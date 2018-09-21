Breaking Down The NASH Cirrhosis Market - Gilead Poised For Success, But Is It Enough To Boost Stock Price?

In my most recent article, I provided a segmentation of the overall NASH market (between fibrosis and cirrhosis) and briefly discussed each of the major players in the NASH fibrosis market. Now, I'd like to discuss the NASH cirrhosis market and provide an overview of the firms operating in the space.

Segmenting the Overall NASH Market

To start, I'd like to provide my segmentation of the NASH market; since this article focuses on NASH cirrhosis, we need to know the approximate percentage of the overall NASH market that cirrhosis represents. Though the following section is largely duplicated from my NASH fibrosis article, I think it's helpful to include it here as well for reference.

First, let us assume that the total NASH market in 2025 will be worth $27.5 billion - a reasonable average of analyst predictions. In order to segment the market, we must estimate the proportion of patients at each level of fibrosis. To do so, I'd like to reference a 2018 Journal of Hepatology article modeling the NASH/NAFLD burden in various countries - this study provides the estimated distribution of NASH patients by fibrosis score in eight different countries (USA, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, and China). Since the US and the EU are projected to account for 98% of sales in 2025, I have excluded data from China and Japan. Unfortunately, the Journal of Hepatology article did not segment F4 patients by cirrhosis progression (compensated/decompensated); however, Gennaro D'Amico and his research team found that around 5-7% of patients with compensated cirrhosis progressed to decompensated cirrhosis within a year. Using these two studies, I've created the following segmentation of NASH patients by fibrosis score:

All NASH Patients by Fibrosis Score

Fibrosis Score Proportion of Patients F0 22.40% F1 37.13% F2 20.43% F3 12.27% F4 (comp. cirrhosis) 7.30% F4 (decomp. cirrhosis) 0.47%

Sources: Modeling NAFLD disease burden in China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, United Kingdom, and United States for the period 2016-2030, Natural history and prognostic indicators of survival in cirrhosis: A systematic review of 118 studies

Given the relative lack of data segmenting NASH patients by fibrosis score, I'll assume that the data above is somewhat representative of the overall NASH population - to me, this distribution curve seems quite reasonable. However, it is not reasonable to expect all patients with early-stage fibrosis to receive treatment. Often, early-stage fibrosis is not even detected or diagnosed; additionally, early-stage fibrosis can in many cases be reversed with nothing more than lifestyle changes. As such, given that fact and the significant cost of Ocaliva or any other NASH therapy, I'll make an assumption that patients with F0 fibrosis will receive no treatment, 50% of patients with F1 fibrosis will receive treatment, 75% of patients with F2 fibrosis will receive treatment, and all F3/F4 patients will receive treatment. As such, I've created a segmentation of the treatment-eligible market below:

Treatment-Eligible NASH Patients by Fibrosis Score

Fibrosis Score Proportion of Patients F1 34.43% F2 28.41% F3 22.75% F4 (comp. cirrhosis) 13.54% F4 (decomp. cirrhosis) 0.87%

As fibrosis worsens and eventually progresses to cirrhosis, costs of treatment also rise. To aid me in my segmentation, I'll use the following treatment cost data from a 2016 ICER report:

Source: Obeticholic Acid for the Treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis: Comparative Clinical Effectiveness and Value

As this table shows, cirrhosis treatment is vastly more expensive than fibrosis. Thus, even though fibrotic patients represent just over 85% of the overall NASH population, fibrosis accounts for much less than 85% of the NASH market's valuation. Using the data from the above tables, I've created a basic segmentation of the projected NASH market by dollar value in 2025 (operating on my above assumption that the entire market will be worth $27.5 billion):

NASH Treatment Market by Fibrosis Stage (2025)

Fibrosis Score % of Treatment Market Total Value F1 - F3 38.66% $9.86B F4 (comp. cirrhosis) 42.46% $12.18B F4 (decomp. cirrhosis) 18.88% $5.46B

Per my model, the total NASH cirrhosis (both compensated and decompensated) market will be worth around $17.64 billion in 2025. Though fibrotic patients make up the bulk of the entire NASH population, it is cirrhotic patients that actually represent the majority of the treatment costs. Based on some of the astonishingly high valuations that many clinical-stage NASH companies enjoy, it appears to me that most analysts and investors, when attempting to value clinical-stage NASH players, focus on the sales potential and valuation of the entire NASH market; in reality, investors need to focus on the sales potential in the specific market the company is planning to target, whether that be fibrosis or cirrhosis.

Major NASH Cirrhosis Firms

Unlike the NASH fibrosis market, the NASH cirrhosis market has very few participants. At present, the only companies with serious NASH drug candidates are:

Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD) - fibrosis, compensated cirrhosis Phase 3: selonsertib Phase 2: GS-0976, GS-9674

- fibrosis, compensated cirrhosis Galectin (NASDAQ: GALT) - compensated cirrhosis Phase 3 (trial not yet started): GR-MD-02

- compensated cirrhosis Conatus (NASDAQ: CNAT) - decompensated cirrhosis Phase 2: emricasan

- decompensated cirrhosis

Gilead - Aiming for NASH Dominance through Combination Therapy

Clinical Progress

A relatively recent addition to the big pharma pantheon, Gilead owes much of its success to its strong portfolio of liver drugs. However, the recent expiration of many of Gilead's patents for HIV, HBV, and HCV drugs has allowed generic competition to creep into the market and eat away at Gilead's market share. As a result, the company's revenue and net income has been gradually dropping since 2015.

As part of its continuous effort to dominate the liver disease space which represents so much of the company's core business, Gilead was actually one of the first pharmaceutical companies to start development in the NASH space. In October 2016, Gilead announced a data readout from its Phase 2 trial evaluating its two NASH candidates - selonsertib and simtuzumab - in combination. Unfortunately, simtuzumab exhibited a distinct lack of efficacy compared to selonsertib, and Gilead decided to halt development of simtuzumab and focus instead on selonsertib. Currently, Gilead is evaluating selonsertib in two separate Phase 3 NASH trials - STELLAR 3 and STELLAR 4. STELLAR 3 is evaluating selonsertib as a treatment for NASH fibrosis, while STELLAR 4 is targeting NASH compensated cirrhosis.

In addition to its main candidate selonsertib, an apoptosis signal-regulating kinase 1 (ASK1) inhibitor, Gilead is also developing two additional NASH drugs - GS-0976, an Acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC) inhibitor it acquired through its 2016 purchase of Nimbus Pharmaceuticals, and GS-9674, an Farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist which became part of Gilead's portfolio after the company bought Phenex Pharmaceuticals in 2015. Having already completed a 12-week Phase 2 trial for GS-0976 in 2017, Gilead is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial to test GS-9674 as a treatment for NASH fibrosis The company is also undergoing a third phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of selonsertib both alone and in combination with GS-0976 and GS-9674 (ATLAS).

On the whole, Gilead has quite a diverse NASH pipeline, and is certainly a market leader. The company expects data readouts from both of its selonsertib trials in 2019, roughly on par with current NASH fibrosis leader Intercept's (NASDAQ: ICPT) lead drug candidate Ocaliva. However, there is significantly more uncertainty surrounding selonsertib. Although selonsertib demonstrated an ability to reduce liver fat and induce fibrosis reduction in its Phase 2 trial, that trial lacked a placebo arm for comparison, instead comparing selonsertib to its other candidate simtuzumab - a drug which produced results so poor that Gilead halted its development immediately thereafter. As such, the strength of selonsertib's clinical profile is still very much in question. For now, other fibrosis drugs such as Genfit's (OTCPK:GNFTF) elafibranor and Intercept's Ocaliva appear more promising.

Though Gilead may not be leading the NASH fibrosis race, the company is certainly farthest along in the race to develop a NASH cirrhosis drug. Currently, Galectin is its next closest competitor, and Galectin is at least a year behind in development, having just recently announced this May that its lead drug candidate GR-MD-02 would be advancing to Phase 3. As such, if STELLAR-4 provides a positive data readout next year, selonsertib may even be able to secure approval for NASH cirrhosis by sometime in 2020.

For the moment, Gilead is focusing on the wide open cirrhosis market. However, after establishing a foothold there, Gilead likely will turn its sights towards the more crowded fibrosis market - a task that will be made much easier if Gilead can approve two NASH drugs and market its own combination therapy. In April 2018, Gilead presented encouraging data from a proof of concept study testing selonsertib, GS-0976, and GS-9674 in combination; however, not until the eventual data readout from the ongoing ATLAS trial can investors fully assess the future of Gilead's combination therapy program. However, if ATLAS produces good results and Gilead is able to eventually approve multiple NASH drugs, the company may be able to push its way into the NASH market. Alone, selonsertib may not be the superior NASH fibrosis drug; knowing this, Gilead is trying to produce a combination therapy that will outclass its competitors individually and allow it to gradually steal market share from previously established firms (potentially Intercept or Genfit, for instance).

Financial Status & Impact of Approval on Valuation

Market Cap: $95.77B

Stock Price: $73.88

As I touched upon briefly above, Gilead's core business consists primarily of its HIV, HBV, and HCV medications - 91% of its 2017 revenue originated from sales of these antiviral products. However, generic, lower-priced competitors have now entered the market and chipped away at Gilead's revenues. To illustrate this trend, I've created a table analyzing Gilead's annual revenues over the past three years.

Gilead Annual Revenue, 2015-2017

Year 2015 2016 2017 Revenue $32.2B $30.0B $25.7B HIV/HBV/HCV revenue $30.2B $27.7B $23.3B % of revenue related to HIV/HBV/HCV 93.8% 92.3% 90.7%

Source: Gilead Press Releases

As we can see, Gilead's sales of its antiviral products have dropped - along with its overall revenue - for each of the past two years. Notably, the percentage of Gilead's revenue related to its antivirals has dropped over time, indicating that the company has clearly made an effort to diversify outside of its original area of dominance. Over the coming years, Gilead's antiviral revenues will continue to decrease, and the company will need to find another blockbuster drug if its wishes to remain a major big pharma player.

Below, I've included a chart of Gilead's stock price from March 2015 until today; obviously, Gilead's current price in the $73 range is a long way off of its 2017 high around $120. The relationship between Gilead's revenue and stock price is not perfect, but it seems likely that if the company cannot come up with a way to boost its flagging revenues, its stock will continue to exhibit a general long-term downwards trend. Though Gilead has a promising pipeline in its other therapeutic areas, none of its other developmental drugs provide as much blockbuster potential as Gilead's NASH candidates.

Gilead Stock Price, March 2015 - present

Source: Seeking Alpha

In order to calculate the potential value an approval for selonsertib would add to Gilead's market cap, I first must estimate selonsertib's potential sales. Assuming selonsertib is approved sometime in 2020, Gilead will hold a significant first-mover advantage in the cirrhosis market, one that Galectin would not be able to possibly challenge for likely a year or more. Gilead's position as an established big pharma company with a developed distribution network also represents a significant advantage over its competitors. As such, I would estimate that Gilead will be able to secure as much as 50-55% of the compensated cirrhosis market in 2025 (which I've estimated above to be worth $12.18B) - this would represent sales of $6.80B. However, the NASH cirrhosis market will almost certainly continue to grow rapidly after 2025, thereby increasing Gilead's potential profits. As such, I believe that selonsertib has the potential to generate up to $10B in annual NASH cirrhosis sales by the end of next decade.

To account for the full value of Gilead's NASH pipeline, we also must account for the company's potential NASH fibrosis sales. As I noted above, selonsertib's Phase 3 NASH fibrosis trial is due to read out in the first half of next year, placing Gilead neck and neck with Intercept in the NASH fibrosis race. As of now, however, Ocaliva and elafibranor appear to have more attractive clinical profiles than selonsertib. If selonsertib is approved for NASH, I estimate that it would be able to secure around 12.5% of the fibrosis market by 2025: annual sales of $1.23B.

If Gilead is not able to get any of its other NASH candidates approved for use in combination with selonsertib, I believe selonsertib's peak fibrosis sales will likely top out around $1.50B, with sales growth largely driven by increased market demand. However, if the company is able to get one or both of its other NASH candidates approved for use in combination with selonsertib, I would estimate that Gilead may be able to secure as much as 20-25% of the fibrosis market by 2029. For the sake of conservatism, let's assume a very modest CAGR of 10% for the NASH fibrosis market in 2026-2029 (far below the current CAGR); this would yield a total market value of around $14.5B, and annual sales for Gilead of around $3B.

In my most optimistic scenario, peak sales from Gilead's NASH products total $13B. Out of context, this figure appears impressive; however, it represents just 51% of the company's 2017 revenue. Gilead is looking for a blockbuster, but it does not appear that Gilead's NASH pipeline - even assuming a best-case scenario - will ever be able to generate as much revenue as the company's liver antivirals business. While its NASH program is a step in the right direction, I doubt that NASH revenues alone would be enough to completely offset a likely decline in Gilead's antiviral sales. Gilead may be poised to succeed (and possibly even dominate) in the NASH market, but the numbers tell a sadder story. Over the next several years, barring any notable pipeline developments/acquisitions, I would expect Gilead's annual revenue to continue to drop. Logically, its stock price should drop as well.

Galectin - A Completely Unique Approach to NASH

Clinical Progress

Galectin has taken a relatively novel approach to treating NASH - its lead drug candidate, GR-MD-02, aims to treat NASH by inhibiting the galectin-3 protein. Galectin believes that such a method of action can reduce hepatocyte ballooning (liver cell death) and thereby reduce portal hypertension, a major driver of decompensation and cirrhosis complications. For an excellent and much more detailed description of GR-MD-02's method of action, I'd like to refer readers to an article by my fellow contributor Vision and Value - NASH Cirrhosis: The Real NASH Epidemic.

Last December, Galectin announced results from its Phase 2 trial evaluating GR-MD-02's ability to reduce hepatic venous gradient pressure (HVPG) in patients with liver cirrhosis. Though GR-MD-02 missed its primary endpoint of HVPG reduction in the total population, the 2mg/kg dose of GR-MD-02 demonstrated a statistically significant effect on HVPG in the population of subjects without any esophegeal varices at baseline (shown in image below). Given that esophegeal varices are a sign of more advanced cirrhosis, the data would suggest that GR-MD-02 may only be effective in treating earlier stages of cirrhosis. However, the 2mg/kg dose of GR-MD-02 demonstrated a statistically significant effect on reducing hepatocyte ballooning across the entire patient population; additionally, patients treated with that dosage level developed fewer varices than the population treated with placebo. On the whole, the data seems quite promising - now, a longer, more involved Phase 3 study is needed to confirm the true extent of GR-MD-02's potential.

Source: Galectin Investor Presentation

At present, Galectin is probably at least 18 months behind Gilead in the race to bring a drug NASH cirrhosis drug to market. In May, the company announced that GR-MD-02 would be advancing to Phase 3. The study's population will consist of NASH cirrhosis patients without esophegeal varices, while the primary endpoint will be selected from one of the following FDA-approved endpoints: change in HVPG or progression to esophegeal varices. Once the study's design is finalized, Galectin will provide further details to investors.

Given the currently available data, I believe GR-MD-02 shows definite clinical promise. Its unique method of action and differentiated pharmacological profile means that even if selonsertib were approved, GR-MD-02 would still be able to comfortably enter the market itself upon a potential approval. In fact, I believe that the drug may actually be able to demonstrate equal or greater efficacy than selonsertib. Unlike its primary competitor selonsertib, which is aiming for fibrosis reduction with no worsening of NASH, GR-MD-02 seeks to reduce HVPG, the primary driver of decompensation and cirrhosis complications. To me, it seems that selonsertib may perform well in patients with the earliest stages of cirrhosis - however, I imagine that Galectin's treatment approach may prove more effective in patients with more severe compensated cirrhosis.

Financial Status & Impact of Potential Approval on Valuation

Market Cap: $247.5M

Stock Price: $6.05

Currently, Galectin is valued by the market at around a quarter of a billion dollars - a small fraction of GR-MD-02's potential annual revenue. Though GR-MD-02 likely would not be able to achieve approval until 2022-2023, at which Gilead's selonsertib may have already established itself in the market, I believe that the drug will be able to carve out its own niche in the market nonetheless. As I mentioned above, GR-MD-02's focus on HVPG and hepatocyte ballooning, rather than fibrosis resolution, all but ensures that the drug will see use if approved.

By 2025, I predict that Galectin may be able to secure around 20% of the compensated cirrhosis market - $2.44B in annual sales. Given the enormous demand for NASH cirrhosis drugs, I believe that Galectin may not face enormous difficulty going through commercialization (if the company decides not to partner with a big pharma). Though I believe GR-MD-02 may actually be able to achieve higher sales levels towards the end of the 2020s if approved, I'll assume for the sake of conservatism and simplicity that the above revenue estimate represents peak sales. Before applying a conservative peak sales multiplier of 2x, I'll apply a 10% discount rate to the 2025 sales figures - this yields discounted peak sales of $1.25B. After applying the 2x peak sales multiplier, we are left with a valuation of $2.50B for GR-MD-02 (and by extension, Galectin). This figure is ten times higher than Galectin's current market cap, indicating that the company is currently highly undervalued.

Currently, the company holds $10.5M in cash and cash equivalents, in addition to an unused $10M line of credit - given Galectin's burn rate of $4.1M in Q2 2018, management estimates that the company is funded through June 2019. Notably, the company currently has no debt in its capital structure. On the whole, the company is in good financial health.

If Galectin can eventually get its NASH candidate approved, it will almost certainly offer investors a massive return. In the meantime, I would expect that Galectin's share price will continue to gradually rise - as the company moves through the development process, I predict that investors will recognize the lopsided risk-reward profile Galectin offers. Given that the only potential upcoming catalyst is the company's impending announcement of Phase 3 initiation, investors should not expect any rapid upswings; however, long-term patience may be rewarded in the end.

Conatus - Alone in the Decompensated Cirrhosis Market

Clinical Progress

Out of the three companies targeting NASH cirrhosis, Conatus is the farthest behind. However, it is also the sole company targeting decompensated NASH cirrhosis, the most severe and most expensive stage of cirrhosis. Most importantly, Conatus has already secured a big pharma partner. In December 2016, Conatus signed a collaboration and licensing agreement with Novartis (NASDAQ: NVS), giving Novartis a license option for the worldwide development and commercialization for emricasan, its lead drug candidate. In May 2017, Novartis exercised its option; per the agreement, Conatus is eligible for double-digit royalties on single-agent emricasan sales.

In April, it completed a Phase 2b trial (POLT-HCV-SVR) assessing emricasan's ability to achieve fibrosis/cirrhosis reduction in post-orthotopic liver transplant recipients who had achieved a sustained virologic response (SVR) following antiviral HCV therapy. Though the trial failed its primary endpoint of fibrosis reduction (measured using the Ishak fibrosis score), emricasan did demonstrate strong antifibrotic effects in a subgroup of patients. However, despite this, the trial was not a resounding win for Conatus - emricasan's efficacy is still definitely not certain.

Fortunately, Conatus is expecting three more Phase 2 data readouts before the end of 2019. Currently, the company has the following clinical trials ongoing:

Source: Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Of these three trials, I believe that ENCORE-PH and ENCORE-LF are the two most important for Conatus' future - these two trials pertain to NASH cirrhosis, Conatus' target market. Similarly to Galectin's Phase 2 trial, ENCORE-PH is measuring emricasan's effect on severe portal hypertension. ENCORE-LF is evaluating emricasan's ability to improve event-free survival at 240 weeks, so as to evaluate whether or not emricasan could reasonably be used to keep cirrhosis patients alive long enough to eventually receive a liver transplant. Though emricasan has demonstrated promise up until this point, the drug is still very much unproven. Unfortunately, the data readout from POLT-HCV-SVR did not inspire much confidence in emricasan. To fully evaluate the drug's potential, investors are going to have to wait for results from Conatus' three current trials.

Financial Status & Impact of Potential Approval on Valuation

Market Cap: $142.4M

Stock Price: $4.72

Out of all the companies in the overall NASH race, Conatus is one of the cheapest - despite the fact that it has three clinical trials ongoing and is the only competitor in the decompensated cirrhosis space. As the only treatment for decompensated cirrhosis, emricasan would immediately capture most of the market if approved. Thanks to the involvement of Novartis, commercialization would also likely be quite smooth. If it can find favor with the FDA, emricasan will almost certainly be a home run.

To calculate potential peak sales of emricasan, let's assume that the drug is approved in 2023. By 2025, I think it would be safe to assume that Conatus/Novartis could meet approximately 75% of the decompensated cirrhosis market - a total of $4.10B in annual sales. Given the absence of any potential market entrants and the inevitable growth of the decompensated cirrhosis market, I believe Conatus/Novartis might eventually be able to reach $7.50B in peak sales by 2029. However, it is important to remember that Conatus will only receive royalties on those sales. According to a KPMG research report, the average royalty rate in the pharmaceutical industry is 15%. If we assume that Conatus receives a 15% royalty on worldwide sales, peak emricasan-related revenues in 2029 for Conatus would be $1.125B. Assuming the same 10% discount rate as above, discounted peak sales would be $394.3M. After applying a 2x peak sales multiplier, we are left with a valuation of $788.6M, five and a half times the company's current market cap.

Conatus is also in excellent financial health. As of the end of Q2, Conatus had $57.7M in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities; on the other side of the balance sheet, the company has just $13.5M in debt. Boasting a modest burn rate of $4.4M in Q2, the company is funded through 2019, according to management. Additionally, per the aforementioned collaboration agreement, Novartis is responsible for funding any of Conatus' potential Phase 3 trials. As such, there is not much risk of equity dilution for Conatus within the next year.

Like Galectin, I believe Conatus has a lopsided risk-reward profile. The expected data readout in Q4 is a significant catalyst: if emricasan posts strong data, I expect share price will rocket upwards, especially given the recent investor excitement regarding NASH stocks. However, if ENCORE-PH provides a mixed or negative data readout, I do not expect the stock to be crushed completely - given that Conatus is expecting two other readouts as well, it is difficult to imagine that share price would dip below around $2.50. While this would certainly be a significant loss, I believe the potential gains from a positive data result would be larger. Once again, Conatus is a speculative, but potentially high-reward play.

Risks

Like all other biotech companies, each of the firms profiled above hold significant risk as an investment; however, Galectin and Conatus are particularly speculative. Galectin and Conatus' success depend almost entirely on their NASH candidates and their respective trial results; if their drugs fail to produce promising data, these companies will almost certainly fail to produce positive returns for their investors.

Another major risk for most clinical-stage biotech companies is that the company may not be able to commercialize its drug once it manages to win approval. Given the large size and low-rivalry nature of the NASH cirrhosis market, commercialization likely will not be cripplingly difficult for Galectin or Conatus; however, the risk is still present.

Stock Outlook

On the whole, Gilead appears poised for dominance in the NASH cirrhosis market. That said, the company faces declining revenues, and the NASH program likely will not be able to turn this trend around on its own - as such, I can't justify taking a long position in Gilead. However, I'm much more bullish on Galectin and Conatus. Both companies have potential blockbuster drugs addressing a rapidly expanding and currently unmet market, and are very cheap at their current market valuations. Though both plays are highly speculative, the potential for enormous gains outweighs the potential risk.

