Did Facebook Flip The Script On BlackBerry?

The company may have flipped the script after BlackBerry sued Facebook for patent infringement in Q1 of this year.

BlackBerry CEO John Chen

Bloomberg reports that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is suing BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) for patent infringement pursuant to its voice messaging technology:

Facebook Inc. is suing BlackBerry Ltd. for patent infringement, escalating the legal battle between the two companies over protected technology.



In a 118-page complaint filed Tuesday in San Francisco federal court, Facebook accused BlackBerry of stealing its voice messaging technology, among other patented processes. Facebook is seeking unspecified damages for infringement of six patents.

The lawsuit also cites infringement of technology that improves how mobile devices deliver graphics, audio and video and centralizes tracking of GPS data. In March, BlackBerry sued Facebook for infringing upon its technology for displaying mobile messages. With its lawsuit, Facebook may have flipped the script on BlackBerry and put the company on the defensive.

The Situation

BlackBerry was a pioneer of the smartphone and messaging apps for corporate executives and consumers. BlackBerry handsets and BlackBerry Messenger ("BBM") were wildly popular in the late 2000s. After the handsets lost market share to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) devices, use of BBM fell off. BlackBerry is now claiming that Facebook subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp infringed on BBM patents and certain security features and functionalities.

At this point, potential royalties or legal payouts could be the only way BlackBerry could generate handset revenue. In the company's most recent quarter, revenue from handsets was $8 million, down over 75% Y/Y.

Handset revenue was driven by the release of accrued expenses reconciled to historical carrier agreements. When the accrual runs out, it could mean handset revenue could fall to levels considered de minimis.

BlackBerry must now rely on software and security for future revenue and profits. The number of "connected things" is growing, and security is considered a technical barrier to success. BlackBerry wants to monetize its technology features as the enterprise - from automobiles to trains to corporations - becomes more connected. The company's QNX software is embedded in over 120 million cars, more than double its installed base from three years ago.

Its presence in software and security is showing up in revenue as well. In its most recent quarter, the company generated $213 million of total revenue, of which over 85% was derived from software and security; of that, about 67% was considered recurring. Total revenue from the segment was up 18% Y/Y. The question remains, at $189 million in quarterly revenue, does software and security have the critical mass to sustain BlackBerry long term?

Why Is BlackBerry's Lack Of Handset Revenue Important?

Earlier this year, I bought a Samsung smartphone, though I had been loyal to BlackBerry for over a decade. The company has practically gotten out of handsets, and it is difficult to find new BlackBerry phones. It has been painful for me to watch Samsung, Apple and others dominate in a space that BlackBerry helped create. It must also be painful for BlackBerry to watch Facebook (allegedly) profit from patents pursuant to BBM.

Others may not agree, but I believe the demise of BlackBerry handsets and BBM is important to the story. First of all, if BlackBerry were still dominant in handsets, then BBM would also likely still be viable with millions of users. In that scenario, maybe Facebook would not have had the opportunity to infringe upon BlackBerry's patents in a substantial way.

Secondly, BlackBerry was practically left for dead a few years ago. Maybe Facebook (and others) was willing to take liberties with patents from a weakened BlackBerry that it might not have taken with Apple or Samsung - tech giants with the resources to fight back. In the court of public opinion, BlackBerry may appear salty that Facebook, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) (and others) are winning and it is not. Facebook intimated as much when it commented on BlackBerry's claims:

“BlackBerry’s suit sadly reflects the current state of its messaging business,” says Facebook Deputy Counsel Paul Grewal “Having abandoned its efforts to innovate, BlackBerry is now looking to tax the innovation of others. We intend to fight.”

That still does not mean its patents have not been infringed upon.

Do The Lawsuits Have Merit?

I believe BlackBerry's lawsuit has merit. The company spent decades and lots of money in R&D to innovate mobile communications - BBM was one of them. How many companies can boast of BlackBerry's commitment to developing point-to-point, user-friendly, secure messaging? BlackBerry is alleging Facebook's chat apps, including WhatsApp and Instagram, infringed upon its patents. Facebook acquired both of these companies in order to complement its social media network. I highly doubt either one of these start-ups had the R&D prowess of BlackBerry at its zenith. What are the odds one of them did not infringe on BlackBerry's patents before or after being acquired by Facebook?

Pursuant to the Facebook lawsuit, I highly doubt it has merit. First of all, the timing of the lawsuit seems rather suspicious. My question is, "Why now?" Facebook filed its lawsuit about six months after BlackBerry claimed patent infringement against Facebook. I view Facebook's lawsuit as a ploy to put BlackBerry on the defensive, stall BlackBerry's lawsuit, or potentially tie up its legal resources.

Secondly, Facebook did not did not give a monetary figure for the amount of damages it suffered from BlackBerry's patent infringement. Maybe there aren't any. Below are how I would describe the potential outcomes for both parties.

BlackBerry Wins Its Lawsuit Against Facebook

If BlackBerry wins its lawsuit against Facebook, it could be a major win for the company. In my opinion, its settlement with Qualcomm for over $900 million was a boon to the company and the stock. If the economy stalls, then sales of software and security into the enterprise could also slow. However, that $900 million cash hoard helped repair the balance sheet and will provide much-needed liquidity in an industry downturn.

A multi-million Facebook settlement would provide even more liquidity and buy BlackBerry even more time to rightsize its operations. Last quarter, the company had cash flow from operations of negative $7 million. In my opinion, a lack of scale and cash flow are BlackBerry's biggest weaknesses. A positive settlement from Facebook could remove one of them.

For Facebook, a multi-million settlement would likely not have much of an impact. Facebook's $42 billion of cash and securities would provide a sizeable buffer against a payout similar to the one BlackBerry received from Qualcomm. However, if BlackBerry were awarded future royalties for use of its patents, it could hurt sentiment for Facebook. Last quarter, Facebook intimated revenue could decline due to lower monetization for Facebook Stories versus other content previously distributed on the platform. It also expects costs to rise due to increased investments in infrastructure and security. Potential royalties to BlackBerry would not help Facebook's shrinking margins.

Facebook Wins Its Lawsuit Against BlackBerry

If Facebook won its lawsuit against BlackBerry and it led to a sizeable payout, it could be devastating for BlackBerry. The company's $2.2 billion in cash and securities is paltry compared to that of large tech companies like Facebook and Qualcomm. A payout from BlackBerry could hurt sentiment for the stock and raise doubts about its future capital needs. In previous years, BlackBerry cut capex and outsourced certain manufacturing capabilities to buttress cash flow. The opportunity to cut costs and streamline the balance sheet could be limited going forward.

I doubt a legal win would impact Facebook much at all. Its biggest hurdle is overcoming changes to its business model, ensuring the content delivered on its platform is from reliable sources, and beating back calls to regulate the company. I view Facebook's lawsuit as a negotiating tactic to counteract prior claims made by BlackBerry. At a minimum, the tactic could delay the legal process for BlackBerry to get its day in court.

Conclusion

Dueling lawsuits with Facebook do not bode well for BlackBerry. I rate BB a Hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.