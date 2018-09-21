Krystal Biotech: Buy The Dip

The Q4 readout for lead program KB103 in DEB will lead Wall Street to draw conclusions about the rest of its pipeline opportunities.

A private placement was a solid indication of institutional interest and granting of Rare Pediatric Disease Designation could lead to receipt of a valuable voucher later on.

Shares of Krystal Biotech (KRYS) have risen by 65% since I did further due diligence on this gene therapy name as a result of a reader inquiry. On the other hand, the stock price has increased by just 12% since my update piece in July.

As I continue to be interested in the gene therapy space, the stock caught my attention after the recent decline and I'm looking forward to seeing how the thesis has evolved.

Chart

Figure 1: KRYS daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: KRYS 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see the stock finally breaking out in June and peaking above $20 before the recent decline into the mid-teens. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see pronounced selling volume followed by a couple days of relative stability as the stock tries to base.

Overview

One of the first changes that sticks out to me is the company's pipeline adding a number of programs since we last revisited.



Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference presentation)

In the recent presentation, CEO Krish Krishnan even mentions a separate existing program that was yet to be added to the above slide.

When I last revisited this gene therapy pioneer's story, keys to my bullish thesis included the following:

Interest and money flow were coming back to the gene therapy sector and the company's STAR-D (Skin TARgeted Delivery platform) appeared to be a unique, attractive asset which allows for development of off-the-shelf treatments for skin diseases where there are no effective treatments currently available. The basis of this value was the belief that modified HSV-1 could penetrate a variety of skin cells with a high payload capacity and low immunogenicity allowing for repeat delivery.

Lead candidate KB103 appeared to have significant potential in treating patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a terrible rare disease which affects 1 out of every 20,000 births in the United States with no treatment or cure currently available (palliative treatment costs run in the range of $200k to $400k annually). The current standard of care is limited to providing relief of symptoms and the company's off-the-shelf option would have a leg up over high-cost autologous therapies currently in development (not to mention closing the time lag between diagnosis and initiation of treatment). I also stated at an expedited development path and accelerated approval pathway were possible (potentially in 2020) if initial data were promising.

Institutional clustering, insider ownership, and the pedigree of management were identified as significant green flags, as chairman and CEO Krish Krishnan (former COO/CFO of New River Pharmaceuticals which was sold to Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) for $2.6 billion) filed a 13G disclosing ownership of over 2 million shares and Sun Pharma owned over 900,000 shares as well.

While only a few months have passed, my goal is to revisit and see how the thesis has changed before potentially recommending readers "buy the dip."

Recent Developments

On August 9, the company announced that the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to its second drug candidate, KB105, for the treatment of patients with transglutaminase 1 (TGM-1) deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis (“ARCI”). It should be noted that preclinical data to date has been promising, there are no treatments for the condition and around 20,000 patients worldwide.

Later in the month the company announced a $10 million private placement, selling 625,000 shares to Frazier Healthcare Partners at a price point of $16 per share for gross proceeds of $10 million. Long-time readers know that I consider such financings to be a green flag, considering the interest of high-caliber institutional investors who have done their due diligence.

Also in August the company's KB105 candidate mentioned above was granted a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the FDA, as ARCI is known to be linked to neonatal morbidity (including respiratory problems, life-threatening infections and dehydration) and also affects children (associated with stunted growth, hypohidrosis, alopecia, ectropion and faltering weight). Keep in mind that if the drug candidate gets approved, the company would receive a Priority Review Voucher which could be sold to further boost its cash position and fund pipeline development. In May, Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) sold its PRV to Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) for $110 million (a sum equating to just over 60% of Krystal Biotech's current market capitalization).

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $45.5 million (doesn't include proceeds from the private placement). Net loss totaled $2.3 million, while research and development expenses came in at $1.5 million.

As for future catalysts of note, the principal one to look forward to is interim safety and efficacy data for KB103 (being evaluated in a phase 1/2 study for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa or DEB) in the fourth quarter. Also, IND filing for KB105 in treating TGM-1 deficient ARCI should occur in the same time frame following (pre-IND meeting with the FDA has already taken place). While not likely to move the share price as much, it's still very material that the company has begun construction of its own GMP facility (to control its manufacturing) and this should finish up by the end of the year.

For readers interested in the story, I suggest taking the time to listen to the company's presentation at H.C.Wainwright's Global Investment Conference. A few key takeaways for me included the following:

Management's approach of going after monogenic skin diseases first makes sense, as these should be relatively straightforward to address. From there, the platform can and will be applied to multifactorial diseases such as atopic dermatitis or psoriasis (chronic skin conditions).

A worthwhile explanation is given on the advantages of using Herpes Simplex Virus-1 for addressing skin conditions versus other approaches such as AAV, given the former's larger payload capacity and tendency to stay at the site of local administration and avoid integration into DNA.

Another factor weighing in the favor of HSV-1 is that the FDA is well aware of the approach, given that Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has utilized an HSV type virus for treating melanoma for 3 years (direct shot into the tumor) known as IMLYGIC. It's also noteworthy that Krystal's Vice President of Process Development and Manufacturing Operations prior served for 17 years at Amgen (including on IMLYGIC).

The addressable patient population for DEB shouldn't be underestimated, with around 2500 diagnosed patients in the United States and a similar number in Europe and Asia. Also, it's been stated that the undiagnosed market is a multiple of these quoted numbers and raising physician and patient awareness could lead to a portion of these being treated as well.

As KB103 is administered in a gel, convenience is a major factor weighing in its favor as it can be administered by a caregiver and perhaps one day by patients themselves.

The CEO believes that upcoming data in Q4 is a bigger catalyst than most people realize - if animal data translates into human efficacy (namely production of COL7 protein and anchoring fibrils), a pivotal study could get underway soon and would require just 10 or so patients. Positive results would also reflect on opportunities in addressing other conditions, as for each indication all that is needed is a swapping out of the necessary gene into the modified virus).

While the second condition being addressed (TGM-1 deficient ARCI) is not as debilitating as DEB, current treatment with retinoid therapy only fixes symptoms and fails to treat the disease (plus has safety issues which is why physicians don't want to administer it to young children, pregnant women, etc.).

Lastly, management has quite an ambitious goal (as noted with the CEO's comparison to such firms as Spark Therapeutics and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)). They aim to have their own manufacturing and are working with a strong team of Key Opinion Leaders to accomplish objectives expeditiously, all the while keeping headcount and expenses relatively low.

As for institutional investors of note, Knoll Capital Management, Baker Brothers and Tourbillon Capital Partners all own small stakes. I remind readers that there's a significant history of insider buying (especially by Founder/COO Suma Krishnan and Chairman/CEO Krish Krishnan).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, this intriguing gene therapy story pioneer has important catalysts coming in the near and medium term, solid leadership and a novel approach that if validated could treat a wide range of skin conditions.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest taking advantage of current weakness to initiate a pilot position or add to your stakes.

Risks include further dilution in the medium term (likely after data) and especially the prospect of disappointing data or safety signals (preclinical data has been promising, but we have no previous in-human clinical results to de-risk). Competition, clinical, and regulatory setbacks are also risk factors to consider.

Author's note: I continually scan the markets for investing/trade ideas that fit our criteria for ROTY (i.e., element of de-risking, upcoming material events, several recent green flags, asymmetric risk/reward profile, multiple ways to win, etc.). While I publish some articles publicly on Seeking Alpha in hopes that readers find them useful (and profitable), keep in mind that the situations I feel we most have an "edge" or advantage in are published solely for ROTY members.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.