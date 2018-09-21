Quick Picks & Lists

Dinner And A Movie Gone Wrong - The Idea Guide

|
Includes: AMD, DNKEY, DNSKF, DOM, DRI, GLNG, GPRO, INTC, IPICQ, LTS, LTS.PA, LTSF, LTSK, OPK, SSNLF, TSM, ULTA, VEND, WHX, WHZT, WLL
by: The Idea Guide
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

This week's selected long ideas range from a semiconductor giant with an attractive cyclical position to a trust with potential hidden value.

On the short idea, we have follow-up ideas on GoPro, a Phillip Frost name, and froyo vendors.

We also have one of my favorite articles in a while, breaking down the problems with a dinner/restaurant combination play.

by Daniel Shvartsman

This week's mix of ideas stood out to me. Sure, on the short side, there is the usual focus on a couple stocks that may be tough to sort through. But there