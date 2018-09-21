Why We Are Still Bullish On The S&P 500 - And What Could Make Us Change Our Mind

An inversion of the positive economic trend, a downward revision of earnings growth and the decline below 2754 could signal the end of the upside trend.

Solid economic growth could continue to sustain earnings growth while momentum and trend indicators continue to point to the upside.

In the article we highlight the reasons for remaining bulllish on the U.S. equity market despite that upside potential has recently diminished.

The S&P500 rose to its historical high of 2916 on August 29 and has remained close to this level in the following days.

We remain bullish on the S&P 500 (SPY) for the following reasons:

a) The economic outlook for the U.S. economy remains positive as we highlighted in the article "U.S. Economic Outlook: What To Expect Going Forward." Moreover, the two main economic indicators that we use to understand the health of the equity market continue to support our bullish stance: initial jobless claims and ISM manufacturing index yearly change. Indeed they are well-correlated with the S&P 500 trend, as indicated by the following charts. Initial jobless claims remain close to the historical low level of 204k, with the strength of the economy that could continue to support the labor market over the next few months (the Federal Reserve projects the unemployment rate to decline to 3.5% in 2019).

The ISM manufacturing jumped to 61.3 in August, the highest since the '80s. Only a decline below 55 over the next few months could anticipate a marked weakening of economic activity.

b) Earnings growth is expected to remain solid in H2 18 and to continue also in 2019 even if at lower pace. According to consensus estimates collected by Factset, corporate earnings should rise by 20.6% in 2018 (+19.9% in Q3 and +17.5% in Q4) and by 10.3% in 2019. The 12 month forward P/e of 16.8x is higher than the last 5 year average of 16.3x and 10 average of 14.4x but it is not too high if earnings growth will continue to remain solid and the 10 year government bond yields do not rise to 4%.

c) A long term valuation model based on 10 forward P/E and 10 estimated earnings growth signals that the expected 10 year performance included of dividend is still positive, even if below long-term average (5.6% against 7.9%).

d) Main momentum and trend indicators continue to point to an upward trend of the S&P 500. The index remains well above the 10 month moving average (at 2754) and has a positive yearly performance (15.4%).

In this scenario we remain invested in the S&P 500, even if we are well aware that the upside potential of the U.S. equity market could be limited after 9 years of positive performances.

For this reason we pay attention to all the indicators that could make us change our mind.

a) An inversion of the positive trend of the economy. However, while the yield curve flattening sends sign of caution on the economic outlook, a recession over the next 12 months looks unlikely. An inversion on the yield curve (the 10y-2yr differential is now at 27bp) will send a strong alarm sign on the economic outlook

b) A strong downward revision of earnings growth for 2019. Consensus estimates are for a 10.3% increase on earning in 2019. We think that an appreciation of the US Dollar, higher commodities and/or labor costs and higher interest rates could negatively impact marginality. A downward revision of estimates from equity analysts could negatively impact stock prices.

c) A further flattening of the yield curve that could anticipate a decline of earning growth over the next three years, as signaled by the following charts. The impact could be stronger for the financial sector, which benefits from a steeper yield curve.

d) From a technical point of view, a decline below the 10 month average (2754) would mark the end of the BUY signal of March 2016, when the S&P 500 closed the month at 2059.

Conclusion

Despite being at the historical high, we think that the S&P 500 could extend the positive trend over the next few weeks. Economic and technical factors continue to support our bullish stance. However, after 9 years of bull market, we are well aware that the upside potential is diminishing. For this reason we will monitor indicators that could mark the end of the recent upward trend, as an inversion of the yield curve or a decline below 2754.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.