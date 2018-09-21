Geron: The Last Chapter

A continuation decision and then later a buyout are the endgame for optimistic Geron investors.

The company has ~1 week to go before it will know whether or not it is flying solo.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) has one therapy, imetelstat, currently in clinical trials for treatment of two serious hematological cancers. The first trial is IMbark for Myelofibrosis (MF), the second is IMerge for Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). There are indications that a third trial for AML is the likely next candidate.

In fact, imetelstat has been in a variety of clinical trials over the past decade and more. Geron bulls argue that as researchers achieve a better understanding of the workings of imetelstat, an entire imetelstat ecosystem may sprout.

I have established Geron as the top holding in my speculative biotech portfolio. I have been watching its movements carefully expecting an imminent visit to $10 by 10/10. Where it goes from there will be heavily data-dependent, as I will discuss.

Geron has waited 975 market days for its Johnson & Johnson imetelstat answer.

Geron and a Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) subsidiary, Janssen, signed a collaboration agreement (CA) focused on Geron's telomerase inhibitor imetelstat on November 13, 2014 (975 market days ago). The agreement called for an initial token cash payment of $35 million by Janssen.

The parties planned to undertake clinical trials to evaluate imetelstat in several serious hematological cancers. Pursuant to the plan, on 6/2/15, Johnson & Johnson started a clinical trial with the following title: A Randomized, Single-Blind, Multicenter Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Activity of 2 Dose Levels of Imetelstat in Subjects With Intermediate-2 or High-Risk Myelofibrosis (MF) Relapsed/Refractory to Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor

This trial is known as IMbark. It provided the primary initial focus of the CA. In a short time, on 11/24/15, Janssen started a second study known as IMerge with the following title: Study to Evaluate Imetelstat (JNJ-63935937) in Subjects With International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS) Low or Intermediate-1 Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)

In the intervening time, we have gotten limited data on the status of these two trials. First, in the form of Geron's initial data review on 9/12/16, and then, a second internal data review on 4/10/17. Other bits of information have developed in the guise of periodic shareholder earnings reports and conferences, many of which are available at Seeking Alpha's Geron "Transcripts and Slides" tab.

Geron stock price response to these internal data reviews presaged reactions that have become all too familiar. The stock dropped 27% in response to the first; it rebounded 16% in response to the second.

As shown in the five-year stock price chart below, little overall progress has netted out of its journey. The stock's near-term trajectory could develop nicely.

GERN data by YCharts

or if the past is prologue, it may fall back heavily. There has been a lot of talk about a "buy the rumor, sell the news" dynamic at work here. I demur. In my view Geron lacks any existing positive momentum envisioned by such a phenomenon as I discuss in the conclusion to this posting.

The company has ~1 week to go before it will know whether or not it is flying solo.

Geron has ~1 week to go by which it will know whether it is on its own, albeit temporarily, or whether it remains tethered to and buoyed by Johnson & Johnson's ongoing CA. Initially, the CA allowed Janssen to thoroughly study the results from these two trials before any further payments to Geron became due.

Now, both Geron (pp 15-16) and Janssen (Mammen's response to Brayer) have pegged Q3 2018 as the reveal date by which Janssen will give its continuation decision to Geron. As I write on September 19, 2018, this leaves 7 market days for a decision.

This CD is important. It will not change Janssen's retained right to terminate the CA at any time for any reason. However, the CD triggers significant financial and ancillary benefits for Geron, and likely its shareholders.

We do not know the extent to which the company itself has been starved for hard information on imetelstat's progress over recent years. Under the CA, Geron certainly appears to have ample rights to stay informed through the various committees (CA section 5.4).

We do know that shareholders have been forced into the frustrating and undignified role of reading tea leaves and making guesses from secondary information. In Article XI, the CA sets out a daunting confidentiality and prior review and approval regime which promises to frustrate many Geron investors for years to come.

Under section 2.1.8 of the CA, Janssen's licenses under the CA are contingent upon the CD. Once the agreement terminates, Geron will regain its imetelstat ownership unburdened by licenses to Janssen.

Those interested in a hot trade should pay attention.

One way or another, the CD decision looms large in Geron's future. On several occasions, the stock has lurched forward on high volume. It did so towards the end of March 2018, as illustrated in the chart below:

GERN data by YCharts

More recently, it took another strong upward trek as shown below, apparently in response to a Johnson & Johnson job ad.

GERN data by YCharts

Geron is poised for takeoff. What the company needs is favorable news to light the fuse. 60-odd million shares sold short should provide upward thrust and acceleration.

A continuation decision (CD) and then later a buyout (BO ) are the endgame for optimistic Geron investors.

There are at least three schools of thought for Geron's near term. Two take a sanguine view that a CD or, possibly, a buyout are in the works. The pessimists fret that Geron's trial data has been unremarkable and that Janssen is planning to throw in the towel.

My own view is that a CD is imminent; I have always thought that it would come close to the end of the deadline. I have no expectation either way on a buyout; I do agree with those who consider that Geron's existing market cap is a shaky platform from which to launch buyout negotiations.

I am playing Geron for its near-term CD catalyst. I also have a core position that I plan to hold, most likely in my thinking, until a Janssen buyout. It is impossible to actually know whether or not such a buyout will occur.

I plan on maintaining this core position in anticipation of a big payday if imetelstat ever lives up to the bullish prognosis that it shown Janssen decision makers:

Clear potential as a revenue generating machine in MF, MDS and/or AML, or Potential as a platform cancer therapy valuable as an adjunct to a variety of established cancer therapies

In any such development, I would expect that Janssen would want direct control over imetelstat, which it could ensure by buying Geron.

Conclusion

My script for the near term is for the following two events to occur in rapid succession: (i) a positive CD followed by (ii) a Geron opt-in (discussed in the optionality section). Keep in mind, I am a Geron shareholder, and as such, my opinion coincides with my financial interest.

The last chapter to Geron's long Janssen internship is cruising to a close. It has been a highly frustrating period of gestation. What sequels we can expect are as yet unwritten. We have hints; we should expect some clarification, however shareholders' rights to information are tenuous at best.

Shareholders are like passengers of the companies in which they hold shares. As is the case for passengers, they know only as much about the state of their voyage as the captain - the CEO in the case of shareholders - chooses to tell them.

I have expected, and continue to expect, Geron to make a serious near-term rally on $10 by 10/10, propelled in part by a positive CD. One counter to this position holds the CD will just be another famous Geron disappointment, a classic damp squib.

If Geron were sitting at a market cap of several billion, I could see it. As I write on close of business on 9/19/18, the company's market cap is a paltry $1 billion. Such a valuation seems unreasonably low in the face of Geron's substantial cash and marketable securities (balance sheet p. 1) plus its potential milestone revenues if one assumes a positive CD, which I do.

Exactly where this will take the stock price in the near term is unknowable. My $10 by 10/10 concept visualizes Geron hitting a market cap of ~$2 billion before selling pressure wells up as investors seek to take profits.

I find this story to be absolutely fascinating. We are about to close its last chapter. I look forward to the sequel and to booking some healthy Geron gains over the near and intermediate term.

I would like to reiterate my oft-repeated caution that Geron is a highly speculative stock. There is risk that investors lose all or substantially all their investment. While imetelstat has been derisked, it is a long way from being free of risk. It has not successfully completed a phase 3 in any indication.

Good luck to all, and particularly, good luck to patients and their caregivers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GERN, JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in GERN and JNJ over the next 72 hours.