Eventbrite: Plenty Of Upside Left In This Stellar IPO

Shares opened for trading at $37 per share and closed at $36.50, indicating a strong 59% "pop" in its first day of trading.

Eventbrite priced its long-anticipated IPO at $23 per share, the top end of an upwardly revised range of $21-23.

Eventbrite's (EB) IPO at $23 per share was the first hyped, high-quality public offering that we've had in the technology space for months. Clearly, demand for this IPO had been robust throughout the process - Eventbrite filed its initial paperwork for $19 to $21 per share, but ended up raising that range to $21-23 and pricing at the very top of that range. The IPOs that have been able to do this so far in 2018, such as DocuSign (DOCU), have gone on to generate tremendous gains for early investors.

I'm a huge proponent of the Eventbrite IPO, as I noted in a prior article, and even the ~60% rise in the stock's valuation doesn't dampen my enthusiasm in this name. While no longer nearly as cheap as its initial valuation range (which we more or less expected), Eventbrite still retains tremendous upside opportunity, especially considering that it's still modestly valued relative to other high-growth peers.

Here's a look at the company's first-day trading chart:

EB Price data by YCharts

I suspect one of the factors that has prevented Eventbrite from running up much higher is the fact that the company lists in its prospectus a couple of slower-growing, lower-valued companies as competitors: eBay (EBAY), which owns StubHub, as well as Live Nation (LYV).

Eventbrite, however, is growing much faster than either of these platforms. The company grew revenues at 61% y/y in the first half of FY18. It's fair to say that, with such rapid growth and such a differentiated platform that has gained immense popularity with both eventgoers and creators, Eventbrite deserves to be treated with distinction.

I'm banking on Eventbrite discarding any associations with lower-growth companies and vaulting higher. It's been a while since we've had a chance to invest in a high-growth IPO in the early stages, and I expect healthy returns in Eventbrite.

Final offering details

Here's how the chips fell in the Eventbrite IPO:

Shares priced at $23, at the high end of the pricing range of $21-23, which is an upward revision from the initial pricing range of $19-21.

The company sold 10 million shares in its offering, or 13% of its total outstanding shares of 76.109 million.

This indicates that the company went public at a valuation of $1.75 billion (close to initial predictions that Eventbrite would be valued at ~$2 billion) and is now trading at a market cap of $2.78 billion.

The 10 million shares sold in this offering are the first batch of Class A shares; the remaining shares are super-voting Class B shares (with 10 votes each versus one vote per Class A share).

Eventbrite's IPO was sized at $230 million, and after netting out investment banking and legal expenses, the company expects net proceeds of $209.4 million

Expected use of proceeds include debt repayment of the company's existing term loan facilities, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.

A typical 15% greenshoe option is still open, leaving the possibility of selling an additional 1.5 million shares at the original $23 IPO price and raising an additional ~$35 million.

As is also typical for IPOs, insiders are subject to a 180-day lockup period expiring next March.

Here's a look as well at the company's post-IPO cap table:

Figure 1. Eventbrite cap table

Source: Eventbrite finalized prospectus

Julia Hartz, Eventbrite's founder and CEO, owns ~15% of the outstanding shares post-IPO, a relatively high percentage for a typical tech IPO (likely due to the fact that Eventbrite, prior to this IPO, was big on raising private capital, including a large debt offering several years back). The major institutional holders include brand-name VCs in Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital, which together with T. Rowe Price own approximately half of Eventbrite.

Valuation still leaves room for upside

As previously noted, with 76.109 million shares outstanding post-IPO, Eventbrite is currently trading at a market cap of $2.78 billion. To calculate the company's enterprise value, we can apply the pro forma balance sheet found in Eventbrite's finalized prospectus:

Figure 2. Eventbrite pro forma balance sheet (post-IPO)

Source: Eventbrite finalized prospectus

The company intends to pay down its remaining debt and gets to a net cash position of $385.2 million. This implies that Eventbrite is currently trading at an enterprise value of $2.40 billion.

Here's a refresher to where Eventbrite's financials stand:

Figure 3. Eventbrite financials

Source: Eventbrite finalized prospectus

In the trailing twelve months, Eventbrite generated $255.5 million in revenues. Its growth rate in the first half of FY18 was a staggering 61% y/y. If we conservatively taper off Eventbrite's growth rate over the next 12 months - for discussion purposes, 45% y/y growth - we arrive at a forward 12-month revenue estimate of $370.5 million. This would put Eventbrite's current valuation at 6.48x EV/FTM revenues.

I'm an eager buyer of Eventbrite shares at these levels. In the current market backdrop, companies with 60% y/y growth are rewarded with extremely high multiples. Here's a comparison against where other software companies with >50% growth are currently trading:

OKTA EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Clearly, there is room for upside against these peers. It's also important to note that Eventbrite doesn't post net loss margins that are too steep (indeed, its net loss margin in the first half of this year was just -11%, far more tame than many of these peer companies), and it's generating positive free cash flow.

Again, I believe part of the reason Eventbrite is trading at a more muted multiple is due to unfair associations with low-valued comps like Live Nation. There's no reason that the differential should be so stark, however. I believe Eventbrite will be able to distinguish itself very quickly over its first few earnings quarters as a high-growth platform company that bears little resemblance from its existing competitors.

How should investors react?

Eventbrite's IPO is one of the only well-hyped deals that is also trading at a reasonable valuation. For the company's sheer pace of growth, its bottom-line metrics and positive free cash flow are hugely attractive elements, as is the company's relatively consistent revenue streams. It's also appealing to imagine Eventbrite's growth if it enters into the sports ticketing space, which needless to say can provide billions in additional TAM.

In my view, Eventbrite is worth at least 10x EV/FTM revenues - implying a price target of $54, higher than my initial price target and implying 47% gains to current levels. Even that high valuation, though steep relative to the average technology company, would be a marked discount from other high-growth peers such as Okta (OKTA). Keep a close eye on this IPO for a well-timed entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.