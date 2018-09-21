Impac Is Going To Lose The Preferred Stock Appeal

Times up.

A few years back, I took a position in a penny stock called Impac Mortgage (IMH) under the Preferred C symbol (OTCPK:IMPHO). At that time, I didn't fully comprehend the legal struggle underway between the company and preferred shareholders lead by Curtis Timm.

In the beginning, my investment thesis was simple. After reading the prospectus and the offering circular that supposedly amended the contractual rights of the preferred in 2009, I was content to buy the preferred at a fraction of book value. In fact, when I first started buying the preferred, nearly a decade ago, the company's equity position didn't fully cover the value of the liquidation preference. Over time, as the company grew more profitable, the preferred stock became fully capitalized, yet the share price didn't rise. This disconnection between book value and share price was confusing to me until recently.

Last year, Curtis Timm reached out to me because of my frequent writings on the preferred stock and the common shares of Impac. When I first spoke to Curtis, I had interacted with management, the board of directors, investor relations, and a few large common stockholders periodically, getting to know them. I felt very comfortable in my position, based on discussions with those individuals. They all seemed decent, and they all seemed to share my strategic vision for a compromise that would unlock value for all equity classes. Curtis painted a very different picture for me, which I found hard to accept.

In Curtis's view, the company was taking a hard-line approach to the lawsuit and fighting for every nickel. They didn't appear to be willing to compromise one bit. This was a very different view from mine. Curtis went into great detail about the lawsuit, "educating me," as he put it. Call it cognitive dissonance, but the facts simply didn't sink in until now.

In my opinion, Curtis Timm has an excellent shot at winning his lawsuit. So excellent, in fact, that the company will likely need to pay cumulative dividends to the Preferred C shares as well. This has been confirmed by a recent phone discussion I had with Pam Palmer, the outside legal counsel, who called me on August 24th, in the evening, to discuss Curtis Timm's shot at winning a seat on the Board of Directors. I felt compelled to ask her why they hadn't discussed settlement with the plaintiffs. Her response was that the fate of the Preferred C was decided by the legal ruling in 2013. The fact is that I know the company attempted to settle the issue two years later in 2015, which led to a spike in share prices.

Since that attempted settlement by Impac, the lawsuit went into the discovery phase and additional facts came to light.

First, let's discuss some basic legal concepts, which I believe are 100% pertinent to this issue. Please, keep in mind that my legal background is limited to three business law courses that I took as electives in college.

The first concept is called the reasonable person standard. In the sense of a professional person, this standard assumes that the person utilizes a professional skill set. The "reasonable person under the circumstances" test becomes elevated to a standard of whether the person acted how a "reasonable professional under the circumstances" would have. It factors in customer practices and general procedures of similar professionals. This is highly important in regard to how Impac chose to act in the financial crisis of 2008 with respect to shareholders.

The second concept is rooted in the difference between a bilateral and a unilateral contract amendment. In a bilateral contract amendment, two parties agree to a change in a contract with equal consideration given to each party. If a contract is amended unilaterally, without adequate compensation, the amendment could be considered void, this is especially true if the parties agreed to the amendment in a time of distress. Legal precedent shows that the contract must be amended in "good faith" and that parties cannot be pressured into amendments through undue actions.

The third concept is called the pre-existing duty rule. Basically, this rule declares that performance of a pre-existing duty does not amount to adequate consideration (compensation) to support a valid contract amendment.

Fourth, there is no evidence that any vote took place among shareholders. In fact, in sworn depositions, several individuals representing the defendant have declared that no votes were received or counted.

Reasonable Person Standard

If the court were to measure the actions of Impac and their legal team during the financial crisis versus the actions of similar companies and reasonable persons, one should see that Impac went far beyond what is considered reasonable. There are numerous examples of companies that filed for bankruptcy. Impac's position was not that dire. Instead they chose to suspend dividends in January 2009. Again, this seems to be a reasonable standard for a company experiencing a temporary financial problem. Impac went beyond dividend suspension and altered the rights of the preferred stockholders.

Often times, it is useful to look at a parallel fictional example to understand a reasonable person standard.

For instance, let's say there was actually a small corner grocery store and one day they had a fire that destroyed all of their inventory. They suffered a catastrophic loss. The fire was determined to be an act of negligence and not covered by insurance. For a time, they might NOT be able to pay their debtors and their future would be in doubt. Now, let's also assume that they told these debtors that they would never be able to pay them interest again and offered to buy back that debt at pennies. Some of the debtors would probably panic and sell the debt for any price they could receive. A reasonable professional would understand that the debt holders were acting in distress. Further, would the act of selling that debt amount to a vote that actually altered the rights of the remaining debt holders? (Selling a security is not a vote.) What if no votes were actually cast by any parties and there was no evidence of a vote? (Again, no evidence of a vote means that it didn't happen.) Now, let's also assume that several years later, that corner grocery store was thriving again and bought the competitor down the street. In the next three years, they paid the competitor three times the value of the current accumulated unpaid interest under the original contract. Would a reasonable person conclude that maybe the corner grocery store is doing slightly better than they lead those debt holders to believe? (Probably so.) Now, let's assume that the grocery store was able to acquire a fleet of delivery trucks that amounted to four times the value of the hypothetical accumulated interest. Would it be reasonable to assume that maybe they really could pay all that accumulated interest? (Probably so.)

Instead of stopping with dividend suspension, Impac informed shareholders that dividends would never be paid again and forced an amendment to their contractual rights. If this was required, then the company should have taken their restructuring to bankruptcy court. That's how a reasonable person would approach this.

As the years have progressed, the evidence suggests that Impac didn't need to make this contractual amendment. The company could have eventually reinstated the dividends and that is evident from the fact that they have been able to acquire another company for $128 million in cash (CashCall) and accumulate $174 million worth of Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSRs). (There is a secondary market for MSRs, which makes them as good as cash.) The liquidation preference on the remaining preferred is $51.7 million. Cumulative dividends on both classes amount to about $43 million at this time. The out of pocket cash cost to resume dividends is only $43 million, which Impac can easily pay at this moment.

A reasonable person could conclude, in 2018, that Impac did not offer their preferred shareholders a reasonable standard of care in making their preferred stock amendments. There were less extreme options, which would have worked out well.

Invalid Unilateral Contract Amendment

A basic concept in contract law is that a contract can only be amended if there is a fair agreement between two parties, where each is receiving adequate consideration (or compensation). Additionally, the agreement cannot be made when one party is in distress and must be made in "good faith."

A common example used to teach this concept is the following:

The party attempting to modify the contract must do so in good faith, however. Imagine that a bride enters a written contract with a bakery. The bride orders a cake for $1,000 to be delivered to her wedding reception on the day of the wedding. The baker calls the bride an hour before the wedding and tells her that he cannot deliver the cake for less than $2,000. The bride, obviously in distress, agrees to pay the $2,000. The baker delivers the cake, and sends the bride a bill for $2,000. The bride remits $1,000, the original contract price, to the baker. The baker sues for $1,000. The court will not enforce the contract under the modified terms, because the baker attempted to modify the contract in bad faith"

In this case, Impac declared that dividends would not be paid to the preferred holders before altering the contractual terms of their agreement. Impac artificially created distress among the shareholders, offering them pennies on the dollar to buy their shares, and then altered the contract in bad faith. If Impac had attempted to make this contract amendment without suspending dividends, it is likely that shareholders would not have accepted the agreement. This is evident.

Pre-existing Duty Rule

The definition of a pre-existing duty is a "principle under contract law that states that if a party to a contract is under a pre-existing duty to perform, then no consideration is given for any modification of the contract and the modification is therefore voidable."

In this case, Impac was required to pay the Preferred B and Preferred C shares $2.34 and $2.28 per share in cumulative annual dividends. However, after temporarily stopping these dividends, they offered the preferred stockholders $1.46 and $1.42 per share in cash to alter their share rights. Impac already had a pre-existing duty to pay these cash amounts in the future. Therefore, as they had a pre-existing duty to pay shareholders cash, the cash payments had no value as consideration. If they had no value as consideration, the contract amendment is invalid.

No Consents Received

The final damaging point for Impac is the sworn depositions of several employees involved with the tender offer of 2009. They simply observed that there is no evidence of a single written consent being received or counted. It never happened.

Why does this matter? The Articles Supplementary say they matter. The consents must be given "either in writing or at a meeting" and this never happened.

Why didn't Judge Pierson enforce the wording of the Articles Supplementary? The reason is simple. He had already ruled on this issue in 2013, before the defendants, in sworn depositions, declared that they had no written consents. Everyone assumed that Impac had received them, since it is required in the Articles Supplementary and they publicly stated that they received them.

In fact, Impac's outside legal counsel, Pam Palmer, swore that they received the required written consents. The problem is that she has not been able to produce a single consent as evidence. They don't exist.

If you ask a preferred stockholder, they were never given the option to vote on anything. I spoke to a financial advisor recently who is involved with the case, he told me that a few of his clients in 2009 held the preferred shares. Some of them, when faced with a complete wipe-out of value, sold in a panic. Others continued to hold, but they never received any documentation from the company that allowed them to submit a written consent, affirming or negating the action by Impac.

Conclusion

Impac created distress by stopping dividends and informing preferred holders that they would not receive them again. Preferred holders panicked and sold, but this did not constitute a vote. No written consents were actually counted, and there is no evidence of votes being received. Even if a vote had happened, there was no consideration given to amend the contract because Impac had a pre-existing duty to shareholders to pay them the cash amounts that they offered as part of the tender offer. Therefore, Impac acted in bad faith, and the tender offer is wholly invalid.

Impac Preferred B (OTCPK:IMPHP) shares are worth around $46 plus damages. Impac Preferred C (OTCPK:IMPHO) shares are worth around $45.50 plus damages.

So far, the courts have only ruled on the merits of the vote counts, and some of this issue was already ruled upon in 2013. However, upon appeal, the additional evidence, including the lack of written consents will be presented to the appeals judge. This new evidence will be compelling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long IMH call options and preferred C shares. The call options are now worthless and there is no point in selling them.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.