Dividend Champion Spotlight: Meredith Corporation

The merger has left Meredith heavily debt laden, but that should ease up over the next year or two as management divests non-core assets.

The company just completed its large acquisition of Time Inc., as the magazine advertising industry continues to consolidate to survive the digital revolution.

As years go by and technology advances, there is always potential for disruption of a given industry. Media advertising is a great example. Once relying on printed content, technology has taken the industry digital, and caused a lot of adjustments by companies in the process. The media industry has seen a lot of consolidation, as companies have begun to merge to better their abilities to compete and survive. Today's dividend champion spotlight focuses on Meredith Corporation (MDP), whose recent acquisition of Time Inc. gives the company a massive portfolio of household brands. We explore Meredith Corporation to determine if the new-look business is built to thrive in the digital media environment.

Meredith Corporation is a media conglomerate that engages in advertising through a collection of national brands (both print and digital) and local broadcasting. The company is headquartered in Des Moines, IA. The company's assets reach more than 175 million Americans. It is the second largest brand licensing company in the world. The company is split into two segments. The first being its national media division, which holds a handful of popular print and digital media brands.

Source: Meredith Corporation

The second part of Meredith's business is its local media portfolio. This is made up of local broadcasting networks across the country.

Source: Meredith Corporation

The acquisition of Time Inc. closed in January of 2018, so the business has a new "look" to it. It will be important to keep this in mind when reviewing the financials. Time Inc. itself had been struggling, missing analyst revenue expectations for six consecutive quarters at the time of the acquisition announcement. There is execution risk involved for MDP, which must raise the performance level of Time Inc.'s assets in order to prevent the overall performance of Meredith from suffering. Acquisitions don't always add value to businesses.

Financial Performance

Source: YCharts

As we can see, the closing of the Time acquisition gave a large bump to revenues. Meredith's 10-year growth through 2017 (the year before the deal closed) reveals that action was needed. Revenues had only grown at a CAGR of 0.59% over that time, while earnings per share grew only at a 2.31% CAGR.

Diving into the financials of Meredith Corporation, the first place I check is the profitability and cash flow generation metrics. I want to see stable or expanding operating margins and an ability for Meredith to convert a healthy percentage of its revenue into free cash flow. When companies are able to do this, they have more financial flexibility to weather downturns, raise the dividend, and stockpile cash for acquisitions, etc.

Source: YCharts

We see that up until what looks like the Time Inc. acquisition, the metrics were solid. Operating margin had expanded from around 12% to more than 16% throughout the decade. Meanwhile, the business was able to turn 10-12% of its revenues into free cash flow at a pretty consistent rate. Both metrics plummeted due to the acquisition. The acquisition was a huge shift of capital, so it will take some time for this to recalibrate. Not only is the operational structure of Meredith now different, but also the company will be realizing synergies and divesting some non-core assets over the next year and half. It is difficult to project the next 5-10 years based on the data we have today.

A similar theme presents itself when we look at Meredith's cash rate of return on invested capital. This is a great metric because it uncovers a few key data points. First it measures how effective management is at generating cash flow with the resources the company deploys. Secondly, it is a generalization of a company's "moat". A company with a high CROCI is typically profitable and non-capital-intensive.

Source: YCharts

When looking at the CROCI for a potential investment, I generally want to see it come in at the low teens, or higher. In Meredith's case, we see that it starts out there at the beginning of the decade, but steadily declines through 2016 when it spikes, then plummets. Again, I don't want to rush to judgment because Meredith is a completely new company post acquisition that needs to establish new baseline data.

The multi-year downward trend makes sense though. Over the past decade, the rise of social media and shift from printing to digital advertisements have caused turbulence in the advertising industry. Companies such as Meredith have no doubt seen these changes present moat-challenging obstacles that have had to be adjusted to.

Source: YCharts

The last place we check in the financials is the balance sheet. Meredith has taken on a large pile of debt from funding the Time acquisition. The total long-term debt load now sits at $3.13 billion. This puts leverage at 3.9X EBITDA, which is very high. I consider 2.5X a general "warning sign" indicator that a company is becoming over-leveraged. The leverage resulted in Moody's putting a "junk bond" B1 label on Meredith Corporation.

Fortunately, management doesn't expect to be in this large a hole for very long. The company has approximately $437 million in cash and equivalents. Between that and the proceeds to be raised from divesting non-core assets, management is targeting to pay down the debt by approximately $1 billion in FY2019. Once this is done, it should bring the company back out of the deep end.

Dividend Outlook

As we mentioned in the opening, Meredith's 25 consecutive dividend increases make it a brand new dividend champion. The dividend is paid quarterly and totals an annual payout of $2.18 per share. The dividend yields 4.16% on the current stock price. The yield exceeds what investors can get from US 10 year Treasuries (3%), making shares of Meredith an intriguing option for investors prioritizing income.

Source: YCharts

In addition to offering a strong yield, the dividend has grown at rates surpassing historical inflation. Over the past 10 years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 10.9%. Investors should consider however that the dividend growth has decelerated over that time period. The five-year CAGR is 6.3%, and the company's most recent increase was a lesser 4.8% bump.

Despite this trend, I don't see the dividend being in any trouble. Prior to the acquisition, the dividend cash payout ratio hovered between 40% and 60%. The company is larger post acquisition, and should generate more cash flow. I expect long-term dividend raises to come in at around the 6% range, once the company hits its deleveraging targets.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

With technology massively disrupting the traditional magazine advertising business, we have to start there when evaluating Meredith Corporation's growth prospects and risks.

Source: Meredith Corporation

We can see that the industry has created severe headwinds just in the past five years. Print-based advertising revenues have steeply dropped, making up 90% of total advertising revenues in 2012, to just 69% in 2017. This trend will continue as the industry continues to turn digital.

Meredith has seen some success in capturing digital revenue - digital revenues have grown at a 27% CAGR over the past five years. However, this growth has been barely enough to keep total advertising revenue growth in the positive. After five years, the company has seen net advertising revenue growth of only $28 million.

This upstream battle is precisely why the industry is consolidating as a whole and why Meredith Corporation acquired Time Inc. The acquisition results in a more wide reaching brand portfolio that management expects/hopes will lead to better price leverage and higher margins. Investors will need to wait on management to execute with a lot to happen in the next year or two (synergies, divesting assets, etc.).

The company also has the opportunity to acquire/divest assets strategically in an industry that sees a ton of M&A activity. We are already waiting on the results of what will be the sale of assets including Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, and Money magazines. The company will use the proceeds to deleverage (as stated earlier). However, the company expects to bring leverage under 2X EBITDA by FY2020. After which, the company could get back in the buyer's market.

Valuation

The stock has seen lukewarm reception from the market, as it trades well off of its 52-week high and near $54 per share. Management's midpoint of FY2019 earnings is $3.40, which places the stock at an earnings multiple of 15.88X full fiscal year earnings. This is a steep discount to the overall market (justified given industry headwinds and lack of growth), yet a premium to the company's 10-year median earnings multiple of 14.78X.

Next, we look at the free cash flow yield to get a more complete picture on Meredith Corporation's valuation. While earnings can be impacted by various factors, free cash flow is an organic commodity in a company. Maximizing free cash flow per dollar invested will set investors up for strong gains.

Source: YCharts

When looking at the free cash flow yield, I look for a high-single-digit yield as an indicator that a stock is undervalued. We see that in this case, the yield is actually near decade lows at 4.05%.

This indicates that the stock is offering a poor value based on its free cash flow generation. With an earnings multiple that is above its 10-year median (even though the face value can be deceptive because not many dividend champions are trading under 16X earnings), and a poor yield on free cash flow, the stock is unattractive at these pricing levels.

Wrapping Up

So to close, is there a realistic share price that warrants my investing interest? Right now, my personal answer to that is no (you can feel free to disagree with me). Meredith Corporation needs to rebuild a new performance track record with Time integrated in. Right now, there are simply a lot of moving parts in a company that operates in a rapidly changing industry. We just don't know how strong the new Meredith Corporation is yet, and how well it can weather the shift to digital.

There are some things to like, such as the juicy dividend. However, to invest solely based on that is called "yield chasing". You can easily find yield in more stable companies such as telecoms. The brand portfolio is also expansive, which helps increase Meredith's leverage with advertising margins. However, the uncertainty in both execution within the company and the industry as a whole makes me nervous.

