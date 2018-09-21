Nike Is A Growth Company

The recent controversy surrounding Nike is nothing but headline risk. The company is as strong as ever and has been incredibly managed.

Investment thesis

Nike's (NKE) success is remarkable. The company operates in a very difficult sector yet has run rings around most companies in the S&P 500. Footwear companies typically have huge inventories, large accounts receivables, and need significant cash reserves.

Footwear companies also face massive competition as barriers to entry are limited and many consumers are price sensitive. Nike stands head and shoulders above its competitors. The company has more than stood the test of time. I loved reading Shoe Dog by Phil Knight. I think the book perfectly embodies what is required to succeed in the sneaker game. Nike has always faced competition and come out on top. The consistency with which Nike has put great numbers up is also what amazes me.

Source: Earnings (Nike 10-K): The company has grown revenues much every year - the last five years were no exception.

Nike is future focused

Traditional retailing has been getting crushed of late. Nike has intelligently pivoted toward online selling and selling directly to consumers, as well as pursuing digital and online channels. Take a look at the company's direct sales growth from the most recent transcript of Nike's quarterly earnings call:

NIKE Direct revenues grew 12 percent to $10.4 billion, driven by a 25 percent increase in digital commerce sales, the addition of new stores and 4 percent growth in comparable store sales. We also said that we would 2X Direct with Digital Commerce growth, both owned and partnered, comprising over 50% of NIKE's total company growth over the next five years. In fiscal year '18, NIKE Direct, in fact, drove over 90% of our growth and 100% of our growth was driven by the combination of NIKE Direct and partnered NIKE consumer experiences. NIKE Digital in particular grew 34% in Q4 on a constant currency basis and was the single fastest growing channel globally. Source: Nike Quarterly Earnings Transcript

Nike has been so well managed in the last number of years that the company has made an overhaul of the business model look easy. Its success was no coincidence at all. The company realized a long term ago that traditional retailing was in major trouble and began to shift its business model. The company's strategy is clearly working. I have to credit CEO Mark Parker for the work he has done with Nike. He has been an exceptional CEO who I believe has not received enough credit for what he has done with Nike. The company has been so relentlessly focused on its customers and creating winning products that the financials have pretty much dealt with themselves. Nike's continued willingness to adapt with the times is what is impressive to me.

Nike has also stood up to competition from rivals adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). Nike admits it made some missteps in the past couple of years which made it loose market share in important segments like basketball. The company has since recovered share and grown strongly again in North America, its core market. Meanwhile, rivals such as Under Armour have seen their sales slow and their shares underperform. Nike's competitive advantage is the company's brand and innovation, with a relentless focus on style and fashion appeal.

Source: Nike's back to the future shoe. Focus on the consumer is what allows it to remain at the top.

Nike is fortunate to be operating in a sector which has secular growth ahead. The company will likely continue to grow in the low-single digits domestically, while it can easily grow at double-digit rates in emerging markets like China. There is still massive opportunity for the company to expand abroad, considering that 50% of its sales are still coming from North America, which comprises only 6 percent of the world's population.

Source: Quarterly earnings report: Revenues have returned to growth in the United States although Nike's growth has mostly come from abroad.

Nike's Valuation

Nike's valuation does seem on the expensive side. The company trades at more than 34 times this year's earnings, though only been in the high single digits. By any sort of traditional metric, Nike is fairly priced or slightly on the expensive side. The firm also trades significantly above its long-term historical average. That being said, I don't think investors should sell Nike. The time to sell a great company like Nike might be never. Yes, the company might be "expensive" relative to its peers, but the premium is warranted. Nike simply has wonderful long-term economics which make the business a compounding machine. Consider, for example, that the company is putting up 30% return on equity numbers every year and earning 35% returns on reinvested capital.

Nike's innovation pipeline, capital allocation and management give me confidence that its business will continue to grow in the future just as strongly as it has grown in the past. Yes there will be road bumps, but Nike is here to stay. Moreover for income investors, Nike has increased its dividend payment consistently with time and still has plenty of room to increase its payout.

Headline Risk

Nike has been in the headlines recently with the company's decision to back Colin Kaepernick. The company is no stranger to controversy among the athletes it has endorsed, and I can remember Nike being in the news for the relationships it's maintained with Tiger Woods or even Manny Pacquiao. I don't believe that there is any reason for investors to worry. In fact, recent headlines show that the brand is doing even better since the Colin Kaepernick scandal.

Source: Nike Colin Kaepernick advert: Nike is standing by its marketing campaign, even if it has been controversial.

Takeaway

Nike is one of those "sleep-well-at-night" companies. The company has a predictable business model, a strong economic moat and is superbly managed. Nike's success shows the importance of a brand and the intangible value which it gives a company. Nothing has been able to keep Nike down, not stiff competition, a retail downturn, or even advertising controversy. I recommend investors remain the course, resist the temptation to take profits, and don't sell Nike even as the company has run up in value.

