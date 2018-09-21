Mersana Gets Clinical Hold Lifted, But Is Not Met With Welcomed Arms

The company has $96.5 million in cash, and it expects this to last for at least the next 12 months.

The protocol changes noted by the FDA were for XMT-1522, however, Mersana thought it would be wise to implement similar changes for its other product, XMT-1536, as well.

Recently, Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) announced that the FDA had lifted the partial clinical hold for its clinical product XMT-1522. This drug is being developed to treat patients with HER2 expressing tumors. The biotech was able to establish a common ground with the FDA so that the partial hold could be lifted. I believe that puts this program, and another one, on track. For these reasons, I believe that Mersana Therapeutics is a strong buy.

FDA Partial Hold Lifted

The FDA partial clinical hold was lifted for a phase 1 study treating patients with HER2 expressing tumors using XMT-1522. This drug is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC). To get the partial clinical hold lifted, there were protocol changes that the FDA wanted. First, the FDA wanted to see an increased monitoring pattern for patients. This means that patients would have to be monitored more often than usual to ensure that they don't develop any major issues. The second protocol change was also not a major change. It was noted that patients with advanced hepatic impairment could not be recruited into the study. This is good news, because Mersana didn't have to take extreme measures to get the hold lifted. Just a few protocol changes were done, and now it can continue with its phase 1 study using XMT-1522.

A side note is that another study using XMT-1536, treating patients with NaPi2b expressing tumors, was not the subject of a clinical hold. That didn't matter to Mersana Therapeutics, because the company chose to play it safe by establishing similar protocol changes to that phase 1 study as well.

What baffled me was that the stock still closed down by 25% the day this news was announced. In my opinion, the ability to get the partial clinical hold lifted minus a few protocol changes is a positive development. That's why I feel that the stock trading lower by as much as it did was not justified.

Huge Promise

Mersana may have suffered a slight setback with its partial clinical hold, however, I believe it has a good technology in place. Its platform is considered to be a next-generation version of ADCs. The biotech drug candidate uses a Fleximer Polymer, which is the backbone of a therapeutic payload. That's just one portion of the drug, because the other side involves the ability to create custom-designed linkers. This technology is built on the premise that the linker chemistries produced by the company allow for a host of anti-cancer agents to be placed in the drug conjugate. In addition, the ADCs can be loaded with a combination of payloads. In my opinion, this is what makes this biotech so unique and diverse compared to other ADC biotechs.

Having said that, Mersana is already partnered with two big pharmaceutical companies, Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPYY) and EMD Serono (OTCPK:MKKGY). Obtaining a partnership for a phase 1 or phase 2 study is tough enough as it is. However, Mersana was able to establish partnerships with these pharmaceutical companies with only preclinical candidates. In my opinion, that's testament to the scope and variability of this more advanced type of ADC technology.

Financials

According to its 10-Q SEC filing, Mersana Therapeutics has cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $96.5 million as of June 30, 2018. The company believes that this cash is sufficient enough to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. Most biotechs don't wait until the end to raise cash, therefore I anticipate that it will do so possibly by Q1 2019. It does have partnerships with big pharmaceutical companies, but thus, far the revenue generated from those milestone payments was minor. For instance, collaboration revenue in total for the second quarter of 2018 came in at $4.2 million.

Conclusion

The lift of the partial clinical hold should have been a positive for the stock and not caused it to fall. Mersana did have to change a few protocols for these studies, but nothing that was major. The risk is that the studies using XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 must still prove to work for their intended target indications. Another issue is that they are both still in phase 1 studies, which means it will be a while before these candidates hit a mid-stage study.

I think that this biotech is in good shape, though, because of the two established partnerships with big pharmaceutical companies. On top of that, it has an advantage in that it has been able to modify ADCs in a way that is unique to that space. I believe that things can only get better for this biotech, and that's why I believe that Mersana Therapeutics is a Strong Buy.

