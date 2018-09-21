Dave & Buster's: This Story Isn't Over

Image credit

Here we go again

Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) has surely sent investors on a wild ride in the past couple of years. The stock was trading in the mid-$30s in the summer of 2016, only to double into the summer of last year. Then fears about the company’s growth crept in and shares were halved back to the mid-$30s. Fast forward to today and we are soaring once again with shares at $64 and climbing rapidly on the back of a strong Q2 report. I’ve been bullish and bearish at different times on Dave & Buster’s in the past and today, despite the rapidly-appreciating stock, Dave & Buster’s looks reasonably valued with more potential upside.

Comparable sales are still weak

Q2 saw revenue rise 13.7% as Food and Beverage revenue rose 9.7% and Amusements revenue increased 16.6%. This is a trend that has been in place for a long time for Dave & Buster’s as it drives gaming revenue that has extremely high margins, and the efforts continue to work. Indeed, gaming revenue is now 60% of the total as Food & Beverage makes up the other 40%. The higher gaming revenue climbs as a share of the total, the better Dave & Buster’s margins will be, so this effort to boost gaming revenue certainly isn’t over.

Unfortunately, Q2 also saw a decline in comparable sales of 2.4%. The loss was attributed to a 1.2% decline in gaming revenue and a 4.1% decrease in Food & Beverage. This is certainly an unnerving development for those that are bullish given the company used to produce some eye-popping comparable sales numbers. However, those days ended a while ago and the new normal for Dave & Buster’s is to try and achieve something over flat comparable sales.

Source: Investor presentation

Indeed, this slide from a recent investor presentation shows how the company’s comparable sales soared in years past but decelerated markedly of late. The past three quarters – including Q2, which isn’t on this chart – have all been negative and it would appear that the back half of this year is going to be weak. The good news is that the comparable base will be easier next year, but Dave & Buster’s clearly has some work to do in terms of getting people into its stores again. We’ll never see comparables like we did in 2014, 2015 and 2016, but recent results have been very weak and need to improve.

To my eye, part of the problem with comparable sales is that Dave & Buster’s is already so productive with its units that it seems to have hit a ceiling. This is a high-class problem to have, of course, as years of tremendously high comparable sales numbers has fueled the company’s growth, but given where the company’s current unit volumes are, I don’t think it is realistic to expect really strong comparable sales numbers moving forward.

Source: Investor presentation

This slide shows that Dave & Buster’s has exceeded The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) in terms of average unit volume, which has long been the gold standard in the restaurant segment. Granted, that company is producing almost $11 million in annual unit volume with just food and drinks, but the point stands that Dave & Buster’s is tremendously productive with its units. Given this, it is unrealistic to expect years of comparable sales increases. Of course, that doesn’t mean Dave & Buster’s shouldn’t work to improve its numbers because declines aren’t taken well by investors. But the point here is simply to tame expectations for future volume growth for Dave & Buster’s because it is already creeping up on $12 million in annual revenue per unit.

Margins are already high, but have room for growth

The same story is true for margins as the company has been working to boost gaming revenue over the past few years and it has worked.

Source: Investor presentation

Operating income is better than 50% higher than other restaurants and again, results need to be taken with a grain of salt because the other companies don’t have games. However, that is certainly part of Dave & Buster’s appeal and you’ll not find operating margins this high among the company’s competitor base. Dave & Buster’s doesn’t have the same problem with margins that it does with revenue because as it continues to invest in growing gaming revenue, we should see margins continue to creep higher. Just like revenue, the easy margin gains have been made, but there is more in the tank. As a recent example, operating income increased by 50bps in Q2 despite the weak sales performance. In addition, as the company grows the store base, keep in mind it will be able to continue to leverage down back office support costs irrespective of whether or not its unit margins continue to grow.

Store growth is the key

Speaking of store growth, this is the key growth pillar for Dave & Buster’s in the coming years given my views on uninspiring comparable sales potential.

Source: Investor presentation

The company has right at half of the total amount of stores it reckons North America can support, meaning that the company’s revenue will some day be roughly double what it is today. I’ll caution that some of the projected growth is in the smaller format stores and thus, unit volumes won’t be quite as high. However, with margin growth still on the horizon because of the gaming push and back office support leverage, the future is tremendously bright from a growth perspective.

Source: Investor presentation

We can see here that the company has grown its store count in recent years at a rate of 13% annually, which is a bit high for the coming years given that the store base is much larger than it has been. However, as I said, there is still a long runway of store expansion ahead and high single digit increases in revenue simply from new stores looks reasonable to me.

Not perfect, but certainly good enough

Given this overall rosy outlook – comparable sales excluded – Dave & Buster’s is still trading for a reasonable valuation. Today's price of $64.20 means the stock is going for 23 times this year’s earnings estimates of $2.79 after the enormous rally we’ve already seen. That compares reasonably well to the company’s average multiples in the mid-20s, so I think the stock is fairly valued here. Of course, it isn’t growing earnings at the rates it used to but given where we are with store growth and margin potential, this story is far from over.

Dave & Buster’s recently initiated a dividend, which is paying shareholders right at 1% today, and it boosted its buyback authorization. The buyback should be a low single digit tailwind for earnings per share growth, but every little bit helps. And while the yield is small today, it may attract new buyers to the stock over the longer-term as income investors begin to assess Dave & Buster’s for the first time.

Overall, while I don’t like to chase stocks that are flying, I think Dave & Buster’s still has a long way to grow. A pullback would be a great chance to get on board with a proven concept that is maturing, but also has a lot of good days ahead of it. I like Dave & Buster’s as a long-term buy-and-hold with margin expansion from higher gaming revenue and back office cost leverage, in addition to store growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PLAY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.