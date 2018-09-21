Estimating The Profitability Of EOG Resources

In a previous article (link here), I showcased my pro-forma Q3 2018 income statement for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Interested readers can check out that piece to see my justifications for the various assumptions I used to create the models I will go over in this article. The goal of these models is to showcase how much net income EOG Resources might generate during the fourth quarter of 2018 at various price decks and operating cost assumptions. Let's dig in.

Current base case

For starters, here is my base-case scenario. This should be viewed as an extension of the current paradigm running through the rest of Q4 2018. By that I mean I assume EOG Resources realizes an average price of $70 per barrel of oil and condensate sold, $28 per barrel of natural gas liquid sold, and $2.60 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas sold (marginally above my Q3 2018 estimations). Keep in mind EOG Resources' ability to fetch premium pricing for some of its oil production (realizing Gulf Coast/LLS prices, which trade at a premium to WTI) offsets weakness elsewhere (such as the Rockies and Permian differentials, and unfavorable oil swaps).

On the operating cost front (on a per unit basis), I assume lease operating expenses keep creeping higher while EOG's transportation, G&A, and DD&A expenses move a tad lower. Readers should note that pricing pressures will really take hold come 2019, but specifically for Q4 2018, EOG should be able to realize marginal to modest improvements to its cost structure on a net basis relative to Q3 2018E.

Below is a look at the changes in operating cost assumptions my model uses for Q3 2018E and Q4 2018E. Keep in mind my Q3 2018E estimates are largely based on midpoint guidance provided by management, with the Q4 2018E figures being largely based on my own assessment of EOG Resources.

Key Operating Costs Q3 Estimates Q4 Estimates LOE Per BOE $4.70 $4.80 Transportation Per BOE $2.80 $2.75 DD&A Per BOE $13.10 $13.00 G&A per BOE $0.55 $0.54

Source: Author's calculations

When it comes to production, I assume EOG posts 3% sequential growth across the board (meaning oil, NGLs, and natural gas volumes each grow by 3% versus the midpoint of Q3 2018 guidance given by management). However, I subtracted 5,000 bpd from its oil production to recognize the probability that the sale of its U.K. properties (reported in late-Q3), in particular the Conwy prospect that produces 10,000 bpd of crude oil (EOG owned all of this asset at the end of Q2), closes sometime in Q4. I assume the sale of its U.K. assets creates a loss on divestment of $10 million.

Below is a look at my pro forma income statement for EOG Resources' estimated Q3 and Q4 performance.

EOG Resources Income Statement (In Thousands) Revenue Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018E Q4 2018E Oil Sales $2,101,308 $2,377,528 $2,534,301 $2,622,961 NGLs Sales $221,415 $286,354 $285,660 $298,494 Natural Gas Sales $299,766 $300,845 $298,350 $307,301 Gains (Losses) On Derivatives Mark-To-Market -$59,771 -$185,883 -$100,000 $0 Gathering, Processing, And Marketing Sales $1,101,822 $1,436,436 $1,450,000 $1,464,400 Gains (Losses) On Divestments -$14,969 -$6,317 $0 -$10,000 Other, Net $31,591 $29,114 $30,000 $30,000 Total Sales $3,681,162 $4,238,077 $4,498,311 $4,713,155 Operating Expenses Lease Operating Expenses $300,064 $314,604 $311,138 $325,585 Transportation Costs $176,957 $177,797 $185,359 $186,533 Gathering And Processing Costs $101,345 $109,169 $110,000 $113,300 Exploration Costs $34,836 $47,478 $50,000 $50,000 Dry Hole Costs $0 $4,902 $0 $0 Impairments $64,609 $51,708 $55,000 $50,000 Marketing Costs $1,106,390 $1,420,463 $1,440,000 $1,454,400 Depreciation, Depletion, And Amortization Costs $748,591 $848,674 $867,213 $881,792 General And Administrative Costs $94,698 $104,083 $120,000 $126,000 Taxes Other Than Income $179,084 $194,268 $205,809 $213,098 Total Operating Expenses $2,806,574 $3,273,146 $3,344,518 $3,400,707 Operating Income $874,588 $964,931 $1,153,793 $1,312,449 Other Income (Expense), Net $727 -$8,551 $0 $0 Income Before Interest And Income Taxes $875,315 $956,380 $1,153,793 $1,312,449 Net Interest Expense $61,956 $63,444 $63,000 $63,000 Income Before Taxes $813,359 $892,936 $1,090,793 $1,249,449 Income Tax $174,770 $196,205 $239,974 $274,879 Net Income $638,589 $696,731 $850,818 $974,570

Source: Author's calculations

As you can see, under these assumptions, EOG Resources would be expected to grow its net income from $850.8 million in Q3 (an estimate) to $974.6 million in Q4. Good for a 14.6% sequential growth in its bottom line, which, keep in mind, includes the reduced volumes from a pending asset sale.

Unlike in previous quarters, I assume EOG Resources' derivatives position is a wash on a mark-to-market basis as the worst part of its hedging program (namely the 134,000 bpd of oil swaps at ~$60/barrel ending by the end of this year) expires. While it might post a small mark-to-market loss on its minor amount of 2019 LLS basis swaps, it will most likely report a sizable gain on its 2019 Midland Basin basis swaps. That indicates that there is a very good chance EOG Resources posts a nice gain on its mark-to-market hedging program in Q4 2018. However, I decided that it was better to assume that won't be the case to err on the side of caution.

Bear-case scenario

This upcoming scenario doesn't assume the worst, but it does assume that EOG's oil, NGLs, and natural gas realizations move lower while operating expenses move higher. I continue to assume EOG Resources' production base climbs higher by 3% quarter over quarter. My realization figures assume EOG realizes 10% less per unit (barrel or thousand cubic feet) sold versus Q3 expectations, and that its DD&A, transportation, and LOE expenses per unit climb by 3% sequentially. Here are the results:

EOG Resources Income Statement (In Thousands) Revenue Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018E Q4 2018E Oil Sales $2,101,308 $2,377,528 $2,534,301 $2,326,941 NGLs Sales $221,415 $286,354 $285,660 $264,807 Natural Gas Sales $299,766 $300,845 $298,350 $276,570 Gains (Losses) On Derivatives Mark-To-Market -$59,771 -$185,883 -$100,000 $0 Gathering, Processing, And Marketing Sales $1,101,822 $1,436,436 $1,450,000 $1,464,400 Gains (Losses) On Divestments -$14,969 -$6,317 $0 -$10,000 Other, Net $31,591 $29,114 $30,000 $30,000 Total Sales $3,681,162 $4,238,077 $4,498,311 $4,352,718 Operating Expenses Lease Operating Expenses $300,064 $314,604 $311,138 $328,366 Transportation Costs $176,957 $177,797 $185,359 $195,622 Gathering And Processing Costs $101,345 $109,169 $110,000 $113,300 Exploration Costs $34,836 $47,478 $50,000 $50,000 Dry Hole Costs $0 $4,902 $0 $0 Impairments $64,609 $51,708 $55,000 $50,000 Marketing Costs $1,106,390 $1,420,463 $1,440,000 $1,454,400 Depreciation, Depletion, And Amortization Costs $748,591 $848,674 $867,213 $915,232 General And Administrative Costs $94,698 $104,083 $120,000 $126,000 Taxes Other Than Income $179,084 $194,268 $205,809 $189,309 Total Operating Expenses $2,806,574 $3,273,146 $3,344,518 $3,422,228 Operating Income $874,588 $964,931 $1,153,793 $930,490 Other Income (Expense), Net $727 -$8,551 $0 $0 Income Before Interest And Income Taxes $875,315 $956,380 $1,153,793 $930,490 Net Interest Expense $61,956 $63,444 $63,000 $63,000 Income Before Taxes $813,359 $892,936 $1,090,793 $867,490 Income Tax $174,770 $196,205 $239,974 $190,848 Net Income $638,589 $696,731 $850,818 $676,642

Source: Author's calculations

In this scenario, higher upstream sales volumes aren't enough to offset the negative impacts of higher operating costs and lower per unit sales prices. I want to stress that I don't think this is the most likely outcome in Q4 2018, but to showcase that even if things take a turn for the worse, EOG is prepared to ride out the storm while still posting strong net income generation.

Bull-case scenario

My third scenario is supposed to resemble a realistic bull case paradigm (over the bull case presented in the base case, as I see the base case as bullish). I assume EOG's DD&A and transportation costs per BOE move lower by 5% sequentially, but I leave lease operating expenses per BOE flat to recognize that it is unlikely those expenditures will move lower due to various inflationary pressures. While operating costs move lower on a per unit basis, EOG is expected to realize 5% more for its hydrocarbon sales per unit under this scenario versus Q3 2018E. Production growth is kept the same at 3% versus Q3 2018E levels, as has been the case in all three scenarios.

EOG Resources Income Statement (In Thousands) Revenue Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018E Q4 2018E Oil Sales $2,101,308 $2,377,528 $2,534,301 $2,714,765 NGLs Sales $221,415 $286,354 $285,660 $308,941 Natural Gas Sales $299,766 $300,845 $298,350 $322,666 Gains (Losses) On Derivatives Mark-To-Market -$59,771 -$185,883 -$100,000 $0 Gathering, Processing, And Marketing Sales $1,101,822 $1,436,436 $1,450,000 $1,464,400 Gains (Losses) On Divestments -$14,969 -$6,317 $0 -$10,000 Other, Net $31,591 $29,114 $30,000 $30,000 Total Sales $3,681,162 $4,238,077 $4,498,311 $4,830,771 Operating Expenses Lease Operating Expenses $300,064 $314,604 $311,138 $318,802 Transportation Costs $176,957 $177,797 $185,359 $180,428 Gathering And Processing Costs $101,345 $109,169 $110,000 $113,300 Exploration Costs $34,836 $47,478 $50,000 $50,000 Dry Hole Costs $0 $4,902 $0 $0 Impairments $64,609 $51,708 $55,000 $50,000 Marketing Costs $1,106,390 $1,420,463 $1,440,000 $1,454,400 Depreciation, Depletion, And Amortization Costs $748,591 $848,674 $867,213 $844,146 General And Administrative Costs $94,698 $104,083 $120,000 $126,000 Taxes Other Than Income $179,084 $194,268 $205,809 $220,861 Total Operating Expenses $2,806,574 $3,273,146 $3,344,518 $3,357,936 Operating Income $874,588 $964,931 $1,153,793 $1,472,835 Other Income (Expense), Net $727 -$8,551 $0 $0 Income Before Interest And Income Taxes $875,315 $956,380 $1,153,793 $1,472,835 Net Interest Expense $61,956 $63,444 $63,000 $63,000 Income Before Taxes $813,359 $892,936 $1,090,793 $1,409,835 Income Tax $174,770 $196,205 $239,974 $310,164 Net Income $638,589 $696,731 $850,818 $1,099,672

Source: Author's calculations

If things take a turn for the better, EOG Resources should be expected to post almost $1.1 billion in net income during the fourth quarter of 2018. Quite an improvement from $639 million, which is what EOG reported during the first quarter of this year. Keep in mind this forecast still factors in the lost volumes from the pending divestment of EOG's Conwy asset.

Final thoughts

What I am seeking to highlight through these three forecasts is the asymmetrical upside EOG Resources offers investors, which is why I decided to go long EOG. Even if things take a turn for the worse next quarter, the company is still very profitable. If things continue improving, EOG is set to generate around $4.4 billion per year in net income, a figure that will rise in 2019 as its output climbs higher.

My base-case scenario indicates EOG Resources will continue to grow its bottom line by double digits on a sequential basis through the end of 2018. Heading into 2019, there remains plenty of room for additional upside. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.