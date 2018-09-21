Stocks Back At Record Highs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)

Today's Top Stories: Stocks back at record highs; US/Canada not close to closing NAFTA deal; and crowds, albeit smaller than last year, line up for new Apple products.

Click play to listen in your browser.

If you are interested in listening to Wall Street Breakfast to start your day, look for us in the following places:

The Wall Street Breakfast podcast version will be posted by 8:30 am ET each morning.

Have any feedback? Let us know below.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.