Double Your Money In Valvoline By Betting Against Disruption

Last Friday, J.P. Morgan gave investors a gift by downgrading motor oil maker Valvoline (VVV), sending shares down as much as 10% intraday. The reason for the downgrade? Fear that Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) disruptive wake will crush the motor oil market, thanks to the recent launch of AmazonBasics private label motor oil. In this article, I'll explain why there's little chance of Amazon displacing the company that literally invented the market for motor oil over 150 years ago. I'll also explain why Valvoline's highly profitable quick lube segment - making up 35% of operating income and growing - remains immune from Amazon's reach.

The best part is Valvoline was on sale before this recent pullback. But now, with shares trading at $21.50 - the company is valued at just over 14 times next year's analyst earnings estimates of $1.47 per share - representing 14% growth over 2018's estimated $1.29 earnings per share (EPS). In addition to showing why investors have no reason to fear Amazon disrupting the motor oil market, I'll highlight Valvoline's quick lube business model as a recession-resistant stream of earnings with a tremendous growth opportunity that Amazon can't touch.

As investors shift their attention from erroneous fears of disruption towards the company's world-class brand and excellent growth prospects, I expect Valvoline's valuation to revert from a discounted valuation to a premium above the S&P 500's 18 times forward PE multiple - rising from its current 14 times forward earnings up into the low-to-mid 20s. Finally, as projections for earnings growth continues into 2020 and beyond, I believe the combination of rising earnings and an improved multiple could send shares as much as 100% higher over the next 12-18 months.

Let's get started with an overview of Valvoline's business.

A 30,000-Foot View of Valvoline's Business

Valvoline kick-started the market for motor oil in 1872, when it trademarked the first petroleum-based engine lubricant. Despite its rich history (more on this later), Valvoline only recently went public on September 23rd, 2016, as a spin-off from specialty chemical-maker Ashland Global Holdings (ASH). Today, the company is one of the few pure plays in the motor oil market, with roughly 90% of its sales coming from lubricants like motor oils, transmission fluids and gear oils, and the remainder coming from other auto maintenance products, like oil filters and coolant fluids.

The company sells into both the do-it-yourself (DIY) and do-it-for-me (DIFM) channels. If you change your own oil, you've probably seen Valvoline's products - marked with the iconic V logo- at your local AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) or Walmart (NYSE:WMT). If you hire someone else to service your vehicle, you might have gotten your oil changed at any one of the more than 1,300 "Valvoline Instant Oil Change" locations around the country.

The company's operations are divided into the following three reporting segments, ranked by operating income:

Core North America (49%) - includes DIY retail sales in the U.S. and Canada, primarily through big box retailers (Walmart), national and regional auto part stores (AutoZone, NAPA, O'Reilly (NASDAQ:ORLY), etc.), along with independent retailers. This segment also includes Valvoline sales into the third-party DIFM market, including repair shops, car dealerships and third-party quick lube service stations. Quick Lube (32%) - the company entered the quick lube market in 1985 and, today, oversees 335 company-owned and 715 franchised Valvoline Instant Oil Change ("VIOC") centers. Valvoline also contracts with "Express Care" stores to sell Valvoline products to independent operators who display the company's branded logo and other signage. International (19%) - Valvoline sells its automotive lubricants through a variety of subsidiaries and partnerships in over 140 countries. Its key international growth markets include China, India and various Latin American countries.

As you'll see later, the highly profitable quick lube segment holds the most promise for Valvoline's future growth trajectory. But before diving into the fundamentals, we must first address the question of whether Amazon will soon make branded motor oil obsolete - in which case Valvoline, who caters to premium, brand-conscious consumers, might make for a compelling short.

Here's why I'm not concerned…

Simply put, brand power matters in the motor oil market. The data speaks for itself: 82% of consumers in the DIFM market claim that using a "well-known" motor oil brand is important to them (from P. 96 of Valvoline 2016 S-1 IPO prospectus). And, as you'll see in the next section, no other company in this space has spent more time cultivating its brand than Valvoline.

An Iconic Brand 150 Years in the Making

In 1866, Dr. John Ellis was exploring the properties of crude oil for potential medicinal applications. Instead, he discovered the power of petroleum-based lubricants for steam engines. Compared with the typical animal fat-based lubricants used at the time, Dr. Ellis's formulation was more effective at preventing gummed up valves, limiting engine corrosion and maintaining tight piston seals. Six years later, Valvoline was born when Ellis introduced the first trademarked petroleum-based engine lubricant in 1872 (source). The rest, as they say, is history…

Valvoline's original steam-engine lubricants literally greased the wheels of America's industrial revolution. But the company didn't rest on its laurels. For the next 150 years, Valvoline continued innovating new products and establishing a world-class brand. With the introduction of the internal combustion engine, Valvoline's focus shifted from steam engine lubricants to the massively growing market for automotive lubricants. The company even pioneered the marketing of products through automotive racing in 1895 when "a Valvoline-lubricated race car won the first known automotive race in North American history" (source).

The company further cemented itself as a premium brand when Valvoline gained the coveted status as a recommended motor oil for use in the famous Ford Model T. This excerpt from a popular Model T service book (the Dykes Manual) explains why brand power matters so much in this market - because it's ultimately cheaper to use superior oils:

(Source)

Over the next century, Valvoline continued leading the market. More notable achievements include developing one of the world's first lubricants for aircraft engines in 1910 and making the first all-purpose gear oil in 1939 - a critical product used to lubricate allied war vehicles of WWII. In 1965, Valvoline racing oil became the best-selling racing oil of all time - a title the company maintains to this day. The company thrived as a high-performance motor oil during the muscle car era of the 1970s, with racing victories at the 1970 Indy 500, the 1972 NASCAR Daytona race and its first Formula One World Championship in 1978 (source).

In the early 2000s, the company proved it hadn't lost its ability to innovate with the introduction of Valvoline MaxlifeTM High Mileage Motor Oil - the industry's first formulation specifically engineered to deliver increased engine lifespan for cars with over 75,000 miles. In the next decade, the rest of the market followed suit, and today high mileage motor oils have become a staple product offering in the industry (source).

In short, Valvoline offers an unparalleled history of product innovation and premium branding in the motor oil market. Given this rich history, it's no surprise that the Valvoline brand boasts a 90% consumer awareness rate in the U.S.

Against this backdrop, let's dive deeper into the supposed "threat" posed by Amazon's entry into the motor oil market.

Repackaging is not "Disruption"

Let's be clear - Amazon is not getting into the business of researching, designing and producing its own proprietary motor oil blends. Instead, Amazon is simply re-packaging and reselling motor oil made by someone else - Warren Distribution. Of course, this is nothing new. Warren Distribution has been around since 1922, and they've sold private label motor oil to major retailers, like Walmart's Super Tech oil, since at least the early 2000s.

And, get this - AmazonBasics doesn't even beat Walmart's Super Tech in-store pricing. You can see this for yourself on Walmart's website, where you'll find a 5-quart jug of fully synthetic SAE 5W-30 motor oil available in stores for $17.47 (with free shipping online for orders over $35):

The comparable 5-quart SAE 5W-30 fully synthetic AmazonBasics motor oil is currently priced at $22.49 without an Amazon Prime membership, and at $19.99 (with free shipping) for Prime members.

For the sake of completing the comparison, Valvoline's 5-quart jug of SAE 5W-30 synthetic comes in at a $25 price point for Prime members on Amazon - or roughly 50% above Walmart's product, and 25% above Amazon's private label offerings:

Now, riddle me this…

If Walmart's low-price private label Super Tech offering hasn't disrupted the market for branded motor oils over the last decade+… why should we expect that Amazon's higher priced offering will have any major impact? Especially when you consider that Amazon isn't bringing anything unique to the table here - again, they're simply repackaging a generic product from the same distributor who's been supplying other major retailers, like Walmart, for over a decade. If Warren Distribution had some game-changing formulation that could disrupt the motor oil market, why wouldn't Walmart have gotten their hands on it by now? My bet is that the AmazonBasics oil will likely turn out to be very similar to, if not the same as, Walmart's Super Tech formulation. In fact, we can test this hypothesis.

I personally called up a product specialist at Warren Distribution and obtained a spec sheet for Walmart's Super Tech private label motor oil. However, apparently, Amazon isn't feeling so generous with sharing its product specs - as both product support teams at Amazon and Warren Distribution were unwilling to provide a spec sheet for the AmazonBasics motor oil. I wonder why Amazon is keeping the specs under tight wraps - perhaps they're not excited to advertise that the AmazonBasics motor oil is simply a more expensive version of Super Tech? The good news is, there are many labs around the country who will analyze motor oil samples for a small fee (stay tuned for future updates on that front). But regardless of the exact formulation Amazon is selling, there's no reason for consumers (or investors) to believe the AmazonBasics brand offers something meaningfully better or cheaper than what's already on the market.

Now that we can shrug off the worries of Amazon disrupting the motor oil market with some game-changing innovative oil, we can talk about the real reason to buy the dip in Valvoline shares today: the company's massive growth runway in the highly lucrative North American quick lube market.

Valvoline Poised to Dominate the North American Quick Lube Market

If there's been any disruption in the U.S. motor oil market in recent years, it has arguably come from Valvoline's meteoric rise from industry laggard to industry leader in terms of the efficiency of its quick lube stores versus the competition, shown below:

Thanks to its industry-leading performance, Valvoline's Instant Oil Change ("VIOC") same store sales have increased in each of the past 11 years - even during the 2008-2009 global economic meltdown:

And despite this incredible growth, Valvoline still has a long runway of growth opportunities in this market segment. To understand why, let's see where Valvoline sits in the competitive landscape…

The biggest fish in the pond of the U.S. quick lube market is Jiffy Lube, which was acquired by global oil giant Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) in 2002. Under Shell, Jiffy Lube operates roughly 1,900 of the more than 9,000 U.S. quick lube centers, or just over 20% market share. Valvoline comes in second place with its 384 company-owned and 743 franchised VIOC centers, or roughly 13% of market share. It's followed by several regional chains (Grease Monkey, Express Oil Change, Super Lube, etc.) and a number of independent mom and pop operations.

Now, here's why I believe Valvoline will take market share from both ends of this market going forward.

Valvoline can crush its smaller regional and local competitors thanks to its greater economies of scale. Valvoline's multi-billion enterprise value gives it significantly greater financial resources for advertising and marketing, plus R&D to help maintain its lead in product excellence - all which ensures Valvoline can continue charging premium prices for its products. Plus, Valvoline is positioned to generate structurally higher profits versus its smaller peers, because it earns additional margins from selling its own manufactured and premium branded motor oils. If you're a small local or even regional chain, you most likely don't have the capital to invest in the expense of creating and manufacturing your own lubricants. This means the smaller players must buy their lubricants wholesale and then sell to retail, making just a fraction of the profit margins that Valvoline earns from selling its own lubricants at its quick lube centers.

Meanwhile, Valvoline has a plan for those mid-sized companies who do pose a competitive threat:

Buy them out.

In fact, this was a key motivation for spinning off Valvoline from its parent, Ashland, back in 2016. They wanted to free up the operational and financial resources needed to pursue an aggressive acquisition strategy, as stated in their IPO prospectus filing:

"We believe that the large and fragmented nature of the North American quick lube market creates an opportunity for us to grow."

The company didn't waste any time executing on strategic acquisitions, including the following notable transactions in recent years:

Oil Can Henry's - the 13th largest U.S. quick lube operator, with 89 stores in western and north-western U.S.

- the 13th largest U.S. quick lube operator, with 89 stores in western and north-western U.S. Henley Bluewater - 59 service centers in Michigan and Ohio, located in close proximity to Valvoline's core VIO company operations.

- 59 service centers in Michigan and Ohio, located in close proximity to Valvoline's core VIO company operations. Time It Lube - 28 service centers in Texas and Louisiana.

- 28 service centers in Texas and Louisiana. Great Canadian Oil Change - the 3rd largest quick lube chain in Canada.

So, what about its larger quick lube competitor - Jiffy Lube? This is where things really get interesting.

In terms of scale, you'd think Jiffy Lube should naturally outcompete the smaller Valvoline. But upon closer examination, it turns out the opposite is true: Jiffy Lube actually suffers having too much scale under its behemoth parent organization, Shell. In fact, Shell might be too large of an organization to give proper attention to the relatively miniscule quick lube business.

What evidence do I have for this? Consider the following…

Shell sports an enterprise value of over $300 billion and will generate nearly $400 billion in revenue this year. If we assume their entire Jiffy Lube segment generates roughly 50% more sales than Valvoline, then we're talking about a subsidiary with maybe $800 million in sales, or roughly 2% of Shell's total revenues. So, this means that if sales grow or shrink by 10% for the entire Jiffy Lube organization, it would reflect nothing more than a rounding error of 0.2% for the Shell parent. In that context, how high up on Shell's corporate totem pole do you think the Jiffy Lube segment is? How incentivized is the manager of this tiny subsidiary to take risks and grow the business? How quickly can the managers of Jiffy Lube respond to changing market dynamics? All signs point towards lethargy and complacency at Jiffy Lube, and here's a couple of anecdotes to support this theory...

First, if you download Shell's latest annual report and do a document search, you'll discover that the term "Jiffy Lube" is literally mentioned once in a minor footnote in a multi-hundred page document. I'll save you the trouble and show you the single, solitary mention of this entire business segment in the Shell annual report - not in any commentary section - but simply listed once as a business subsidiary, in section Exhibit 8.1, buried on page E18:

Source: Royal Dutch Shell Annual Report

Obviously, investors and managers at Shell have very little focus on this relatively miniscule subsidiary, if they allocate exactly zero resources to comment on the business in the company's annual report. The bottom line is that the higher-ups at Shell have no incentive to spend significant time or resources on a segment that will barely move the needle for the broader organization.

Perhaps that's why Shell sat idly by while Jiffy Lube was exposed as ripping off customers for nearly a decade by investigative journalists in California.

In 2006, Joel Grover - an investigative journalist for Los Angeles news station KNBC - reported on widespread cases of shady dealings by Jiffy Lube stations across southern California. Grover reported that workers at an Encino Jiffy Lube charged customers for a fuel filter replacement that was never replaced, and charging for pricey transmission flushes that were never performed in Canoga Park, Glendale, Sherman Oaks and Burbank.

And these were not isolated incidents - the behavior was pervasive.

After this segment aired in 2006, company officials sent an email to the KNBC station claiming they would "take appropriate actions... to prevent further occurrences." Yet a follow-up investigation in 2009 alleged that Jiffy Lube continued ripping of customers. This time, the apparent scam involved performing engine and transmission flush procedures, which auto manufacturers specifically warned against. Three days after a Jiffy Lube employee gave one customer a "hard sale" on the procedure, the customer's engine broke down and required a $5,000 replacement. In the end, four of the five Jiffy Lube's Grover investigated recommended procedures that were specifically recommended against by auto manufacturers.

After this second incident, spokespeople for Jiffy Lube again claimed they would "take steps to minimize the chance of that occurring again." Yet, apparently two servings of public humiliation failed to inspire a culture change at Jiffy Lube. In May 2013, a four-month investigation by the same KNBC reporters discovered that, in short, things had gotten much worse at Jiffy Lube. I encourage you to watch the entire video, but the punchline is clear - 7 out of 11 Jiffy Lube stores in southern California charged customers for hundreds of dollars in services that were not needed, or that weren't even performed.

Now, why do I detail this? The point is simply to show the lack of oversight and control over Jiffy Lube from Shell - either through outright neglect or plain bureaucratic morass. In short, the automotive service market is starving for honest and reliable service from a scaled, but focused service provider. Valvoline has shown the ability to fill this market vacuum, and the company's aggressive growth plans in this segment make it fastest growing and increasingly larger proportion of overall company sales going forward:

Source: Valvoline Company Presentation

Going forward, Valvoline's growing quick lube presence will not only add directly to its bottom line, but it will create a virtuous, self-reinforcing cycle of greater scale and growing brand power.

Valvoline is a Screaming Buy at Today's Prices

At just 14 times next year's analyst consensus earnings of $1.47, with a blended growth rate in the mid-single digits across its three operating segments, and a commitment to return shareholder capital through an aggressive buyback program - which has already reduced the outstanding share count from 205 million in 2016 to 190 million today - I feel confident projecting double digit earnings growth going forward.

A recession-resistant business model with world-class brand power, poised for significant growth in the years ahead, should easily trade at a low-to-mid 20s PE ratio, in my view. Based on next year's projected earnings of $1.47 a forward PE ratio of 20 translates into a share price of $29.40 - or roughly 35% upside. If we get aggressive with a forward PE ratio of 25, that translates into a share price of $36.75 - or nearly 70% upside. And as we move into next year, and earnings estimates lift into 2020 and beyond, I think a $40 price target is within reach.

Ultimately, it doesn't really matter whether the stock rises to a 20 or 25 multiple - the point is, a 14 multiple is simply way too cheap. So, I'd like to end this article with a thank you J.P. Morgan for providing a terrific buying opportunity into a world-class company, now trading at a significant discount to the broader stock market.

