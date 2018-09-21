Dollarama: Back-To-Back Quarters Of Slower Same-Store Sales Establish A Trend

The company will have to prove that it can reaccelerate its same-store sales growth for its share price to trend higher.

Dollarama should be able to continue to grow its top and bottom lines through more store openings and operating efficiency improvement initiatives.

Investment Thesis

Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) (TSX:DOL) delivered back-to-back quarters of slower same-store sales growth rates. Although its Q2 fiscal 2019 SSSG was likely due to a tough comparable from last year, management’s decision to limit price increases is a sign that SSSG rate will decelerate further in the subsequent quarters. The company should be able to continue to grow its top and bottom lines through 60-70 store openings per year and cost-saving initiatives. However, Dollarama may not be able to maintain its premium valuation unless it can re-accelerate its SSSG.

Dollarama’s weak quarter

Dollarama delivered another quarter of disappointing sales result on September 13, 2018. The company saw its revenue grow by only 6.9% to C$868.5 million. Its EPS of C$0.43 per share was a growth rate of 12.3% year over year. While both numbers were positive, it was below consensus estimate as its Q2 fiscal 2019 same-store sales growth rate of 2.6% was much lower than last year’s 6.1%. Its same-store traffic growth rate turned negative again for the second quarter in a row. Dollarama's SSTG of -0.4% was disappointing.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Should we be concerned?

Slower Growth likely due to Canada 150 event last year

Apparently, one major factor that impact Dollarama’s same-store sales was the fact that Canada celebrated its 150th anniversary last year. This boosted its same-store sales last year. Therefore, Dollarama faced a tough comparable in its past quarter. It was first severe weather that negatively impacted Dollarama’s SSSG in Q1 fiscal 2019. Then, it was a tough comparable in Q2 fiscal 2019. Both events appear to be one-time events though. We believe the company’s fiscal 2019 guidance revision was basically to include its weak Q1 and Q2. Based on the company’s guidance, Q3 and Q4 should be around 4% growth rate in same-store sales.

Dollarama will continue to open 60-70 new stores per year

Despite slower same-store sales growth rate, Dollarama will continue its plan to open 60 to 70 new stores in its fiscal 2019 and in future years. This represents about 5% growth in its total store counts. The company plans to grow its store count to 1,700 by 2027. We view this as ambitious as there are many places where there are multiples Dollarama stores within several hundred meters away from each other. For example, in Yonge St. and Bloor St. East area in downtown Toronto, there are two Dollarama stores just within few hundred meters. Another example is in Scarborough, Ontario where one Dollarama Store is located in a small mall and another one just located across the street from the mall. We believe management will need to be careful selecting the right area to open a new store to avoid any cannibalization.

Cost-control initiatives help to offset rising expenses

Despite rising minimum wage, Dollarama continues to improve its operating efficiency. The company’s selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue declined to 13.7% in Q2 fiscal 2019 from 13.9% in Q2 fiscal 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, Dollarama’s SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue has declined by about 21% in its fiscal 2010 to 14.5% in its fiscal 2018. Although management did not disclose any detail of how they execute their initiatives to drive operating efficiency in the quarter, it was likely a combination of optimization of labor scheduling, reduction in waste management costs, and installation of LED lighting in new and renovated stores (based on previous conference call information). We believe this improvement should help it to protect its operating margin.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Management will limit price increases in the near-term

In the past, Dollarama has done a good job making modest adjustments to various products while maintaining a compelling value proposition. However, in the latest conference call, management indicated that they will still make some adjustments but will keep many of its items at C$1 per item. They feel C$1 per item is important for its customers. This will differentiate the company with many of their competitors who are offering C$1.25 or more per item. We see this as a sign that competition is starting to limit Dollarama's ability to increase its price. This supports our view that it will be difficult to return to mid to high single-digit SSSG.

Dollarama: Fairly valued

Dollarama currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 24.71x. This is still slightly higher than its 5-year forward P/E ratio of 22.56x. It appears that its SSSG will likely continue to decelerate. Hence, it is difficult to justify the fact that Dollarama should trade above its historical multiples. Hence, we believe its share price is currently fairly valued.

Source: YCharts

Dollarama has increased its dividend every year since it started paying its dividend back in 2011. Its quarterly dividend of C$0.16 per share represents a dividend yield of 1.5% annually.

Risks and Challenges

Investors should keep in mind several risks that Dollarama faces: (1) foreign exchange risk as majority of the items are imported oversea; (2) increasing competitions such as from Dollar Tree; (3) different phases of economic cycle; (4) increasing competition from e-commerce; (5) rising minimum wages.

Investor Takeaway

Although Dollarama will continue to grow its top and bottom lines due to its plan to open new stores and improve its efficiency, its SSSG rate will likely not return to high growth anytime soon. Hence, we believe Dollarama should trade at a multiple around its historical average. Hence, we believe Dollarama is currently fairly valued. Investors should apply a “wait and see” approach, observe its future SSSG trend, and patiently wait for a further pullback.

