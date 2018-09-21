Kroger: Still A Buy In Our Book

With management guiding $2.00-2.15 EPS for FY18, shares are currently trading at~14x and ~13x earnings across the high- and low-end of estimates, respectively; below peer average of 18x.

Revenue came in ~$100 million below consensus estimates at ~$28B. 2Q18 EPS of $0.41 above consensus estimate of $0.37, slightly above management guidance; full-year EPS guidance unchanged.

Kroger shares dropped below $30 Friday morning, down over 10% from their high, after the company released their results for 2Q18.

The Kroger Company (KR) reported earnings this past Friday, missing estimates on revenue, yet beating on their bottom-line. Although the results were solid in our eyes, shares sold off amid lagging sales growth.

Source: Supermarket News

After listening in on the company’s Q2 earnings call, we continue to see potential in the company. Management is employing initiatives which we envision driving value in the long run. When combined with wise capital allocation, shareholders in it for the long haul stand to benefit in our eyes.

With shares trading at only 13-14x FY18 EPS, we reiterate our buy rating and maintain our $35 PT, reflecting upside of over 25% from Friday’s close of $27.80.

Q2 Overview

Revenue in the quarter came in at ~$27.9 billion, up roughly 1% year-on-year. Looking forward, management guides top-line growth of ~2% in the next year. One of the key drivers continues to be the company’s Simple Truths organic lines, which delivered ID sales growth of ~15% year-on-year.

Going forward, we continue to see plenty of potential for Kroger’s top line, especially on a global scale. This past quarter, management launched Kroger’s Our Brands segment on Alibaba’s global B2C platform – a platform similar to Amazon – called Tmall. Alibaba boasts over half-a-billion monthly active users (MAUs), holding a considerable chunk of China’s e-commerce scene, with Tmall alone taking over a 50% market share in this arena.

The three year Restock Kroger initiative also stands to benefit the cost side of the business, with management noting sustainable cost controls going into effect. Seeing as the company is only two quarters into the three-year program, plenty of room for upside remains. In Q2, increased transportation costs and investments in pricing led to a higher cost of goods sold (“COGS”), and thus a slightly pressured gross margin.

The company’s COGS as a percentage of sales came in slightly higher than the same quarter last year by ~39 basis points. Operating expenses (“OPEX”) as a percentage of revenue also increased slightly by only 10 basis points y/y. For now, we believe that the company’s costs relative to sales could increase slightly driven by ongoing investments in pricing. Management notes their efforts in attempting to “aggressively manage” their OG&A costs by implementing new programs to ramp up store productivity and cut back on waste.

Ultimately driving bottom-line growth was a combination of higher-margin revenue streams and share repurchases. In the past year alone, Kroger’s total number of shares outstanding decreased by more than 10%. Going forward, continuing share buybacks would very well benefit the company’s EPS figures. However, management underlines the importance of capital being allocated into areas such as Kroger’s employee base.

The company’s cash balance in Q2 came in at ~$316 million, $3 million lower than 2Q17. Management continues to look for a suitable strategic alternative for Kroger’s Turkey Hill Dairy business. One possible play which management brought up in the call was the sale of the Turkey Hill Dairy business. Any cash inflow from this sale could be beneficial to Kroger, allowing them to reinvest the capital into higher-growth areas. Leverage is not a major concern, with Kroger’s net debt-to-EBITDA coming in at 2.6x in Q2, slightly above management’s target range of 2.3x to 2.4x. Throughout the remainder of the year, management expects the leverage ratio to remain above the target range.

Valuation Update & Takeaway

When comparing Kroger to peers, the company trades at a relatively low multiple. On a forward-looking basis, shares are trading at an attractive ~13-14x earnings multiple (based on management’s EPS guidance). Peers average 23x FY18 earnings, with a median of ~20x. Excluding capital structure, the company’s enterprise value is only ~5x EBITDA. This is considerably lower than peers, which are valued at an average/median multiple of 12x/10x EBITDA.

Some might say the discount is warranted given increasing competition from Amazon, however management’s pursuit of growth and innovation sets Kroger apart from many peers in the space. The fact that the company launched products on Tmall shows the management’s willingness to change for the better, as well as experiment – something which we believe is incredibly important for companies seeking growth. Although we don’t see shares trading at the peer group average anytime soon, we believe such a large discount is overblown. Our price target of $35 reflects a P/E ratio of ~17x-18x, which we believe is more than reasonable when looking at what other retailers in the space are valued at. Should earnings growth outperform expectations, the upside would be much higher.

We maintain our buy rating and $35 price target, reflecting upside of over 20% from Monday’s close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.