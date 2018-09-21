The Market Rally Is Sustainable - Cramer's Mad Money (9/20/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, September 20.

Is the market rally and the new all-time highs built to last? Cramer thinks the rally is sustainable. The market rally in the earlier part of the year was led by FANG stocks, and now the cloud kings have added to the gain. The market is seeing a rotation into the stocks that did not well and have become value stocks now. Banks like JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are seeing gains. The fintech stocks and medical devices companies have done well too.

Rotation money is also getting into industrial stocks that have been beaten down on trade war fears. The logic behind the move is that weakness from China will be offset by growth from outside China.

The retail stocks however are taken a beating. "There is a belief that the retailers will have to eat the tariffs, meaning they can't pass on all the price increases to consumers. Not only that, but Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could always undercut any company that makes goods in China and sells them here," said Cramer.

Retail company leaders have been vocal about the unfavorable effects of tariffs on their businesses and the growing power of Amazon. "A combination of the competition from the retail Death Star, and either higher prices or higher costs caused by tariffs, could very well mean that the department stores can't make their numbers. That's why the stocks were shelled. Makes sense," said Cramer.

Cramer's math says that if the tariffs are raised to 25% by the end of 2018, it will cost $1,000 per annum per family. "If the tariffs really were going to fall entirely on the heads of consumers, the retail stocks wouldn't have had such a mess today. Plus, we did just get a tax cut that more than makes up for the tariff figure every time I do the numbers," he added.

Retail industry leaders warn that tariffs will offset the benefits of tax cuts. "But the bottom line is that's a far more sustainable rally than the other way around," concluded Cramer.

Pot stocks

The move in cannabis stocks has been wild. The wild volatile ride in Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shows that the whole group has got too hot. "Is it a bubble? Absolutely," said Cramer. The stock of Tilray is still up 46% in the last week. That is too much too soon.

"People are too excited right now. It will end badly when the stock market gets flooded with cannabis stocks. I just don't expect it to end quite yet," adds Cramer. Tilray's surge came after they received approval from Drug Enforcement Administration to import cannabis to the United States for medical research.

The cannabis companies have set realistic expectations when it comes to the total addressable market of $150B and that can be seen in their filings too. The market is still looking to make a quick buck. "When I had CEO Brendan Kennedy on the show two nights ago and I used a $500B projection, Kennedy didn't endorse it," said Cramer. He got that number when he spoke to Brian Athaide, chief executive officer of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX:TGODF), about the potential for oil, pharmaceutical, pet health, edible and drinkable weed products. "Again, Brendan Kennedy did not endorse that pie-in-the-sky number. He was much more conservative," added Cramer.

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) still remains Cramer's favorite stock in the group. He adds that the up move from the legalization of marijuana has already been made and investors coming to the party now have been late. He also advised buying Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), which remains a top shareholder in Canopy Growth.

CEO interview - Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

The stock of Corbus Pharmaceuticals rallied 53% after announcing a deal with Jenrin Discovery to study 600 of their compounds. Cramer interviewed CEO Yuval Cohen to know what this means for the company.

Cohen made it clear that their drugs have nothing to do with the cannabis plant. They started in 2014 by taking a risk with a single man-made cannabinoid and now they're ahead of their peers. "We are a tiny company, very nimble, but because we took the risk a number of years ago — whereas big pharma, remember, they're slower, they're more risk-averse — we're actually ahead of the pack," he added.

While cannabis has been taboo to big pharma, they are starting to wake up to the medicinal effects its derivatives can provide. Corbus' flagship cannabinoid 'Lenabasum', is different from the plant-derived treatments many companies are promoting in the heat of the cannabis craze. The compounds work outside the brain and will have no mood-altering effects.

They are in Phase II and III trials to treat several rare diseases which have high mortality rates. "Our cash position is strong. And one of the nice things about the deal is it's fairly back-ended. In other words, it's very generous towards Jenrin, but more in the later stages rather than the earlier stages. And so we're sharing the risk," he concluded.

Off the tape

Cramer went off the tape to review the privately held Mjardin Group, which helps manage cannabis dispensaries. Cramer interviewed executive chairman Rishi Gautam to know his take on the cannabis industry.

Mjardin has been operating since 2009 in the cultivation, extraction and retail areas of the cannabis industry. They also plan to go public later in this year via a reverse merger.

Gautam said that investors should be cautious with cannabis stocks and should go for companies with actual profits. About 35% of Mjardin is owned by institutions. The company is buying businesses in states where cannabis is legal and will continue till it's legal to federal level.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

L Brands (NYSE:LB): The company is beginning to restructure. Cramer fears that the divided is too high and he does not recommend the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK): Cramer thinks their dividend is safe. Cramer likes American Electric (NYSE:AEP) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D).

Scott's Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG): Weed is just one of their divisions and the weather affects them more than Pot. It's not expensive.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B): It's an excellent company and the stock is not expensive. The tariffs will not mean much to them.

