-led currency weakness is possible, a rapid disorderly exchange rate adjustment is undesirable because it runs the risk of destabilizing the Chinese economy. The government could increase spending on infrastructure projects and the central bank may provide more monetary accommodation. The concern, however, is that the United States and China are just at the beginning stages of a long, bitter trade war and China's policy measures can only do so much to stem the bleeding.

Retaliation is an option and China has already announced countermeasures. But China is walking a tightrope here. President Trump has threatened that, if China takes retaliatory action, he will impose tariffs on a further $267 billion of imports - essentially covering all U.S. imports from China.

Couldn't China just submit to Trump's demands? Again, not so easy. If Trump is just looking to reduce the large bilateral trade deficit, this could be accommodated to some extent. However, U.S. demands seem increasingly focused on containing China's aspirations to be a global leader, therefore they're too existential for China to concede. China is in a bind.

By contrast, the United States is flying high. The economy is a clear outperformer this year and reflecting this, the S&P 500 Index is hovering around record highs. Next year will be tougher. The stronger dollar, tighter monetary policy and, now even greater trade tensions, pose downside risks to growth.

Will that be enough to change the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy path? It's almost certain to raise policy rates next week and again in December. Two further rate increases in 2019, however, will take the policy rate to 2.75% - close to its neutral level. With the U.S. economy likely softening, that may be the perfect time for the Fed to pause its hiking cycle. In that case, 10-year Treasury yields may struggle to rise much beyond 3.30%.

Once the U.S. economy starts to weaken, lofty U.S. equity valuations will be difficult to justify. However, if interest rates are unlikely to rise significantly, a sharp correction will not be in the cards - giving investors ample time to rotate away from U.S. equities. By then, the improvement in emerging market valuations should more than compensate for the deterioration in fundamentals.