Buy This Stock If You Are Afraid Of An Imminent Bear Market

Bear markets cause traumatic experiences to most investors. This is particularly true for the last bear market, which devastated numerous investors. Moreover, as the ongoing bull market has become the longest in history and S&P is trading at an all-time high, many investors hesitate to be exposed to stocks, fearing that a bear market is just around the corner. However, it is a shame to miss the exceptional long-term returns of the stock market due to this fear. Therefore, in this article, I will analyze which stock investors should hold in order to benefit from the ongoing bull market while they will maintain a very low risk level even in the event of a bear market.

First of all, investors should realize that no one can time the market. A bear market can show up any time but the possibility of a bear market should not push investors to the sidelines. Those who have remained on the sidelines in the last decade have missed one of the most rewarding bull markets in history. Thus investors should select stocks that have promising growth prospects, reasonable valuation and great resilience during recessions. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) meets all these requirements right now.

Business overview and growth prospects

Although most consumers know Johnson & Johnson from its consumer products, the stalwart generates half of its sales from its pharmaceutical segment. Even better, the latter is by far the fastest-growing segment of the company.

The consumer segment is facing pressure from intense competition, as the social media have made it easy to launch a new brand online and market it at a low cost. Consequently, this segment posted marginal sales growth last year and essentially flat sales in Q2, mostly due to competitive pressure in the baby care market.

On the other hand, the pharmaceutical segment of the company is firing on all cylinders. Its sales increased 20% in Q2 thanks to impressive performance in immunology and oncology. Growth was driven by strong uptake of Stelara in Crohn’s disease, launch of Tremfya and strong uptake of Darzalex and Imbruvica. Overall, this segment has grown at a double annual rate compared to the pharmaceutical industry (8.6% vs. 4.3%) in the last seven years.

Even better, the segment has exciting growth prospects ahead. Management expects up to 10 major launches over the next three years, with each launch being capable of generating more than $1 B annual sales. Overall, management has planned more than 50 product line extensions until 2021. This is certainly a uniquely strong pipeline. Moreover, the recent acquisition of Actellion, which cost $30 B, is expected to be another growth driver. Thanks to these growth prospects, management is confident that it will continue to deliver above-market growth until at least 2021.

Dividend

Johnson & Johnson has grown its dividend for 56 consecutive years and its adjusted operating earnings for 34 consecutive years.

This is an exceptional record, particularly given the fierce competition and the fast-changing landscape of the pharmaceutical industry. These characteristics of the industry make it almost impossible to maintain such a consistent growth record.

Valuation

Johnson & Johnson is trading at a current P/E ratio of 17.5. While this valuation may not seem cheap, it is actually quite attractive, particularly given the exceptional growth record of the stock and its growth prospects. Moreover, most other well-known dividend aristocrats, such as Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald’s (MCD) and Walmart (WMT), are currently trading at P/E ratios above 19.0, even though they are not growing as fast as Johnson & Johnson. Therefore, despite its 15% rally in the last three months, Johnson & Johnson is still attractively valued.

The relatively low P/E ratio of the stock results from the market’s perception that the pharmaceutical industry is a highly risky industry, which is characterized by cut-throat competition. If a competitor achieves a major breakthrough, it can cause a collapse of the sales of the other companies in that market. For instance, when Gilead Sciences (GILD) launched Sovaldi for the treatment of hepatitis C, it caused the operating profit of Johnson & Johnson in this market to plunge 28%.

However, Johnson & Johnson has such a well-diversified portfolio that it carries minimum risk. To be sure, in the above instance with Sovaldi, the total adjusted operating profit of Johnson & Johnson still rose 4%. Thus the stalwart proved that it can weather even major breakthroughs of its competitors thanks to the great diversification of its portfolio.

Resilience to Recessions

This is one of the most important characteristics for every stock. As no one can predict when the next recession will show up, investors should always check the behavior of a stock during recessions before purchasing it. Johnson & Johnson has exhibited impressive resilience during recessions thanks to the nature of its products. Even during the most adverse economic periods, people do not reduce their pharmaceutical expenses and their consumption of the consumer products of the company, which are essential.

This fact was evident in the Great Recession. While most companies saw their earnings collapse, the earnings per share of Johnson & Johnson fell only 4%, from $4.57 in 2008 to $4.40 in 2009. That’s why the stock pronouncedly outperformed S&P in that Recession, as it fell only 21% whereas the index plunged 55%.

Given the strong momentum of the company in its business performance and its solid growth pipeline, it is hard to imagine its earnings falling, even if a recession shows up in the next three years. Overall, it is one of the most recession-proof stocks.

Final thoughts

Due to the dramatic impact of bear markets on individual portfolios, it is only natural that investors are afraid of bear markets, particularly after the almost decade-long ongoing bull market. Nevertheless, it is a shame to miss the excellent long-term returns of the market due to this fear. Given the exceptional growth record, the strong business momentum, the promising growth prospects and the resilience to recessions of Johnson & Johnson, those who are afraid of an imminent bear market should purchase this stock and stop worrying about the market gyrations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.