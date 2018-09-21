Square: Continued Swipe Fee Litigations Increase Business Model Risk

Whether or not its growth drivers make up for this industry and valuation weakness isn't clear yet.

As this article will focus on negative factors affecting Square (SQ), I first feel it necessary to disclose my holding. Square was one of the first individual stocks I ever bought, and its gains have made it by far my largest holding. With that said, there are a few reasons why Square’s shares do not look attractive at these prices, and in these market conditions. Although I do not plan on selling any time soon, it would be hard to recommend new investors to begin a position now.

Below, I will outline the main industry fear that doesn’t appear to be priced in at all, then I will go over the bear case regarding its valuation. After this, I will end this analysis on a high note by going over a few of its growth drivers.

Swipe Fee Litigation

The biggest concern for Square is the ongoing transaction fee disputes that are plaguing Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA). Despite the recent $6.2-billion settlement with merchants, anti-trust and fee issues are far from over. After the settlement, the National Retail Federation stated,

The monetary settlement doesn’t solve the problem. Swipe fees cost retailers and their customers tens of billions of dollars a year and have been skyrocketing for nearly two decades,” NRF Senior Vice President and General Counsel Stephanie Martz said. “Ending the practices that lead to these anti-competitive fees is the only way to give merchants and consumers full relief once and for all.”

There is still pending litigation revolving business practices, as retailers will plan to fight against the rising swipe fees by arguing the practice falls under anti-trust behavior.

The rules relief class negotiations remain outstanding,” Chris Donat, an analyst at Sandler O’Neill & Partners, said in a note to clients. “These changes could include reductions in interchange fees. We believe that this ongoing litigation has the greatest potential risk to future earnings for the U.S. businesses of Visa and Mastercard.”

Also, Trump and the FTC have increasingly raised anti-trust concerns regarding Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). If this administration takes a trust-busting turn, then Mastercard and Visa may become easier targets than the tech giants.

This isn’t the first time that these issuers have gone to court, but there still remains the risk of regulation disruption. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the summer, although it isn’t likely that its ruling should be seen as an indicator for the current dispute. Kroger (KR) has planned to stop accepting Visa in some California stores, although this will likely backfire and not spread. However, merchants have been attacking these issuers in courts for years, and the risk of them succeeding and lowering swipe fees remains a possibility.

Why This Matters to Square

Square makes most of its revenue through transaction fees. In the last quarter, transaction revenue reached $625 million, which represented over 75% of its revenue. As a convenience, Square charges a flat fee for all transactions, which allows it to make higher profits on debit cards (low swipe fees) versus credit cards. However, with the trend from debit to credit occurring in America, Square is likely seeing larger amounts of credit cards. Credit card transactions can range anywhere between 1.5% and 2.2% for Mastercard, and even higher for American Express. This leads to somewhere around a 2.93% revenue versus a 2.0% swipe fee for credit cards.

Source: Square IR

In exchange for higher fees with Square versus its upstart competitors, customers gain access to all of Square’s ecosystem. This allows Square to see success with its 2.93% transaction-based revenue.

If the litigation passes, this 2.93% will be under attack right away. Competitors will lower their prices to account for lower swipe fees, causing a large decrease in revenue in exchange for lower costs. If swipe fees are lowered by 0.25% all around, lower-priced competition will react by changing its fee structure. Square will be forced to lower its fees as well to avoid market share loss. A 0.25% decrease in its fees, resulting in a 2.68% transaction fee, would cause revenue to decrease by over 8%, and likely affect margins. For a company valued based on revenue growth, this could lead to significant pressure on the stock.

Of course, the 0.25% reduction in swipe fees is made up. If the litigation is successful, it will be hard to determine what will change in business practices, or how low swipe fees will go. Regardless, it will likely be negative for Square, and allow these lower cost options an opportunity to gain market share.

Litigation could be several years, or several months away from being resolved. Even then, merchants will likely sue again if they lose. Trump's mentions of anti-trust concerns may spread to the credit card industry as well. It’s hard to price in this risk, but with negotiations still in progress, it may be wise to wait and see, as Square has little upside to gain based on this.

Valuation Concerns

I believe I can sum up most of the bearish valuation concerns by stating that they believe that Square is seeing valuations similar to the (likely) overvalued enterprise software sector, and that this is uncalled for. And it is probably right.

Whether Square or its peers are profitable doesn’t seem to matter anymore, and Square has been getting closer to a positive EPS each quarter. However, its P/S ratio is in line with other high growth SaaS vendors, despite the margin differences. Below, I’ll compare other SaaS growth companies with high P/S ratios and high revenue growth, which will include SailPoint (SAIL), ServiceNow (NOW), and Splunk (SPLK).

Company P/S Revenue Growth Gross Margin Square 12.85 41.01% 38.00% ServiceNow 15.95 38.79% 75.35% Splunk 12.69 34.90% 79.28% SailPoint 12.72 43.50% 74.81%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Square has been consistently valued similar to other negative-earnings, high-growth software companies. Square has been expanding in the SaaS space, as its services segment makes up around 16% of its revenue. The quick takeaway would be to claim overvaluation. However, its services segment grew at a 127% rate last year, thanks to acquisitions and new services, which could lead to higher gross margins and diversification away from transaction fees. However, its gross margins won’t reach anywhere near its software counterparts, leading to less certainty in its path to profitability. Discussion on other valuation metrics isn’t necessarily relevant as long as Square remains valued similar to SaaS stocks, as this sector is valued based on revenue growth. A sector-wise correction remains a possibility, as well as a correction in Square to account for its gross margin differences.

Again, Square isn’t an enterprise software stock, it just has software offerings. However, I use software stocks in my valuation analysis because I believe this is how the market has been justifying Square’s valuation.

Source: Square

Growth Drivers

As mentioned before, Square is my largest holding. This means that despite the concerns mentioned above, I believe its growth drivers create a net positive future.

Growth drivers include:

High revenue growth rates across the company lead to a more diversified future (hardware, transactions, software)

Square Cash expansion and monetization

Caviar (100% YoY growth)

An expansion to investment and financial services

Unlike software vendors, Square is becoming more diversified, which leads to higher reliability and a lower floor for revenue growth. Revenue and business diversification might make up for its gross margin weakness in its valuations.

The fintech landscape is also booming, as several specialized start-ups are continuing to find success in their niches. Based on Square’s recent comments regarding Square Capital, I believe Square may be eyeing a few acquisitions. The first companies that come to mind are millennials-focused investment platforms such as Robinhood, or a smaller one. Square's cash flow makes large investments unlikely, so Robinhood is likely too large.

On the lending side, I believe Kabbage is an excellent acquisition target for Square. Kabbage handles small business instant loans and funding, using non-traditional methods for underwriting, such as linking its platform to its customers’ data. Whether or not an acquisition happens, I believe Square Capital will follow a very similar business model as Kabbage, in terms of lending.

Source: Kabbage (link here)

Square Cash and Caviar are other large growth drivers for Square. Caviar targets the restaurant and bar industry, and its growth rate (100% YoY) suggests it is acting as a disruptor in the industry, and can likely expand its offerings, similar to enterprise software add-ons, in the future. Caviar's and Square’s ecosystems take advantage of vendor lock-in advantages and software add-ons, while lending and financial capability growth will only improve their recurring revenue and vendor lock-in advantages.

Square Cash has also expanded to grow beyond Venmo (PYPL), largely due to its bitcoin offerings. If bitcoin comes back, Square Cash revenue could grow substantially. However, its non-bitcoin features represent a high floor in the case of another bitcoin crash.

Investor Takeaway

I believe that valuation and industry condition concerns represent a cloudy short-term picture for Square. Current investors won’t see a reason to sell thanks to its growth drivers, while new investors will likely want to wait to see how the swipe fee litigation plays out, and if Trump expands his anti-trust comments to include Visa and Mastercard.

Bears will point out its valuation issues, and that it shouldn’t be valued similar to SaaS vendors. Whether or not its revenue diversification, vendor lock-in and add-on capabilities make up for its lack of gross margin is hard to say.

A no-news Square sell-off would likely correspond to a sector sell-off in enterprise software, which has grown substantially in the last month and is currently valued on revenue, not profits. Otherwise, a reversion to the mean for Square is unlikely in my opinion, unless it corresponds with a sector-wide sell-off, which is the greater risk. Overall, I believe Square is a Hold and should remain a Hold throughout the quarter, unless clarity in the swipe fee litigation occurs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ, PYPL, NOW, MA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.