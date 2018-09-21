Stay Away From Snap - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/20/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, September 20.

Bullish Call

WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC): It's a great utility stock.

Bearish Calls

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT): "We are all concerned that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is eating their lunch. Microsoft has stepped up in this game, and the only thing we can do is invite the company on to tell us how they're combating this theory that Microsoft's killing 'em. But you're right to mention it, and I haven't solved the conundrum yet."

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK): No. Cramer thinks Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is a better pick, and he holds that one for his charitable trust as well.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK): The stock will keep going down until the company's deal to acquire Schlüter Print Pharma Packaging is closed. It is nearing a bottom.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP): It missed its quarter and messed up badly. Don't buy.

