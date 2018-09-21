Macro Musings Podcast: Brad Setser On Global Economic Imbalances And The Fed's Role As A Monetary Superpower

Brad Setser is a senior fellow for international economics at the Council on Foreign Relations where he works on macroeconomics, global capital flows, and financial crises. Brad also served as a deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Treasury Department from 2011 to 2015 where he worked on Europe's financial crisis, currency policy, financial sanctions, commodity shocks, and Puerto Rico's debt crisis. Brad joins the show today to talk about global economic imbalances and why we should care about them. David and Brad also discuss emerging market tensions in Turkey, the implications of running current account deficits, and the economic dangers accompanying the existence of a monetary superpower.