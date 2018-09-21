Dinner And A Movie Gone Wrong - The Idea Guide

Summary
This week's selected long ideas range from a semiconductor giant with an attractive cyclical position to a trust with potential hidden value.
On the short idea, we have follow-up ideas on GoPro, a Phillip Frost name, and froyo vendors.
We also have one of my favorite articles in a while, breaking down the problems with a dinner/restaurant combination play.
by Daniel Shvartsman
This week's mix of ideas stood out to me. Sure, on the short side, there is the usual focus on a couple stocks that may be tough to sort through. But there